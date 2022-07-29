Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #6

www.kniakrls.com
Norwalk’s Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 – Honorable Mentions
Norwalk’s Top 10 list of sports stories for the 2021-22 school year has reached the Top 5, but today we pause to recognize some of the honorable mention stories that just missed the Top 10 cut. On the baseball diamond, Warrior junior Ian Fisher and senior Vinny Mauro both...
Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – Honorable Mentions
Pella Christian had many exciting sports moments happen over the past year, and while our top ten features some of the biggest, there are plenty of others worth mentioning as we head into the second half of the Top 10 countdown from Eagle Lane. Eagles Volleyball Dominates Regional Opener. The...
Let’s Talk Pella – New Pella Christian Head of Schools, Part Two
New Pella Christian Head of Schools Dan Zylstra discusses his new leadership role and the upcoming school year in part two of a two part interview. Click here for part one. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
IEDA Conference Coming to Pella August 1-3
State business leaders are coming to Pella for a three-day convention next week. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the Iowa Economic Development Authority is holding its annual conference in the Tulip City for the first time. Frost says this is not only important in terms of networking, but a chance to showcase what makes Pella special to those who make key decisions on grants and other government programs supporting tourism and development. The three day conference includes events at the Pella Opera House and Central College, and tours of many local businesses and organizations.
Final Thursdays in Pella Event Held This Week
The final Thursdays in Pella of 2022 was held in Central Park last night. The final theme was “Wet N’ Wild,” and combined some activities postponed from the only canceled event this summer. Among the festivities were a dunk tank, water slide, community market, vendor booths. The City Band made their final performance of the summer as well. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio was broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
Cooling Centers will open
Another bout of extreme temperatures are forecast for next week. Judi Van Hulzen with Marion County Public Health tells KNIA-KRLS News where cooling centers can be found during the heat. Pleasantville- call the Police Department at 515-848-3112. Melcher- The Melcher Library Monday 9-3, Tues, and Fri 11-5 and Wednesday 12-6.
Donuts with Drivers at the Well
The Well in Knoxville will be holding a special event Saturday called “Donuts with Drivers.” The event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside the store. Brooke Ehrenberg, a volunteer and Care Coordinator at the Well tells KNIA-KRLS there will be sprint car drivers at the Well Saturday, as Jeff Wilke, Brandon Wimmer and McKenna Haase will be signing autographs and joining in on the fun.
Central’s Terence Kleven Awarded Fulbright Research Extension
Terence Kleven, the Jacob and Gela Schnucker Sessler Endowed Chair of Philosophy and Religious Studies at Central College, obtained an extension of the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award he received to conduct research in Arabic political philosophy at the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. Amongst current scholars of political...
Operation “Save Lives” begins in Marion County
Operation “Save Lives” begins in Marion County today. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt tells KNIA/KRLS News that Marion County was third in traffic deaths in Iowa in 2021, and his office and other agencies are increasing their efforts at traffic enforcement in an attempt to bring those numbers down.
Warren County Fair Final Day Today
Today is the final day of the 2022 Warren County Fair. Today’s entertainment includes the Southwest Dairy Milking Demonstrations, Totally Twisted Tom the Balloon Man, Nick’s Kids Show, Tumbleweed Crossing, the Bill Riley Talent Search, the Otter Adventure, and more. The fair goes until 8pm tonight.
Diamond Rio Concert Tonight at Warren County Fair
Diamond Rio highlights the Warren County Fair grandstand tonight as the fair enters day three, providing the fairs largest musical entertainment in years. Fair Director Jo Reynolds tells KNIA News those attending the concert should have a great time and know the safety and beverage policies beforehand. “There will be...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Little Farmhands at the Warren County Fair
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Keisha Thompson with the Warren County Farm Bureau about the Little Farmhands Exhibit at the Warren County Fair. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Indianola Library Hosting Detective Pikachu for Summer Movie Series
The Indianola Public Library is holding their next installment of the Free Summer Movie Series today, showing Detective Pikachu. The Indianola Public Library holds movies every Friday for kids of all ages either outside or in the library. The movie will be shown today inside the library in room A-B, beginning at 10am, and kids can bring a blanket to sit on. For more information, click below.
Indianola City Council to Discuss RVTV
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Monday. The council will consider an amendment to the Hillcrest/Downtown Unified Urban Renewal Plan, and a Subaward Agreement Contract between the City of Indianola and Warren County. The council will also discuss an event application regarding the RVTV event visit in September, and also a resolution suspending the city code regarding the consumption of alcoholic beverages on city streets during the event. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Community Service Officer Offers Advise for Nationals
Knoxville Community Service Officer Meredith Clark, tells KNIA-KRLS, she has been in her position for the past two years. Clark says a part of her job is to help the city look sharp, appearance wise. That includes making sure people have yards mowed and looking nice especially when visitors come in from out of town for big events such as the Nationals.
Knoxville City Council to Meet Monday
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session Monday. Council will hold a hearing and consider the sale of an alley. They will hold a hearing on a Rezoning Request For 1514 And 1610 E Marion Street and consider pay for Reserve Officers. Council will also consider lowering the speed limit on Willets Drive between Pleasant and Howard to 25 mph among other matters.
VA Demolition Update
Chris Nesteby, Facilities Director for Marion County, served as the Project Manager for the VA Demolition Project. Nesteby tells KNIA-KRLS News that the project came in under budget from an estimated $11 million to actual expenses of $10,700,000. Nesteby also said the project was given a year to finish and that efficiency came into play with completion in 10 months and 17 days. Nesteby says the Marion County Board of Supervisors were credited with spending money up front before the project started to help save the county money and he credits the board for being efficient.
Dry Conditions Spreading with Hot, Dry Stretch Expected Next Week
Abnormally dry conditions are spreading locally, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report. While temperatures have moderated this week and some light rain has passed through the area, less than an inch of rain has been recorded in most local rain gauges since early July. The U.S. Drought Monitor has rated Marion and Warren Counties as abnormally dry. Drought may worsen over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service, as an extended stretch of heat is expected starting Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 90s in the forecast well into August and little-to-no significant rain events expected during that same time. Those with outdoor plans next week should take extra precautions, including frequent breaks in air conditioning and plenty of hydration. Stay tuned to KNIA/KRLS for the latest weather information.
