MAJOR. - "Whole World in His Hands"

thebrag.com
Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces
There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse Of All 3 Kids In Never-Before-Seen Photo
The music superstar gave fans an adorable look at Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter ahead of the release of her new album, "Renaissance."
thebrag.com
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Shakira’s mother just broke her silence about singer’s sudden split with Gerard Pique
While Shakira and Gerard Piqué had their reasons for splitting, one person really, really wants them back together. That would be Shakira’s mom. “It’s logical,” Nidia Ripoll Torrado told Hola! sister publication Europa Press of the celebrity couple one day reconciling. “If that’s what they want, what makes them happy.”
Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo
Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
Nicki Minaj Shows Up In Style To Her Chaotic Meet And Greet In London
On July 11, the Barbz took over the streets of Camden Town in London after Nicki Minaj announced that she would be throwing an impromptu meet and greet in the district.
Megan Thee Stallion Slays On Instagram In A Little Black Dress
Megan Thee Stallion stepped out on Instagram recently wearing an all-black look that was everything!. For her look, the beauty donned a black, cold shoulder sweater midi dress. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the look with a black and gold handbag. She wore her hair long and in big curls that were parted down the middle and served face and body as she posed for a photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers.
Tisha Campbell Talks ‘Rediscovering’ Herself After Divorce From Duane Martin
Actress Tisha Campbell is opening up about her journey to “rediscover” herself in the wake of her divorce from Duane Martin after nearly 30 years of marriage. Campbell recently appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning to promote her new Netflix show, Uncoupled. The series stars Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Michael, a man whose life has turned upside down after separating from his partner of 17 years.
Solange Knowles Slays In Latest Louis Vuitton Campaign
Solange took to Instagram to show off her effortless slay in Louis Vuitton's latest campaign.
Kandi Burruss fears Martell Holt is using Shereé Whitfield ‘for publicity’
Kandi Burruss is questioning the validity of Martell Holt’s relationship with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield. “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” the former singer, 46, said on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station when asked about the budding romance. Burruss went on to tell Shamea Morton a story about one of her friends and fellow reality stars, whom she didn’t name, going on a date with the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star, 40, “earlier this year” at her Blaze restaurant. “[She] was like … ‘We’re gonna have someboy...
HipHopDX.com
Quality Control’s Pee Says Any Southern Artist Not Inspired By Birdman Is Telling ‘A Muthafuckin’ Lie’
Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas ran into Birdman at a recent video shoot, and used the opportunity to give the Cash Money Records label head his flowers. “You the only n-gga I looked up to,” Pee is seen saying to Birdman in a video that arrived on social media on Tuesday (July 26). “And if a n-gga from the south is saying you ain’t inspiring them to wanna do this shit they tellin’ a motherfuckin’ lie. That’s real talk. I get it from you!”
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' is a tough sell in 2022 America
On Friday Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, “Act I: Renaissance,” six years after the breakaway success of “Lemonade.” She gave fans and critics a taste of her latest work last month, when she dropped the surprise single “Break My Soul.” (It debuted on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart top 10 on Billboard.)
Elle
Is Beyoncé Referencing Her Sister, Solange, In Her New Song “Cozy”?
In comparison to Beyoncé's earth-shattering Lemonade drop in 2016, her seventh studio album, Renaissance, is tame in the pot-stirring department. (Which is not to say it’s tame in any other areas—only that there’s no Becky with the good hair this go-round.) But the second song on the Renaissance tracklist, the rhythmic bop “Cozy,” does feature a verse that made fans raise their eyebrows.
