Letter to the editor: Stop legislators' power grab

As Mastriano Draws More Support, Democrats Seek to Remind Voters How Radical He Is
Mainstream support for Pennsylvania’s radically conservative Republican nominee for governor is growing. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports that as prominent backers get on board, Democrats are trying to remind GOP voters of Doug Mastriano’s ties to anti-Semites and conspiracy theorists. (Original air-date: 7/29/22)
Editorial: Wolf and Legislature resort to cartoon cat fighting
Will Pennsylvania ever again have a functional relationship between the Legislature and the governor?. Indeed, it’s hard to remember a time when the two branches could do their jobs without being at each other’s throats in a round-robin of attacks as predictable as a Tom and Jerry cartoon. Cat and mouse, perpetually whacking each other with baseball bats and dropping anvils — ultimately accomplishing nothing but black eyes and broken bones.
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
PA Senate Republicans: The Recession Is Proof We Can’t Afford a Democrat Majority
HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee (PA SRCC) released the following statement on Thursday’s news:. “[Confirmation} that our economy is in a recession is further proof we can’t afford a Democrat majority in the Pennsylvania Senate,” PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh stated.
Why is Gov. Tom Wolf suing Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature?
HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is suing the Republican-controlled legislature in the state’s highest court over its efforts to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to restrict — and potentially ban — access to abortion, add new requirements for voters at the polls, and scale back executive powers.
PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice
HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
Final Arguments Heard in Pennsylvania’s School Funding Trial
Final arguments were made this week in a trial that could radically change how Pennsylvania’s schools are funded. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports, these post-trial arguments set the stage for a Commonwealth Court decision, and likely appeals to the state Supreme Court. (Original air-date: 7/30/22)
Executive Order Protects Abortion Services in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently discussed the perceived effects of abortion bans for victims of domestic violence and the recently signed executive order allowing out-of-state residents to seek reproductive health care services in Pennsylvania without fear of prosecution. “Bans on abortion increase rates of maternal mortality, cause...
Pennsylvania has more teachers, fewer students, and there's still a teacher shortage; here's how
The Center Square — Teachers unions, public school officials and the Pennsylvania's Department of Education say the state has a teacher shortage. Data analyzed by The Center Square, however, shows there has been an increase in the number of teachers against a dropping enrollment. Still, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Education explained how shortages do remain. "School districts are using emergency permits to fill vacancies because they...
Editorial: Universities need to commit to stopping tuition increases
Pennsylvania’s state-related universities need to address what their response is to their gift from the governor. The state has four universities that fall into this category of public but not really public, private but not really private. They also are some of the largest in Pennsylvania. Penn State —...
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Talks about New Child Tax Credit Will Boost Working Families
Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York to highlight his new state child tax credit program, modeled after the federal program, to support Pennsylvania’s working families and ensure unbarred access to high-quality early childhood education.
Mastriano says he's not anti-Semitic
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posted a statement on Twitter saying he is not an anti-Semite. Mastriano's statement follows criticism of his connection to the social media site Gab which is a hotbed of hate speech. Gab is the platform that was used by Robert Bowers minutes before he allegedly...
Josh Shapiro outlines plan to make Pennsylvania more business friendly
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro campaigned in Lawrenceville Wednesday on his plan to attract business to Pennsylvania. The state attorney general said his strategy would capitalize on high-tech work already happening locally in the biotech, robotics and autonomous vehicle industries. “This is where we’re going to create the jobs of...
Changes coming for tipped workers in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Changes are coming for workers who earn tips in Pennsylvania starting in August. In May, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced regulations that change Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act rules by updating how employers pay tipped workers and ensuring that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime.
Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
This Week in Pennsylvania: Jerry Knowles
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how four of Pennsylvania’s top universities got $600 million in state funding from the budget and an extra $40 million on top of that. He will also talk about How […]
Jewish leaders gather in Philly to decry Doug Mastriano's link to controversial online platform
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jewish Community leaders and elected officials came together on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia to call out Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano for alleged ties to a controversial online forum. The press conference in Center City was organized by Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro's campaign and included state...
Law highlights push toward the future of electric vehicle infrastructure within Pennsylvania
Harisburg, Pa. — Highlighting Pennsylvania’s forward momentum in its work related to electric vehicles (EV), PennDOT and the Department of Environmental Protection say that the commonwealth is in a solid position to maximize new funds available to support EVs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). PennDOT and DEP are working with partners from Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, Sheetz, and PPL. “Transportation is changing every day,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian....
Pennsylvania Considers New E-Bike Policy for State Parks
(TNS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has opened public discussion of a draft policy on the use of electric bicycles, commonly known as e-bikes, in state forests and state parks across Pennsylvania. E-bikes, which look like any other bicycle but with small electric motors and...
Pa. sees Shell’s ethane cracker as an economic boon. But for some in Beaver County, it’s a reason to leave
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke came from Albany, New York, where he was finishing graduate school, and Cheryl, from Washington, D.C. Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
