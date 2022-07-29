ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Next IndyCar schedule looking familiar, but changes in the works for ’24

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch Were Ratted Out By Another Team, Resulting in Disqualification, According to Cup Series Driver

This week one Cup Series driver revealed that Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were ratted out by another team, which resulted in their historic disqualification at Pocono. The post Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch Were Ratted Out By Another Team, Resulting in Disqualification, According to Cup Series Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Contract News

It's been a frustrating season for Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing, as the veteran driver has had to deal with some pit crew issues throughout the year. However, Wallace and 23XI Racing are reportedly confident for the future. According to a report, Wallace and 23XI Racing are closing in on...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
The Spun

Jimmie Johnson Hints At Return: NASCAR World Reacts

The NASCAR world could be seeing Jimmie Johnson in 2023. Earlier this year, the sport announced that it would be having a road-race in Chicago next year. Johnson, one of the best drivers in recent NASCAR history, is apparently open to competing. "I wouldn't rule it out," he told Sirius...
CHICAGO, IL
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP

Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

IndyCar results and points standings after Indy road course

IndyCar results, points after Indy road course: Alexander Rossi ended a 49-race winless streak Saturday in the NTT IndyCar Series, winning the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rossi’s eighth career victory came 1,133 days after his last on June 23, 2019 at Road America. “It’s a relief,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Burch
Person
Pato O'ward
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR at the Brickyard odds, Verizon 200 picks, TV: Model releases Indianapolis road course predictions

With just five races remaining until the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, the Cup Series will head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2022 Verizon 200. NASCAR made its debut on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last season, with part-time Cup driver A.J. Allmendinger capturing his second career victory. The current leader in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings will return to defend his NASCAR at Indianapolis title and has two top-10 finishes in 10 Cup starts this year. The 2022 NASCAR at the Brickyard green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC (stream now on FuboTV).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

23XI Racing Reportedly Close To Major Bubba Wallace Decision

23XI Racing has reportedly expressed serious confidence for Bubba Wallace moving forward. While Wallace is already set to return for the 2023 season, the racing team is reportedly close to a contract extension for their No. 23 driver. Wallace has confirmed that the contract extension talks are far along. "We've...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Milwaukee Mile#Indycar#Ntt Indycar Series#Texas Motor Speedway#Imsa#Sebring#Tms#Speedway Motorsport Inc
NBC Sports

Tyler Reddick wins pole for Indianapolis Cup race

Tyler Reddick turned a lap at 99.378 mph Saturday to win the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Austin Cindric was second over the IMS road course at 99.095. Following in the top 10 were Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott, Todd Gilliland and Kyle Busch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

Rosenqvist beats Rossi to pole on Indy road course

Felix Rosenqvist captured his second pole position of the season on Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and it was the gap to Alexander Rossi that stood out as the most remarkable aspect of the Arrow McLaren SP driver’s achievement. Rosenqvist’s No. 7 Chevy toured the circuit...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’

Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break. The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc 'made it clear' he was against Ferrari strategy

Charles Leclerc says he “made it clear” he did not want to make an early pit stop to switch to the hard tire as he saw another strategic error cost him in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Starting third, Leclerc had managed to jump team-mate Carlos Sainz by running...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

F1 releases 'Drive it Out' video to combat abuse

Formula 1 has released a video message calling on everyone associated with the sport to call out abuse both online and at events. The video follows recent abuse of some fans at the Austrian Grand Prix, and amid ongoing concerns about the lack of accountability for conduct on social media platforms.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rust Valley Restorers Turns Junkyard Cars Into Daily Drivers

There's a hidden oasis of classic cars in a remote area of British Columbia, Canada, colloquially referred to as "Rust Valley." Mike Hall of Tappen, British Columbia, has been collecting classic cars and storing them for over 40 years, amassing a collection that has exceeded 400 cars. Now he's out of room and running out of time to do something with them. Rust Valley Restorers—streaming now on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!)—documents the trials and tribulations of Mike and the Rust Bros Restorations crew as they toil away, turning junkyard cars into driveable classics.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy