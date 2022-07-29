Ribonucleotide reductase M2B in the myofibers modulates stem cell fate in skeletal muscle

www.nature.com
Related
Nature.com
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Nature.com
Exploring synthetic lethal network for the precision treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma
The emerging targeted therapies have revolutionized the treatment of advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) over the past 15 years. Nevertheless, lack of personalized treatment limits the development of effective clinical guidelines and improvement of patient prognosis. In this study, large-scale genomic profiles from ccRCC cohorts were explored for integrative analysis. A credible method was developed to identify synthetic lethality (SL) pairs and a list of 72 candidate pairs was determined, which might be utilized to selectively eliminate tumors with genetic aberrations using SL partners of specific mutations. Further analysis identified BRD4 and PRKDC as novel medical targets for patients with BAP1 mutations. After mapping these target genes to the comprehensive drug datasets, two agents (BI-2536 and PI-103) were found to have considerable therapeutic potentials in the BAP1 mutant tumors. Overall, our findings provided insight into the overview of ccRCC mutation patterns and offered novel opportunities for improving individualized cancer treatment.
Nature.com
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Nature.com
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Modeling geographical invasions of Solenopsis invicta influenced by land-use patterns
Research into geographical invasions of red imported fire ants (RIFAs) by anthropogenic disturbances has received much attention. However, little is known about how land-use change and the characteristics of roads with different land-use types are associated with the risk of RIFA successful invasion or remaining at the highest level of invasion (RIFA SIRH). Furthermore, it was often assumed in prior studies that the risk of RIFA SIRH had a linear association with the independent variables. However, a linear relationship may not reflect the actual circumstances. In this study, we applied linear and nonlinear approaches to assess how land-use types, distance from the nearest road, different land-use types, and spatial factors affect the risk of RIFA SIRH. The results showed that agricultural land, land for transportation usage, and areas that had undergone land-use change from 2014 to 2017 had greater odds of RIFA invasion than natural land cover. We also identified land for transportation usage and the area of land-use change from 2014 to 2017, had more than 60% of RIFA SIRH within 350Â m and 150Â m from the nearest road. This study provided important insights into RIFA invasions in an isolated island and the areas of control strategies implemented.
Nature.com
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
Nature.com
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
Nature.com
Pan-Src kinase inhibitor treatment attenuates diabetic kidney injury via inhibition of Fyn kinase-mediated endoplasmic reticulum stress
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Src family kinases (SFKs) have been implicated in the pathogenesis of kidney fibrosis. However, the specific mechanism by which SFKs contribute to the progression of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) remains unclear. Our preliminary transcriptome analysis suggested that SFK expression was increased in diabetic kidneys and that the expression of Fyn (a member of the SFKs), along with genes related to unfolded protein responses from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress signaling pathway, was upregulated in the tubules of human diabetic kidneys. Thus, we examined whether SFK-induced ER stress is associated with DKD progression. Mouse proximal tubular (mProx24) cells were transfected with Fyn or Lyn siRNA and exposed to high glucose and palmitate (HG-Pal). Streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats were treated with KF-1607, a novel pan-Src kinase inhibitor (SKI) with low toxicity. The effect of KF-1607 was compared to that of losartan, a standard treatment for patients with DKD. Among the SFK family members, the Fyn and Lyn kinases were upregulated under diabetic stress. HG-Pal induced p70S6 kinase and JNK/CHOP signaling and promoted tubular injury. Fyn knockdown but not Lyn knockdown inhibited this detrimental signaling pathway. In addition, diabetic rats treated with KF-1607 showed improved kidney function and decreased ER stress, inflammation, and fibrosis compared with those treated with losartan. Collectively, these findings indicate that Fyn kinase is a specific member of the SFKs implicated in ER stress activation leading to proximal tubular injury in the diabetic milieu and that pan-SKI treatment attenuates kidney injury in diabetic rats. These data highlight Fyn kinase as a viable target for the development of therapeutic agents for DKD.
Nature.com
Flexible-type ultrathin holographic endoscope for microscopic imaging of unstained biological tissues
Ultrathin lensless fibre endoscopes offer minimally invasive investigation, but they mostly operate as a rigid type due to the need for prior calibration of a fibre probe. Furthermore, most implementations work in fluorescence mode rather than label-free imaging mode, making them unsuitable for general medical diagnosis. Herein, we report a fully flexible ultrathin fibre endoscope taking 3D holographic images of unstained tissues with 0.85-Î¼m spatial resolution. Using a bare fibre bundle as thin as 200-Î¼m diameter, we design a lensless Fourier holographic imaging configuration to selectively detect weak reflections from biological tissues, a critical step for label-free endoscopic reflectance imaging. A unique algorithm is developed for calibration-free holographic image reconstruction, allowing us to image through a narrow and curved passage regardless of fibre bending. We demonstrate endoscopic reflectance imaging of unstained rat intestine tissues that are completely invisible to conventional endoscopes. The proposed endoscope will expedite a more accurate and earlier diagnosis than before with minimal complications.
Nature.com
Imeglimin exerts favorable effects on pancreatic Î²-cells by improving morphology in mitochondria and increasing the number of insulin granules
Imeglimin is a new anti-diabetic drug commercialized in Japan (TwymeegÂ®) and has been drawing much attention in diabetes research area as well as in clinical practice. In this study, we evaluated the effect of imeglimin on pancreatic Î²-cells. First, single-dose administration of imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion from Î²-cells and decreased blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetic db/db mice. In addition, single-dose administration of imeglimin significantly augmented insulin secretion in response to glucose from islets isolated from non-diabetic db/m mice. Second, during an oral glucose tolerance test 4-week chronic treatment with imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion and ameliorated glycemic control in diabetic db/db mice. Furthermore, the examination with electron microscope image showed that imeglimin exerted favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria and substantially increased the number of insulin granules in type 2 diabetic db/db and KK-Ay mice. Finally, imeglimin reduced the percentage of apoptotic Î²-cell death which was accompanied by reduced expression levels of various genes related to apoptosis and inflammation in Î²-cells. Taken together, imeglimin directly enhances insulin secretion in response to glucose from Î²-cells, increases the number of insulin granules, exerts favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria, and reduces apoptotic Î²-cell death in type 2 diabetic mice, which finally leads to amelioration of glycemic control.
Nature.com
Retraction Note: Selective Priming of Tumor Blood Vessels by Radiation Therapy Enhances Nanodrug Delivery
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50538-w, published online 01 November 2019. The Authors have retracted this Article. Subsequent to the publication of a Correction [1], a number of errors were found in the archived data underlying FigureÂ 2, including the duplication and mislabelling of images. The Authors therefore no longer have confidence in the reliability of the data presented.
Nature.com
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
Nature.com
Chromosome-level assembly of Gymnocypris eckloni genome
Gymnocypris eckloni is widely distributed in isolated lakes and the upper reaches of the Yellow River and play significant roles in the trophic web of freshwater communities. In this study, we generated a chromosome-level genome of G. eckloni using PacBio, Illumina and Hi-C sequencing data. The genome consists of 23 pseudo-chromosomes that contain 918.68"‰Mb of sequence, with a scaffold N50 length of 43.54"‰Mb. In total, 23,157 genes were annotated, representing 94.80% of the total predicted protein-coding genes. The phylogenetic analysis showed that G. eckloni was most closely related to C. carpio with an estimated divergence time of ~34.8 million years ago. For G. eckloni, we identified a high-quality genome at the chromosome level. This genome will serve as a valuable genomic resource for future research on the evolution and ecology of the schizothoracine fish in the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau.
Nature.com
Approach to non-vigorous infants born through meconium-stained amniotic fluid-differences between randomized and observational studies
Manzar S. Non-vigorous newborn infants and role of tracheal suctioning. J Perinat: Off J Calif Perinat Assoc. 2022. Wyckoff MH, Weiner CGM. Neonatal Life Support C. 2020 International Consensus on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care Science With Treatment Recommendations. Pediatrics 2021;147(Suppl 1).
Nature.com
Isolation and identification of antioxidative peptides from crocodile meat hydrolysates using silica gel chromatography
Crocodiles are cultured in large numbers in Asia and other places in order to protect wild resources and meet the needs of human life. In this study, crocodile (Crocodylus siamensis) meat proteins were extracted and hydrolyzed into peptides, their antioxidant peptides were isolated and purified by silica gel chromatography and identified by LC/MS. Crocodile meat proteins were optimally extracted with water and hydrolyzed by papain based on the degree of hydrolysis and antioxidant activity. The hydrolysates were fractionated by ultrafiltration into 3Â kDa, 3"“30Â kDa, and â‰¥"‰30Â kDa fractions. The 3Â kDa fraction showed most antioxidant activity of the hydrolysates. Its active peptides were separated by silica gel column chromatography and purified by silica gel TLC, based on TLC bio-autographic assays of the activity. Four highly active peptides were identified by LC/MS as SSLTIQFVEGQFVDSYDPTIENTFTK, VPPHIY, VAPEEHPVLLTEAPLNPK, and RNGLPGPIGPAG. The identified peptides were synthesized and showed 50% free radical scavenging activities at 1.0Â mg/mL, equal or higher to ascorbic acid at 0.5Â mg/mL, in both DPPH and ABTS assays. The results indicated that the 3Â kDa hydrolyzed peptides of crocodile meat had high antioxidant activity and the active peptides can be effectively separated and purified by silica gel column chromatography and TLC.
Nature.com
Single-cell transcriptional profiling in brain reward structures
Brain reward circuits are frequently disrupted in neuropsychiatric and substance use disorders. For example, substance use disorders are associated with prolonged molecular changes in reward-related regions including the ventral tegmental area (VTA), nucleus accumbens (NAc), prefrontal cortex, hippocampus, and amygdala. However, cellular heterogeneity has impeded progress in understanding the molecular mechanisms contributing to disease. While previous studies identified unique functions for cell types in these regions, they lacked comprehensive information on transcriptional diversity.
Nature.com
Serum myo-inositol oxygenase levels at hospital discharge predict progression to chronic kidney disease in community-acquired acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury (AKI) increases the risk of morbidity, mortality, and progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD). There are few data on the risk of CKD following community-acquired AKI (CA-AKI) and its predictors from developing countries. We evaluated the association of a panel of serum and urine biomarkers at the time of hospital discharge with 4-month renal outcome in CA-AKI. Patients of either sex, aged between 18 and 70Â years, with no underlying CKD, and with CA-AKI were recruited at the time of discharge from hospital in this prospective observational study. Levels of serum and urine biomarkers were analyzed and association between these markers and development of CKD, defined as eGFR"‰<"‰60Â ml/min/1.73Â m2 or dialysis dependence at 4Â month after discharge, were analyzed using multivariate logistic regression analysis and penalized least absolute shrinkage and selection operator logistic regression. Out of a total 126 patients followed up for 4Â months, 25 developed CKD. Those who developed CKD were older (p"‰="‰0.008), had higher serum creatinine (p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower serum albumin (p"‰="‰0.001) at discharge. Adjusted logistic regression showed that each 10% increase in standardized serum myo-inositol oxygenase (MIOX) level increased the odds of progression to CKD by 13.5%. With 10% increase in standardized urine Neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), serum creatinine and urine protein creatinine ratio (uPCR), increase in the odds of progression to CKD was 10.5%, 9.6% and 8%, respectively. Multivariable logistic model including serum MIOX, discharge serum creatinine and discharge uPCR, was able to predict the progression of CKD [AUC ROC 0.88; (95% CI 0.81, 0.95)]. High level serum MIOX levels at the time of discharge from hospital are associated with progression to CKD in patients with CA-AKI.
Nature.com
A simultaneous electroencephalography and eye-tracking dataset in elite athletes during alertness and concentration tasks
The dataset of simultaneous 64-channel electroencephalography (EEG) and high-speed eye-tracking (ET) recordings was collected from 31 professional athletes and 43 college students during alertness behavior task (ABT) and concentration cognitive task (CCT). The CCT experiment lasting 1"“2"‰hours included five sessions for groups of the Shooting, Archery and Modern Pentathlon elite athletes and the controls. Concentration targets included shooting target and combination target with or without 24 different directions of visual distractors and 2 types of music distractors. Meditation and Schulte Grid trainings were done as interventions. Analysis of the dataset aimed to extract effective biological markers of eye movement and EEG that can assess the concentration level of talented athletes compared with same-aged controls. Moreover, this dataset is useful for the research of related visual brain-computer interfaces.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31326-z, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which three data sets (represented by circles, squares and triangles, respectively) were shifted along the x-axis by one data point, leading to an incorrect representation of the "Exp. suns-Voc" data (the symbols) in Fig. 2a and 2b. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
Nature.com
Key role of Rho GTPases in motor disorders associated with neurodevelopmental pathologies
Growing evidence suggests that Rho GTPases and molecules involved in their signaling pathways play a major role in the development of the central nervous system (CNS). Whole exome sequencing (WES) and de novo examination of mutations, including SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) in genes coding for the molecules of their signaling cascade, has allowed the recent discovery of dominant autosomic mutations and duplication or deletion of candidates in the field of neurodevelopmental diseases (NDD). Epidemiological studies show that the co-occurrence of several of these neurological pathologies may indeed be the rule. The regulators of Rho GTPases have often been considered for cognitive diseases such as intellectual disability (ID) and autism. But, in a remarkable way, mild to severe motor symptoms are now reported in autism and other cognitive NDD. Although a more abundant litterature reports the involvement of Rho GTPases and signaling partners in cognitive development, molecular investigations on their roles in central nervous system (CNS) development or degenerative CNS pathologies also reveal their role in embryonic and perinatal motor wiring through axon guidance and later in synaptic plasticity. Thus, Rho family small GTPases have been revealed to play a key role in brain functions including learning and memory but their precise role in motor development and associated symptoms in NDD has been poorly scoped so far, despite increasing clinical data highlighting the links between cognition and motor development. Indeed, early impairements in fine or gross motor performance is often an associated feature of NDDs, which then impact social communication, cognition, emotion, and behavior. We review here recent insights derived from clinical developmental neurobiology in the field of Rho GTPases and NDD (autism spectrum related disorder (ASD), ID, schizophrenia, hypotonia, spastic paraplegia, bipolar disorder and dyslexia), with a specific focus on genetic alterations affecting Rho GTPases that are involved in motor circuit development.
Comments / 0