KOPI: Kinase inhibitOr Proteome Impact analysis

Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka, 560012, India. Premchand Rajeev,Â Nivedita Singh,Â Narendrakumar Ramanan,Â Mini JoseÂ &Â Deepak Nair. Ecole Nationale SupÃ©rieure...
Evaluation of entropy driven jet symmetry transitions
Here we determine whether entropy drives planar turbulent jets into round turbulent jets. Determining when a jet flow transitions from one symmetry to the next is an important but incompletely resolved problem. The constructal view argues that the transition between symmetries of jet flows is governed by the minimization or maximization of entropy. Here we explore whether entropy increases with the transition of a planar turbulent jet into a round turbulent jet and whether entropy maximization (or minimization) predicts the same location of symmetry transition as velocity matching. We find that entropy considerations presented do not predict this transition.
Retraction Note: One-step assembly of 2H-1T MoS:Cu/reduced graphene oxide nanosheets for highly efficient hydrogen evolution
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep45608, published online 13 April 2017. After publication of this paper concerns were raised about unusually high level of similarity in the background noise for two different samples in FigureÂ 3B, as well as for two sets of samples in FigureÂ 3A. The Author was able to provide data for this figure, but these did not resolve the Editors' concerns. The Author is also not able to provide the original data for the other figures. Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results reported in this study.
Chromosome-level assembly of Gymnocypris eckloni genome
Gymnocypris eckloni is widely distributed in isolated lakes and the upper reaches of the Yellow River and play significant roles in the trophic web of freshwater communities. In this study, we generated a chromosome-level genome of G. eckloni using PacBio, Illumina and Hi-C sequencing data. The genome consists of 23 pseudo-chromosomes that contain 918.68"‰Mb of sequence, with a scaffold N50 length of 43.54"‰Mb. In total, 23,157 genes were annotated, representing 94.80% of the total predicted protein-coding genes. The phylogenetic analysis showed that G. eckloni was most closely related to C. carpio with an estimated divergence time of ~34.8 million years ago. For G. eckloni, we identified a high-quality genome at the chromosome level. This genome will serve as a valuable genomic resource for future research on the evolution and ecology of the schizothoracine fish in the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Author Correction: Meta-analysis of sub-Saharan African studies provides insights into genetic architecture of lipid traits
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30098-w, published online 11 May 2022. "The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the figure was inadvertently replaced with an earlier version containing incorrect AFG values. The correct version of Fig. 5 is:. This has been corrected in both...
Pathway elucidation of bioactive rhamnosylated ginsenosides in Panax ginseng and their de novo high-level production by engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Rg2 and Re are both rhamnose-containing ginsenosides isolated exclusively from Panax plants, which exhibit broad spectrum of pharmacological activities. However, limitations of current plant-relied manufacturing methods have largely hampered their medical applications. Here, we report elucidation of the complete biosynthetic pathway of these two ginsenosides by the identification of a rhamnosyltransferase PgURT94 from Panax ginseng. We then achieve de novo bio-production of Rg2 and Re from glucose by reconstituting their biosynthetic pathways in yeast. Through stepwise strain engineering and fed-batch fermentation, the maximum yield of Rg2 and Re reach 1.3 and 3.6"‰g/L, respectively. Our work completes the identification of the last missing enzyme for Rg2 and Re biosynthesis and achieves their high-level production by engineered yeasts. Once scaled, this microbial biosynthesis platform will enable a robust and stable supply of Rg2 and Re and facilitate their food and medical applications.
Retraction Note: Selective Priming of Tumor Blood Vessels by Radiation Therapy Enhances Nanodrug Delivery
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50538-w, published online 01 November 2019. The Authors have retracted this Article. Subsequent to the publication of a Correction [1], a number of errors were found in the archived data underlying FigureÂ 2, including the duplication and mislabelling of images. The Authors therefore no longer have confidence in the reliability of the data presented.
Developmental modeling of hepatogenesis using obese iPSCs-hepatocyte differentiation uncovers pathological features
Obesity is a multigene disorder. However, in addition to genetic factors, environmental determinants also participate in developing obesity and related pathologies. Thus, obesity could be best described as a combination of genetic and environmental perturbations often having its origin during the early developmental period. Environmental factors such as energy-dense food and sedentary lifestyle are known to be associated with obesogenicity. However, the combinatorial effects of gene-environment interactions are not well understood. Understanding the role of multiple genetic variations leading to subtle gene expression changes is not practically possible in monogenic or high-fat-fed animal models of obesity. In contrast, human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) from individuals with familial obesity or an obesogenic genotype could serve as a good model system. Herein, we have used hiPSCs generated from normal and genetically obese subjects and differentiated them into hepatocytes in cell culture. We show that hepatocytes from obese iPSCs store more lipids and show increased cell death than normal iPSCs. Whole transcriptome analyses in both normal and obese iPSCs treated with palmitate compared to control revealed LXR-RXR and hepatic fibrosis pathways were enriched among other pathways in obese iPSCs compared to normal iPSCs. Among other genes, increased CD36 and CAV1 expression and decreased expression of CES1 in obese iPSCs could have been responsible for excess lipid accumulation, resulting in differential expression of genes associated with hepatic fibrosis, a key feature of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Our results demonstrate that iPSCs derived from genetically obese subjects could serve as an excellent model to understand the effects of this multigene disorder on organ development and may uncover pathologies of NAFLD, which is highly associated with obesity.
Highly efficient and selective extraction of gold by reduced graphene oxide
Materials capable of extracting gold from complex sources, especially electronic waste (e-waste), are needed for gold resource sustainability and effective e-waste recycling. However, it remains challenging to achieve high extraction capacity and precise selectivity if only a trace amount of gold is present along with other metallic elementsÂ . Here we report an approach based on reduced graphene oxide (rGO) which provides an ultrahigh capacity and selective extraction of gold ions present in ppm concentrations (>1000 mg of gold per gram of rGO at 1 ppm). The excellent gold extraction performance is accounted to the graphene areas and oxidized regions of rGO. The graphene areas spontaneously reduce gold ions to metallic gold, and the oxidized regions allow good dispersibility of the rGO material so that efficient adsorption and reduction of gold ions at the graphene areas can be realized.Â By controlling the protonation of the oxidized regions of rGO, gold can be extracted exclusively, withoutÂ contamination by theÂ otherÂ 14 co-existingÂ elements typically present in e-waste. These findingsÂ are further exploited to demonstrateÂ recycling gold fromÂ real-world e-waste with good scalability and economic viability, as exemplified by using rGO membranes in a continuousÂ flow-through process.
Key role of Rho GTPases in motor disorders associated with neurodevelopmental pathologies
Growing evidence suggests that Rho GTPases and molecules involved in their signaling pathways play a major role in the development of the central nervous system (CNS). Whole exome sequencing (WES) and de novo examination of mutations, including SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) in genes coding for the molecules of their signaling cascade, has allowed the recent discovery of dominant autosomic mutations and duplication or deletion of candidates in the field of neurodevelopmental diseases (NDD). Epidemiological studies show that the co-occurrence of several of these neurological pathologies may indeed be the rule. The regulators of Rho GTPases have often been considered for cognitive diseases such as intellectual disability (ID) and autism. But, in a remarkable way, mild to severe motor symptoms are now reported in autism and other cognitive NDD. Although a more abundant litterature reports the involvement of Rho GTPases and signaling partners in cognitive development, molecular investigations on their roles in central nervous system (CNS) development or degenerative CNS pathologies also reveal their role in embryonic and perinatal motor wiring through axon guidance and later in synaptic plasticity. Thus, Rho family small GTPases have been revealed to play a key role in brain functions including learning and memory but their precise role in motor development and associated symptoms in NDD has been poorly scoped so far, despite increasing clinical data highlighting the links between cognition and motor development. Indeed, early impairements in fine or gross motor performance is often an associated feature of NDDs, which then impact social communication, cognition, emotion, and behavior. We review here recent insights derived from clinical developmental neurobiology in the field of Rho GTPases and NDD (autism spectrum related disorder (ASD), ID, schizophrenia, hypotonia, spastic paraplegia, bipolar disorder and dyslexia), with a specific focus on genetic alterations affecting Rho GTPases that are involved in motor circuit development.
Biodegradation of high molecular weight hydrocarbons under saline condition by halotolerant Bacillussubtilis and its mixed cultures with Pseudomonas species
Biodegradation of high-molecular-weight petroleum hydrocarbons in saline conditions appears to be complicated and requires further investigation. This study used heavy crude oil to enrich petroleum-degrading bacteria from oil-contaminated saline soils. Strain HG 01, with 100% sequence similarity toÂ Bacillus subtilis, grew at a wide range of salinities and degraded 55.5 and 77.2% of 500Â mg/l pyrene and 500Â mg/l tetracosane, respectively, at 5% w/v NaCl. Additionally, a mixed-culture of HG 01 withÂ Pseudomonas putidaÂ andÂ Pseudomonas aeruginosa, named TMC, increased the yield of pyrene, and tetracosane degradation by about 20%. Replacing minimal medium with treated seawater (C/N/P adjusted to 100/10/1) enabled TMC to degrade more than 99% of pyrene and tetracosane, but TMC had lesser degradation in untreated seawater than in minimal medium. Also, the degradation kinetics of pyrene and tetracosane were fitted to a first-order model. Compared toÂ B. subtilis, TMC increased pyrene and tetracosane's removal rate constant (K1) from 0.063 and 0.110 per day to 0.123 and 0.246 per day. TMC also increased the maximum specific growth rate ofÂ B. subtilis,Â P. putida, andÂ P. aeruginosa, respectively, 45% higher in pyrene, 24.5% in tetracosane, and 123.4% and 95.4% higher in pyrene and tetracosane.
A multi modal approach to microstructure evolution and mechanical response of additive friction stir deposited AZ31B Mg alloy
Current work explored solid-state additive manufacturing of AZ31B-Mg alloy using additive friction stir deposition. Samples with relative densities â‰¥ 99.4% were additively produced. Spatial and temporal evolution of temperature during additive friction stir deposition was predicted using multi-layer computational process model. Microstructural evolution in the additively fabricated samples was examined using electron back scatter diffraction and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy. Mechanical properties of the additive samples were evaluated by non-destructive effective bulk modulus elastography and destructive uni-axial tensile testing. Additively produced samples experienced evolution of predominantly basal texture on the top surface and a marginal increase in the grain size compared to feed stock. Transmission electron microscopy shed light on fine scale precipitation of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) within feed stock and additive samples. The fraction of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) reduced in the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The bulk dynamic modulus of the additive samples was slightly lower than the feed stock. There was a \(\sim\,\) 30 MPa reduction in 0.2% proof stress and a 10"“30 MPa reduction in ultimate tensile strength for the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The elongation of the additive samples was 4"“10% lower than feed stock. Such a property response for additive friction stir deposited AZ31B-Mg alloy was realized through distinct thermokinetics driven multi-scale microstructure evolution.
Pan-Src kinase inhibitor treatment attenuates diabetic kidney injury via inhibition of Fyn kinase-mediated endoplasmic reticulum stress
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Src family kinases (SFKs) have been implicated in the pathogenesis of kidney fibrosis. However, the specific mechanism by which SFKs contribute to the progression of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) remains unclear. Our preliminary transcriptome analysis suggested that SFK expression was increased in diabetic kidneys and that the expression of Fyn (a member of the SFKs), along with genes related to unfolded protein responses from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress signaling pathway, was upregulated in the tubules of human diabetic kidneys. Thus, we examined whether SFK-induced ER stress is associated with DKD progression. Mouse proximal tubular (mProx24) cells were transfected with Fyn or Lyn siRNA and exposed to high glucose and palmitate (HG-Pal). Streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats were treated with KF-1607, a novel pan-Src kinase inhibitor (SKI) with low toxicity. The effect of KF-1607 was compared to that of losartan, a standard treatment for patients with DKD. Among the SFK family members, the Fyn and Lyn kinases were upregulated under diabetic stress. HG-Pal induced p70S6 kinase and JNK/CHOP signaling and promoted tubular injury. Fyn knockdown but not Lyn knockdown inhibited this detrimental signaling pathway. In addition, diabetic rats treated with KF-1607 showed improved kidney function and decreased ER stress, inflammation, and fibrosis compared with those treated with losartan. Collectively, these findings indicate that Fyn kinase is a specific member of the SFKs implicated in ER stress activation leading to proximal tubular injury in the diabetic milieu and that pan-SKI treatment attenuates kidney injury in diabetic rats. These data highlight Fyn kinase as a viable target for the development of therapeutic agents for DKD.
Modifying the yeast very long chain fatty acid biosynthetic machinery by the expression of plant 3-ketoacyl CoA synthase isozymes
Eukaryotes express a multi-component fatty acid elongase to produce very long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs), which are building blocks of diverse lipids. Elongation is achieved by cyclical iteration of four reactions, the first of which generates a new carbon"“carbon bond, elongating the acyl-chain. This reaction is catalyzed by either ELONGATION DEFECTIVE LIKE (ELO) or 3-ketoacyl-CoA synthase (KCS) enzymes. Whereas plants express both ELO and KCS enzymes, other eukaryotes express only ELOs. We explored the Zea mays KCS enzymatic redundancies by expressing each of the 26 isozymes in yeast strains that lacked endogenous ELO isozymes. Expression of the 26 maize KCS isozymes in wild-type, scelo2 or scelo3 single mutants did not affect VLCFA profiles. However, a complementation screen of each of the 26 KCS isozymes revealed five that were capable of complementing the synthetically lethal scelo2; scelo3 double mutant. These rescued strains express novel VLCFA profiles reflecting the different catalytic capabilities of the KCS isozymes. These novel strains offer a platform to explore the relationship between VLCFA profiles and cellular physiology.
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
A conflict between spatial selection and evidence accumulation in area LIP
The lateral intraparietal area (LIP) contains spatially selective neurons that help guide eye movements and, according to numerous studies, do so by accumulating sensory evidence in favor of one choice (e.g., look left) or another (look right). To examine this functional link, we trained two monkeys on an urgent motion discrimination task, a task with which the evolution of both the recorded neuronal activity and the subject's choice can be tracked millisecond by millisecond. We found that while choice accuracy increased steeply with increasing sensory evidence, at the same time, the LIP selection signal became progressively weaker, as if it hindered performance. This effect was consistent with the transient deployment of spatial attention to disparate locations away from the relevant sensory cue. The results demonstrate that spatial selection in LIP is dissociable from, and may even conflict with, evidence accumulation during informed saccadic choices.
Author Correction: Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31326-z, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which three data sets (represented by circles, squares and triangles, respectively) were shifted along the x-axis by one data point, leading to an incorrect representation of the "Exp. suns-Voc" data (the symbols) in Fig. 2a and 2b. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
Imeglimin exerts favorable effects on pancreatic Î²-cells by improving morphology in mitochondria and increasing the number of insulin granules
Imeglimin is a new anti-diabetic drug commercialized in Japan (TwymeegÂ®) and has been drawing much attention in diabetes research area as well as in clinical practice. In this study, we evaluated the effect of imeglimin on pancreatic Î²-cells. First, single-dose administration of imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion from Î²-cells and decreased blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetic db/db mice. In addition, single-dose administration of imeglimin significantly augmented insulin secretion in response to glucose from islets isolated from non-diabetic db/m mice. Second, during an oral glucose tolerance test 4-week chronic treatment with imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion and ameliorated glycemic control in diabetic db/db mice. Furthermore, the examination with electron microscope image showed that imeglimin exerted favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria and substantially increased the number of insulin granules in type 2 diabetic db/db and KK-Ay mice. Finally, imeglimin reduced the percentage of apoptotic Î²-cell death which was accompanied by reduced expression levels of various genes related to apoptosis and inflammation in Î²-cells. Taken together, imeglimin directly enhances insulin secretion in response to glucose from Î²-cells, increases the number of insulin granules, exerts favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria, and reduces apoptotic Î²-cell death in type 2 diabetic mice, which finally leads to amelioration of glycemic control.
