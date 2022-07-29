ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Listen, Learn, Volunteer — A Night To Take Action Will Be Held In Ridgefield

By Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00O78L_0gxM0EO100
"We want people to learn and actually sign up to do things — next month, this fall, over the year," said Glori Norwitt. "We want people to get involved." Photo Credit: An Evening of Education & Action

First it was New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. Then Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. And, finally, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. These three US Supreme Court decisions, among others, handed down this past June cheered many while galvanizing many others into angry action. Count Glori Norwitt and Jessica Mancini among the latter.

The two Ridgefield women have been friends since their children met in preschool some 15 years ago. Mancini is a former member of the Ridgefield Board of Finance and Norwitt is an employment attorney, chair of Ridgefield's Economic & Community Development Commission, and a longtime community activist.

“Lot’s of people reached out to us asking if we should march or protest after these decisions,” said Norwitt. “So we said, ‘Let’s get together and learn as much as we can and provide concrete action people can take.’ We want people to get involved.”

To that end, Mancini and Norwitt have organized ImpaCT: An Evening of Education and Action, which will be held at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

“No politicians have been invited to speak and this night is not meant to be a debate,” stressed Norwitt. “It’s not a political event; it’s not organized by a town. It’s an issues event; a private event open to the public.

“This is the chance for people who are in favor of these rights [gun control, abortion, separation of church and state, etc.] to learn more and get active.”

Organized in a few short weeks, the event begins with six featured speakers: Amanda Skinner, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England; Katie Kraschel, Executive Director, Solomon Center for Health Law & Policy at Yale Law School; Jeremy Stein, Executive Director, CT Against Gun Violence; Janee Woods Weber, Executive Director, CT Women’s Education and Legal Fund; Peggy Reeves, a former Connecticut Election Director; and Katie Friel, Fellow, Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law who will discuss national voting rights issues. All six will be participating in an audience Q&A and afterwards attendees will be able to go to the Playhouse lobby and visit with 17 different organizations.

These 17 groups include not only the speakers’ organizations but others supporting LGBTQ issues, environmental issues, immigration, and more — all will offer concrete actions you can take to make a difference.

Tickets are $10 and Norwitt hopes the sales will help cover costs in renting the Playhouse. She's also in favor of holding these events in other towns.

“We want to get people there,” said Norwitt. “It’s like an open house for volunteering. You can walk among the tables and see what these groups do, sign up, and donate if you want. We want to get people to know more about these issues and truly understand them.”

For tickets, visit Eventbrite. The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 E. Ridge Road in Ridgefield. Doors open at 6 p.m., speakers begin at 7 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Art and Life Blend Together at This $9,995,000 Stunning Contemporary Masterpiece in Westport

The House in Westport provides open floor plan & transparent railings on outdoor balconies/decks make for unobstructed views throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 135 Harbor Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Malloy – Nest Seekers International – (Phone: (203) 921-9987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Westport.
WESTPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: New Haven scores must be treated as an emergency

The wartime president Harry Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk which proclaimed “The buck stops here.” He asserted that “The president, whoever he is, has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield U., Diocese move quickly to set up Bridgeport college

BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese are forging ahead with establishing a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School, aiming for a late 2023 launch. This week the partners successfully obtained a needed zoning change at the property, located at Mill...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Ridgefield, CT
Government
Ridgefield, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

Clear The Shelters 2022: Participating Connecticut Shelters

From August 1 - August 31, 2022, we are once again partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend! Below is a list of participating Connecticut shelters. You can also browse on your smartphone for adoptable pets in your area by breed, gender, size and other factors with the WeRescue app.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridgefield Playhouse#Us Supreme Court#Politics State
Daily Voice

Guide Dog, Fighting For Life, Travels To NY For Treatment

A guide dog from Massachusetts who has been dubbed the "Goodest Girl in STEM" on TikTok is in need of help as she fights for her life in New York. O'Hara was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with meningitis encephalitis with inflammatory brain lesions earlier in July. She initially sought treatment in New York City and is now getting care back in her native area right outside Boston.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

New Report Reveals Attraction of Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley experienced a net gain from migration in 2019-2020 for the first time in a decade and it was a byproduct of Covid-19, according to “Moving In, Moving Out,” a special report released by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress (HVPFP), which is based in Newburgh. The report said that 48,642 people moved from the city to the Hudson Valley while 15,248 moved out of the region and into the city, resulting in a net gain for the Hudson Valley of 33,394 people.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
whiteplainscnr.com

WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER BEGINS “DRIVE THROUGH” ORTHOPOXVIRUS POXVIRIDNE VACCINATIONS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 3, then 9 TO 5 PM Thursday and Friday–and Monday Through Friday thereafter. By Appointment ONLY. Call 914-326-2060 MONDAY MORNING.

New York television stations reported Friday evening the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla would begin “Drive-through” Orthopoxvirus Poxviridne vaccinations Wednesday August 3, for those who qualify, over 18 years of age and displaying symptoms. There is some confustion on the Friday television reports as to whether the vaccinations begin Monday or Wednesday. But there is no one to answer calls on the appointment number given by the Westchester Medical Center Friday evening. The Westchester Medical Center is at.
VALHALLA, NY
Daily Voice

Nassau County State Sen. Todd Kaminsky Resigns

A New York state senator has resigned after serving nearly eight years in the state Legislature. Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat representing the state’s 9th District on the South Shore of Long Island in Nassau County, announced his resignation Friday, July 29, in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

GPD Responds To Public Safety Concerns

Amid rising concerns about the state of policing and crime around the business district of Greenwich, Deputy Chief of Greenwich Police Robert Berry and First Selectman Fred Camillo addressed the press and answered questions about police initiatives. One of the controversies arose as a result of the Greenwich Poice Department...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
327K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy