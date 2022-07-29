Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories for the 2021-2022 School Year – #6

Abnormally dry conditions are spreading locally, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report. While temperatures have moderated this week and some light rain has passed through the area, less than an inch of rain has been recorded in most local rain gauges since early July. The U.S. Drought Monitor has rated Marion and Warren Counties as abnormally dry. Drought may worsen over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service, as an extended stretch of heat is expected starting Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 90s in the forecast well into August and little-to-no significant rain events expected during that same time. Those with outdoor plans next week should take extra precautions, including frequent breaks in air conditioning and plenty of hydration. Stay tuned to KNIA/KRLS for the latest weather information.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO