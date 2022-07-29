Unrest in South Africa is guaranteed - Julius Malema

www.bbc.com
Patrick Zupo
3d ago
That country is a disaster always has been just like the rest of them everything handed to them
Reply(4)
12
Related
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
BET
South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel
The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
South Africa has been warned that it faces an ‘Arab Spring’: so what are the chances?
Former South African President Thabo Mbeki recently launched a sharp critique of the governing African National Congress (ANC) for failure to address what it has labelled the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality. Mbeki, who led the party from 1997 to 2007, said the government seemed to have no...
BBC
Julius Malema: South Africa opposition leader warns of impending uprising
The controversial South African opposition figure, Julius Malema, has warned of an impending uprising similar to the "Arab Spring" that will target white people and "black elites". "When the unled revolution comes... the first target is going to be white people," Mr Malema told the BBC's Hardtalk programme. He demanded...
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
The Solomonic Dynasty claims that Ethiopian kings are descendants of the biblical King Solomon
Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, a member of the Solomonid DynastyCredit: unknown; an official portrait of which b/w copies were distributed ; Public Domain Image. The Solomonic Dynasty (or Solomonid Dynasty) is a dynasty of Ethiopian emperors who claimed that they were descended from the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba.
'I'm a Black Conservative. The Racist Abuse I Receive From Black People Is Shocking'
When I ran as the Parliamentary candidate for an east London constituency in the 2019 General Election, I had no idea what I was in for. Maybe I was naïve. I was expecting some robust feedback about being a Conservative in a historically left-leaning area, but I genuinely hadn't considered I would receive so much abuse based on the color of my skin.
Whites from Africa Claiming African-American Status
In the course of telling various acquaintances about my book on racial classifications, I have heard in response a lot of anecdotes about people of African descent who are not "black" successfully claiming African American status when applying to college or graduate school to benefit from affirmative action. Sometimes, the purported beneficiary is North African--North Africans, such as Egyptians and Morroccans, are officially classified as white. Sometimes the purported beneficiary is a white South African.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
U.K.・
Daily Beast
Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
The danger is not that Colombia will become another Venezuela, but another Mexico | Opinion
When I asked Colombia’s center-right President Ivan Duque whether Colombia runs the risk of becoming a new Venezuela after his successor Gustavo Petro — a former leftist guerrilla — takes office on Aug. 7, the outgoing leader dodged the question three times in a row.
IFLScience
China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report
India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre
The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
Russia is trying to convince African nations that food shortages caused by the invasion of Ukraine are not its fault
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reduced the global food supply, with NGOs warning of shortages. But Russia's foreign minister told African countries that this was Western propaganda, and that the West was causing the shortages. Russia and Ukraine recently reached a deal to restart grain exports. Russia attacked a port...
Critics paint unfair picture of Africa as a ‘hell-hole’ – Rwandan government
Rwandan government officials have accused critics of depicting Africa as a “hell-hole” which is “poor, and full of disease” with no opportunities. Yolande Makolo said the country’s deal with the UK is a way to give youngsters the chance to build a life and “make it” in the east African nation.
Tory donor Rami Ranger claims that Britain will be seen as 'racist' if Conservative members fail to elect Rishi Sunak as the party's and the country's first non-white leader
Britain will be seen as 'racist' if the Conservatives fail to elect Rishi Sunak as their new leader, a millionaire party donor has said. Lord Rami Ranger said that choosing Liz Truss over the ex-chancellor would give the nation and the party 'a bad name'. The India-born businessman, who has...
Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally
While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
U.S. Played Secret Role in Nigeria Attack That Killed More Than 160 Civilians
The United States played an unacknowledged role in the 2017 bombing of an internally displaced persons’ camp in Nigeria that killed more than 160 civilians, many of them children. A surveillance plane circled above the Rann IDP camp, which housed 43,000 people and was controlled by the Nigerian military,...
South Africa is trapped again: what kind of leaders can set the country free
Former South African president Thabo Mbeki recently painted a gloomy picture of the country and its prospects. He said the governing African National Congress (ANC), led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, did not have a national plan to address the country’s many socio-economic problems. These include high and growing unemployment, inequality, poverty and crime.
Comments / 17