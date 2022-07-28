Rescue Task Force exercise in South Whitehall Twp. scheduled for July 30

buckscountyherald.com
PENNSBURG PA – A “motor vehicle crash with serious injuries involving a vehicle and motorcycle” occurred during early afternoon hours Sunday (July 31, 2022) on Route 663 between Spinnerstown and Brinkman roads in Milford Township, Bucks County, about 5 miles northeast of Pennsburg Borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported at 5:06 p.m. in a Twitter alert.
A New Jersey man was killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County after a tractor-trailer crashed through the median and into the vehicle he was driving. The driver, identified by state police as Harry Jackson III, 33, of Brigantine, was traveling along the northbound lanes with his fiancee when the crash occurred.
No injuries were reported after a coach bus caught fire near Orwigsburg on Saturday. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near Orwigsburg in the area of the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Firefighters arrived to find the...
Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
Michael Walowy, of Southampton, and George Hockins, of Warminster, didn’t expect to earn “hero” status during their drive to the former’s vacation home in Chenango County, New York. But when a horrifying sight unfolded before their eyes, they knew they had no choice but to step...
"A bunch of yelling, a dispute out in the middle of the road with him and his family. Then the cops came," recalled neighbor Skye Garry of New Hanover.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A serious crash closed a stretch of I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township in Northampton County for several hours on Monday morning. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, just west of Easton Road. The accident involved three trucks. Police tell CBS3 one truck went down an embankment and another one overturned. I-78 was closed between the Northampton and Hellertown exits. The road has since reopened. No one was seriously injured.
ELVERSON, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who caused damage to another vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Authorities state that on July 24, 2022, at 8:40 AM, this female was operating a black RAM 1500 truck...
UPDATE: Interstate 78 West reopened just after 10 a.m. Monday, nearly eight hours after a tractor-trailer crash closed the highway in that direction, authorities say. Soon after the highway reopened on the rainy morning, a crash involving a tractor-trailer and box truck was reported at mile marker 73.5 westbound, five miles from the initial wreck.
READING, PA – Police in Reading have reported the victim found shot Sunday morning on...
A 3-year-old boy was shot after being left alone in a car with a gun in Caln Township, Chester County.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
While the training for an active shooter will be very real on Saturday, residents and drivers shouldn’t panic when they see police, fire and EMS vehicles outside a South Whitehall Township school. The Lehigh County EMS Association is hosting its Rescue Task Force from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m....
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY — Two individuals are in custody after a fight between the two, led to a police officer being assaulted, Friday night. The Pocono Township Police Department says they responded to a call of a domestic dispute in progress at the Best Western Hotel in Tannersville on Friday around 9:30 p.m. Officers say […]
A tractor-trailer went up in flames on a Route 80 ramp, causing serious delays and shutdowns, authorities said. The trailer caught fire on the eastbound ramp from Exit 4-Route 94 to Route 46 in Knowlton Township around 9 a.m. on Friday, July 29, according to 511NJ. All lanes were closed...
Pennsylvania State Police thwarted an attempted grandparent scam this week in Northampton County with help from the victim, according to court documents filed by the state police. Authorities charged a 24-year-old Allentown man with two felony counts of theft by deception and false impression. Police said the man was involved...
SPRING TWP., Pa. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation in Spring Township. A confrontation in a parking lot at the Springwood Garden Apartments led to three men being shot around 8 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release Friday. Two of the men...
Wilson Borough police have released a photo of a person they say was involved in an armed robbery at a local gas station store. Police were dispatched at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to Ary’s Express Mart in the 1500 block of Northampton Street for a robbery in progress, borough police Chief Chris Meehan said.
