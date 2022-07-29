Pella Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #6

(Des Moines) A move to the offensive line has former ACGC star Quynton Younker excited for what’s to come at Grand View. Younker began his career as a defensive lineman, but last year brought a change. “I moved to the offensive line and I had to learn that whole new system. Hopefully this year I can go in and be a starter right away. Just talking with the coaching staff they thought it would be a better role for myself and would help the team out.”

1 DAY AGO