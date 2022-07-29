Pella Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #6

www.kniakrls.com
Related
kniakrls.com
Norwalk’s Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 – Honorable Mentions
Norwalk’s Top 10 list of sports stories for the 2021-22 school year has reached the Top 5, but today we pause to recognize some of the honorable mention stories that just missed the Top 10 cut. On the baseball diamond, Warrior junior Ian Fisher and senior Vinny Mauro both...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – New Pella Christian Head of Schools, Part Two
New Pella Christian Head of Schools Dan Zylstra discusses his new leadership role and the upcoming school year in part two of a two part interview. Click here for part one. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
ACGC alum Quynton Younker looking to lock up starting spot on Grand View offensive line
(Des Moines) A move to the offensive line has former ACGC star Quynton Younker excited for what’s to come at Grand View. Younker began his career as a defensive lineman, but last year brought a change. “I moved to the offensive line and I had to learn that whole new system. Hopefully this year I can go in and be a starter right away. Just talking with the coaching staff they thought it would be a better role for myself and would help the team out.”
KCCI.com
Tisia Muzinga says farewell to KCCI
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday was the final day for Tisia Muzinga to share her wonderful smile with central Iowa. She is moving on to a larger market to work as an anchor and reporter. She first anchored KCCI’s weekend morning newscasts before moving to her role as morning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
IEDA Conference Coming to Pella August 1-3
State business leaders are coming to Pella for a three-day convention next week. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the Iowa Economic Development Authority is holding its annual conference in the Tulip City for the first time. Frost says this is not only important in terms of networking, but a chance to showcase what makes Pella special to those who make key decisions on grants and other government programs supporting tourism and development. The three day conference includes events at the Pella Opera House and Central College, and tours of many local businesses and organizations.
kjan.com
Character Counts awards presented Friday night: Schuler Elem. & SWIPCO were winners
(Altoona, Iowa) – Recipients of the 2022 Iowa Character Counts Awards were announced and presented with their respective awards during an event held Friday, July 29, 2022, at Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona. The event was sponsored by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines. Among the recipients, was Schuler Elementary School in Atlantic, for “School of Character,” and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, for “Business/Organization of Character.” LuAnn Kustra, of Carroll, won the “Adult Citizen of Character” award.
kniakrls.com
Final Thursdays in Pella Event Held This Week
The final Thursdays in Pella of 2022 was held in Central Park last night. The final theme was “Wet N’ Wild,” and combined some activities postponed from the only canceled event this summer. Among the festivities were a dunk tank, water slide, community market, vendor booths. The City Band made their final performance of the summer as well. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio was broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
kniakrls.com
Marianne Braaksma
Marianne Braaksma, 81 of Oskaloosa, passed away Friday July 29th at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Memorial Services are pending at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Oskaloosa. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Next Hy-Vee CEO Originally Comes From Just Down The Road
West Des Moines, Iowa — The next CEO of an Iowa-based grocery chain with stores in our area comes from just down the road, in Cherokee. The current CEO of Hy-Vee — Iowa’s largest employer — will step down from that post on September 30th. Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He has chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as CEO on October 1st.
desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
kniakrls.com
Cooling Centers will open
Another bout of extreme temperatures are forecast for next week. Judi Van Hulzen with Marion County Public Health tells KNIA-KRLS News where cooling centers can be found during the heat. Pleasantville- call the Police Department at 515-848-3112. Melcher- The Melcher Library Monday 9-3, Tues, and Fri 11-5 and Wednesday 12-6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boone News-Republican
Oldest flower shop in Ames, Everts Flowers celebrates 100th anniversary
Everts Flowers in downtown Ames is the oldest flower shop in Ames and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. “We’re the fifth owners. The business was started in 1922 by the Everts family (Ernest and Jennie Everts),” said Brian Smith, who owns the business with his wife Gina.
kniakrls.com
Central’s Terence Kleven Awarded Fulbright Research Extension
Terence Kleven, the Jacob and Gela Schnucker Sessler Endowed Chair of Philosophy and Religious Studies at Central College, obtained an extension of the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award he received to conduct research in Arabic political philosophy at the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. Amongst current scholars of political...
kniakrls.com
Pella Sidewalk Inspection Program Starting in Southwest Quadrant of Community
Some Pella residents may have noticed pink dots on their sidewalks. The 2022 sidewalk inspection program is starting in the southwest quadrant of the Tulip City, south of Washington Street and west of Main Street. Over the next few months, all sidewalks in this area will. be inspected. Defective areas...
kniakrls.com
Donuts with Drivers at the Well
The Well in Knoxville will be holding a special event Saturday called “Donuts with Drivers.” The event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside the store. Brooke Ehrenberg, a volunteer and Care Coordinator at the Well tells KNIA-KRLS there will be sprint car drivers at the Well Saturday, as Jeff Wilke, Brandon Wimmer and McKenna Haase will be signing autographs and joining in on the fun.
ktvo.com
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase of COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
kniakrls.com
Operation “Save Lives” begins in Marion County
Operation “Save Lives” begins in Marion County today. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt tells KNIA/KRLS News that Marion County was third in traffic deaths in Iowa in 2021, and his office and other agencies are increasing their efforts at traffic enforcement in an attempt to bring those numbers down.
superhits106.com
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
Des Moines Business Record
Restaurant, DSM Culinary will be tenants in new Valley Junction development
Street-level space in a building under construction at 304 Fifth St. in West Des Moines’ Valley Junction will include a restaurant and DSM Culinary. Architectural rendering by Pelds Design Services Photo below: A view of the street-level space that tenants will occupy. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten. Street-level space...
Comments / 0