Russia claims 40 Ukrainian POWs killed in strike with US HIMARS, Ukraine decries 'brutal execution'

Russia hasn't destroyed any of the devastating HIMARS artillery given Ukraine, US says, contradicting Russia's claims
Russia has claimed to have destroyed four US-donated HIMARS in Ukraine, but on Wednesday the Pentagon said "those systems have not been eliminated."
Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine
A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’
Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
Russia Has 'Secret Development' to Take Down U.S. HIMARS: Military Expert
"The American system has been hacked. And our secret development will be deployed in all directions," Alexei Leonkov reportedly said on Russian TV.
First female Russian soldier is killed in Ukraine: Mother-of-two, 35, is buried as Putin's troops suffer another day of appalling war losses
The first female Russian soldier killed in Ukraine was buried today as Vladimir Putin faced yet another day of appalling war losses among his high-ranking officers. Corporal Anastasia Savitskaya, 35, a married mother-of-two said to be a 'real hero', was buried today in her native Volgograd, a city on southwest Russia.
China expert reveals why Chinese threats to shoot down Pelosi's plane 'may not be bluster'
Author and China expert Gordon Chang explained why Chinese threats to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane on her potential Taiwan trip "may not be bluster" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." JASON CHAFFETZ: You know an awful lot about what's going on here. What's your response to this blustering...
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
If China's threats to Pelosi lead to actual harm, it's a declaration of war, Republican says
President Biden needs to make clear to China that any harm to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Taiwan would be "tantamount to a declaration of war," Republican Florida lawmaker and retired Green Beret commander Michael Waltz told Fox News Friday. China's government has warned it will take...
Russian Official Who Demanded Putin End War Charged With Discrediting Army
A Russian official who demanded that President Vladimir Putin end the war against Ukraine and was branded a traitor has been charged under a stringent new law that cracks down on dissent. Leonid Vasyukevich, who was expelled from Russia's Communist Party after criticizing Putin's war in May, told Russian daily...
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
Russian Military Spotted Retreating From Ukraine Counter-Offensive—Video
A video on social media appears to show a convoy of Russian military vehicles retreating from a Russian-held Kherson town south to the Crimean Peninsula, amid reports of a Ukraine counter-offensive on the strategic southern region. The video was posted on Telegram by Strana, a Russian-language news outlet in Ukraine....
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
Vladimir Putin Ally's Aircraft Seized and Handed to Ukrainian Army
67-year-old Victor Medvedchuk is a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch who was sanctioned by the United States earlier this year.
Putin Ally Requests Permission to Join Ukraine War, Hunt 'Blood Enemies'
"These rats are wanted. We have been looking for them for a long time," said Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Russia ‘sinks its own warship’ with a mine in fresh humiliation for Putin as troops forced to retreat from Snake Island
A RUSSIAN warship has been accidentally sunk by one of its own sea mines in a friendly fire fiasco - dealing a fresh blow to Vladimir Putin. The colossal D-106 landing craft was reportedly blown-up by one of the Russian navy's own mines near the occupied southern port of Mariupol.
Watch: Ukrainian Forces Drag Away Captured Russian War Machine Using Tractor
Ukrainian military forces dragged away a captured Russian war machine using a tractor. Footage released by Ukrainian military shows a blue tractor pulling what appears to be an armored personnel carrier down a dirt track and along a road. A Ukrainian soldier can be seen driving the tractor, with another...
Russian Artillery Division Decimated by Armed Forces, Ukraine Says
Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian artillery division that included howitzers, troops and other equipment, according to the Command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Command made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday and shared a video that it said showed the division...
Cornered Russians spark fears of Putin deploying nuclear weapons in response to growing Ukrainian momentum near Kherson
An expected counter-attack against Russian forces in southern Ukraine has increased fears that the Kremlin could resort to using nuclear weapons, according to a British expert. Ukrainian forces were said yesterday to be gaining momentum near the occupied city of Kherson. Air strikes have destroyed several bridges leaving the remaining...
President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces are counterattacking and advancing towards the captured city of Kherson
President Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian forces are slowly moving towards the Russian-held city of Kherson. Ukrainian troops have damaged bridges in Kherson that act as supply lines for Russian troops. UK military intelligence has said that losing supply routes to Kherson "would be a significant military and political setback...
Katie Pavlich: Remember when Trump was called xenophobic for sending the National Guard to the border?
Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Democratic mayors only care about the border crisis when it is affecting them personally Friday on "The Five." KATIE PAVLICH: It is interesting that the mayor of the nation’s capital is not welcoming these people with open arms, given the narrative of the left that everybody who crosses the border illegally should be welcome to stay in whatever community that they choose. It is not true to say that Republican governors are sending these people all over the country. The federal government for a year and a half has been sending and flying illegal immigrants by the thousands to cities across the country in the dead of night because they know they are doing something wrong.
