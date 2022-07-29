Next IndyCar schedule looking familiar, but changes in the works for ’24

racer.com
Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch Were Ratted Out By Another Team, Resulting in Disqualification, According to Cup Series Driver
This week one Cup Series driver revealed that Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were ratted out by another team, which resulted in their historic disqualification at Pocono. The post Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch Were Ratted Out By Another Team, Resulting in Disqualification, According to Cup Series Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joe Gibbs Racing puts nose tape on display after NASCAR DQ (Video)
Joe Gibbs Racing shows exactly what brought the disqualifications in video; Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch comment. Last weekend at Pocono Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing crossed the finish line with a 1-2 finish. Just a few hours later, race winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified. The win was handed to Chase Elliott.
Denny Hamlin Brings Trophy For Chase Elliott: NASCAR World Reacts
Denny Hamlin was given the trophy at Pocono last weekend, after he appeared to take home the win at the Cup Series race. However, both Hamlin and another driver were disqualified from the race, leading to a shocking result. Chase Elliott is now the true champion. Hamlin has reportedly brought...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Contract News
It's been a frustrating season for Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing, as the veteran driver has had to deal with some pit crew issues throughout the year. However, Wallace and 23XI Racing are reportedly confident for the future. According to a report, Wallace and 23XI Racing are closing in on...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the 22nd race of the year. Just five regular-season races remain in the 2022 season as the race to the postseason heats up. There are two playoff spots remaining for a new winner hoping to...
Jimmie Johnson Hints At Return: NASCAR World Reacts
The NASCAR world could be seeing Jimmie Johnson in 2023. Earlier this year, the sport announced that it would be having a road-race in Chicago next year. Johnson, one of the best drivers in recent NASCAR history, is apparently open to competing. "I wouldn't rule it out," he told Sirius...
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP
Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
NBC Sports
IndyCar results and points standings after Indy road course
IndyCar results, points after Indy road course: Alexander Rossi ended a 49-race winless streak Saturday in the NTT IndyCar Series, winning the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rossi’s eighth career victory came 1,133 days after his last on June 23, 2019 at Road America. “It’s a relief,...
CBS Sports
2022 NASCAR at the Brickyard odds, Verizon 200 picks, TV: Model releases Indianapolis road course predictions
With just five races remaining until the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, the Cup Series will head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2022 Verizon 200. NASCAR made its debut on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last season, with part-time Cup driver A.J. Allmendinger capturing his second career victory. The current leader in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings will return to defend his NASCAR at Indianapolis title and has two top-10 finishes in 10 Cup starts this year. The 2022 NASCAR at the Brickyard green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC (stream now on FuboTV).
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR, IndyCar all agree: Hold 'events', not just races
Read how officials want to further expand the allure and excitement of races in Indianapolis and beyond.
23XI Racing Reportedly Close To Major Bubba Wallace Decision
23XI Racing has reportedly expressed serious confidence for Bubba Wallace moving forward. While Wallace is already set to return for the 2023 season, the racing team is reportedly close to a contract extension for their No. 23 driver. Wallace has confirmed that the contract extension talks are far along. "We've...
Kyle Busch open to racing ‘for under my market value’ in ’23
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Busch started his Saturday by joining past winners at the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a class photo on the Yard of Bricks. He was seated next to Arie Luyendyk, in front of Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves — a combined eight Indy 500 titles flanking NASCAR’s only active driver with multiple Cup championships.
NBC Sports
Tyler Reddick wins pole for Indianapolis Cup race
Tyler Reddick turned a lap at 99.378 mph Saturday to win the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Austin Cindric was second over the IMS road course at 99.095. Following in the top 10 were Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott, Todd Gilliland and Kyle Busch.
racer.com
Rosenqvist beats Rossi to pole on Indy road course
Felix Rosenqvist captured his second pole position of the season on Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and it was the gap to Alexander Rossi that stood out as the most remarkable aspect of the Arrow McLaren SP driver’s achievement. Rosenqvist’s No. 7 Chevy toured the circuit...
F1 LIVE: George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’
Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break. The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat...
racer.com
Leclerc 'made it clear' he was against Ferrari strategy
Charles Leclerc says he “made it clear” he did not want to make an early pit stop to switch to the hard tire as he saw another strategic error cost him in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Starting third, Leclerc had managed to jump team-mate Carlos Sainz by running...
NASCAR Mailbag: Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an Oval Peg in a Square Hole
The NASCAR Cup series may return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval by 2024, restoring the Brickyard 400 tradition. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an Oval Peg in a Square Hole appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
F1 releases 'Drive it Out' video to combat abuse
Formula 1 has released a video message calling on everyone associated with the sport to call out abuse both online and at events. The video follows recent abuse of some fans at the Austrian Grand Prix, and amid ongoing concerns about the lack of accountability for conduct on social media platforms.
NASCAR Inspection Issues: July 2022 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway)
Three NASCAR crew members ejected from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to the Indianapolis, Indiana. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course hosts the NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR inspection issues from Indianapolis Motor Speedway below. Cup teams have yet to touch the track. However, on Friday all...
MotorTrend Magazine
