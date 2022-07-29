Listen, Learn, Volunteer — A Night To Take Action Will Be Held In Ridgefield

"We want people to learn and actually sign up to do things — next month, this fall, over the year," said Glori Norwitt. "We want people to get involved." Photo Credit: An Evening of Education & Action

First it was New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. Then Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. And, finally, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. These three US Supreme Court decisions, among others, handed down this past June cheered many while galvanizing many others into angry action. Count Glori Norwitt and Jessica Mancini among the latter.

The two Ridgefield women have been friends since their children met in preschool some 15 years ago. Mancini is a former member of the Ridgefield Board of Finance and Norwitt is an employment attorney, chair of Ridgefield's Economic & Community Development Commission, and a longtime community activist.

“Lot’s of people reached out to us asking if we should march or protest after these decisions,” said Norwitt. “So we said, ‘Let’s get together and learn as much as we can and provide concrete action people can take.’ We want people to get involved.”

To that end, Mancini and Norwitt have organized ImpaCT: An Evening of Education and Action, which will be held at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

“No politicians have been invited to speak and this night is not meant to be a debate,” stressed Norwitt. “It’s not a political event; it’s not organized by a town. It’s an issues event; a private event open to the public.

“This is the chance for people who are in favor of these rights [gun control, abortion, separation of church and state, etc.] to learn more and get active.”

Organized in a few short weeks, the event begins with six featured speakers: Amanda Skinner, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England; Katie Kraschel, Executive Director, Solomon Center for Health Law & Policy at Yale Law School; Jeremy Stein, Executive Director, CT Against Gun Violence; Janee Woods Weber, Executive Director, CT Women’s Education and Legal Fund; Peggy Reeves, a former Connecticut Election Director; and Katie Friel, Fellow, Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law who will discuss national voting rights issues. All six will be participating in an audience Q&A and afterwards attendees will be able to go to the Playhouse lobby and visit with 17 different organizations.

These 17 groups include not only the speakers’ organizations but others supporting LGBTQ issues, environmental issues, immigration, and more — all will offer concrete actions you can take to make a difference.

Tickets are $10 and Norwitt hopes the sales will help cover costs in renting the Playhouse. She's also in favor of holding these events in other towns.

“We want to get people there,” said Norwitt. “It’s like an open house for volunteering. You can walk among the tables and see what these groups do, sign up, and donate if you want. We want to get people to know more about these issues and truly understand them.”

For tickets, visit Eventbrite. The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 E. Ridge Road in Ridgefield. Doors open at 6 p.m., speakers begin at 7 p.m.

