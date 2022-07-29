Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories for the 2021-2022 School Year – #6

www.kniakrls.com
Indianola Top Moments Honorable Mentions
The 2021-22 school year was full of amazing moments for Indianola High School, so many so that several great moments fell just short of the Top 10. Here are some honorable mentions that fell just short of making the list. The Indianola football team shut out Carlisle 41-0 to earn...
Norwalk’s Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 – Honorable Mentions
Norwalk’s Top 10 list of sports stories for the 2021-22 school year has reached the Top 5, but today we pause to recognize some of the honorable mention stories that just missed the Top 10 cut. On the baseball diamond, Warrior junior Ian Fisher and senior Vinny Mauro both...
Central Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – Honorable Mentions
In a year highlighted by postseason success, national awards, and record-breaking performances Central College’s Top 10 moments from 2021-2022 is full of incredible moments. While some moments just missed the list, they’ve earned honorable mention. Here are the honorable mentions for Central College’s top moments over the past year:
New Sign in Knoxville
Knoxville has a new sign. The sign is located on Highway 14 by the railroad tracks. It’s a sign that can’t be missed as it measures 20 feet tall by 112 feet long. It’s a sign that represents the Knoxville Raceway and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. The sign welcomes people to the community, while at the same time, promotes the track and Hall of Fame.
Marianne Braaksma
Marianne Braaksma, 81 of Oskaloosa, passed away Friday July 29th at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Memorial Services are pending at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Oskaloosa. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
IEDA Conference Coming to Pella August 1-3
State business leaders are coming to Pella for a three-day convention next week. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the Iowa Economic Development Authority is holding its annual conference in the Tulip City for the first time. Frost says this is not only important in terms of networking, but a chance to showcase what makes Pella special to those who make key decisions on grants and other government programs supporting tourism and development. The three day conference includes events at the Pella Opera House and Central College, and tours of many local businesses and organizations.
Central’s Terence Kleven Awarded Fulbright Research Extension
Terence Kleven, the Jacob and Gela Schnucker Sessler Endowed Chair of Philosophy and Religious Studies at Central College, obtained an extension of the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award he received to conduct research in Arabic political philosophy at the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. Amongst current scholars of political...
Cooling Centers will open
Another bout of extreme temperatures are forecast for next week. Judi Van Hulzen with Marion County Public Health tells KNIA-KRLS News where cooling centers can be found during the heat. Pleasantville- call the Police Department at 515-848-3112. Melcher- The Melcher Library Monday 9-3, Tues, and Fri 11-5 and Wednesday 12-6.
Donuts with Drivers at the Well
The Well in Knoxville will be holding a special event Saturday called “Donuts with Drivers.” The event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside the store. Brooke Ehrenberg, a volunteer and Care Coordinator at the Well tells KNIA-KRLS there will be sprint car drivers at the Well Saturday, as Jeff Wilke, Brandon Wimmer and McKenna Haase will be signing autographs and joining in on the fun.
Operation “Save Lives” begins in Marion County
Operation “Save Lives” begins in Marion County today. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt tells KNIA/KRLS News that Marion County was third in traffic deaths in Iowa in 2021, and his office and other agencies are increasing their efforts at traffic enforcement in an attempt to bring those numbers down.
Pella Sidewalk Inspection Program Starting in Southwest Quadrant of Community
Some Pella residents may have noticed pink dots on their sidewalks. The 2022 sidewalk inspection program is starting in the southwest quadrant of the Tulip City, south of Washington Street and west of Main Street. Over the next few months, all sidewalks in this area will. be inspected. Defective areas...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Knoxville Ordinances
On today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville our guest is Meredith Clark, Community Service Officer with the City of Knoxville. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Diamond Rio Concert Tonight at Warren County Fair
Diamond Rio highlights the Warren County Fair grandstand tonight as the fair enters day three, providing the fairs largest musical entertainment in years. Fair Director Jo Reynolds tells KNIA News those attending the concert should have a great time and know the safety and beverage policies beforehand. “There will be...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Little Farmhands at the Warren County Fair
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Keisha Thompson with the Warren County Farm Bureau about the Little Farmhands Exhibit at the Warren County Fair. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Warren County Fair Final Day Today
Today is the final day of the 2022 Warren County Fair. Today’s entertainment includes the Southwest Dairy Milking Demonstrations, Totally Twisted Tom the Balloon Man, Nick’s Kids Show, Tumbleweed Crossing, the Bill Riley Talent Search, the Otter Adventure, and more. The fair goes until 8pm tonight.
Marion County Bank Presents Check to Senior Center
Marion County Bank presented a check for $2,500 to the Knoxville Senior Center on Friday. Ron Zantingh, Executive Vice president says why the bank made the donation, “We are trying to get folks to come to the Senior Center following COVID which reduced the numbers at the center. Now they are trying to restart some of the interaction at the Senior Center and what they provided for our older adults in the community. We’re happy to be a part of this and we want to encourage other businesses or individuals to get involved with the ministry.”
Community Service Officer Offers Advise for Nationals
Knoxville Community Service Officer Meredith Clark, tells KNIA-KRLS, she has been in her position for the past two years. Clark says a part of her job is to help the city look sharp, appearance wise. That includes making sure people have yards mowed and looking nice especially when visitors come in from out of town for big events such as the Nationals.
Dry Conditions Spreading with Hot, Dry Stretch Expected Next Week
Abnormally dry conditions are spreading locally, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report. While temperatures have moderated this week and some light rain has passed through the area, less than an inch of rain has been recorded in most local rain gauges since early July. The U.S. Drought Monitor has rated Marion and Warren Counties as abnormally dry. Drought may worsen over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service, as an extended stretch of heat is expected starting Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 90s in the forecast well into August and little-to-no significant rain events expected during that same time. Those with outdoor plans next week should take extra precautions, including frequent breaks in air conditioning and plenty of hydration. Stay tuned to KNIA/KRLS for the latest weather information.
VA Demolition Update
Chris Nesteby, Facilities Director for Marion County, served as the Project Manager for the VA Demolition Project. Nesteby tells KNIA-KRLS News that the project came in under budget from an estimated $11 million to actual expenses of $10,700,000. Nesteby also said the project was given a year to finish and that efficiency came into play with completion in 10 months and 17 days. Nesteby says the Marion County Board of Supervisors were credited with spending money up front before the project started to help save the county money and he credits the board for being efficient.
