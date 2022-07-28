Rescue Task Force exercise in South Whitehall Twp. scheduled for July 30

LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A serious crash closed a stretch of I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township in Northampton County for several hours on Monday morning. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, just west of Easton Road. The accident involved three trucks. Police tell CBS3 one truck went down an embankment and another one overturned. I-78 was closed between the Northampton and Hellertown exits. The road has since reopened. No one was seriously injured.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO