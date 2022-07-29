www.thexunewswire.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
2716 Woodburn Avenue
1 Bedroom in East Walnut Hills - Unit #12 at 2716 Woodburn is a cozy, 1br/1 ba unit featuring updated stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and hardwood floors. Upon entering the unit you are welcomed into the kitchen and living area complete with equipped kitchen and ample cabinet space! Down the hall is the bedroom and full bathroom.
1425-27 Pleasant
Over the Rhine 2 Bedroom - 2 Bedroom in Over the Rhine next to Washington Park, 2nd Floor, Private Washer/Dryer, Central HVAC, Equip Kitchen, Hardwood Floors and Parking Available. RENT EFFECTIVE 7/1/22 $1250.00 and 1250.00 security + utilities. NO VOUCHERS, NO DOGS. Must pass background/credit check. VISIT symphonpypm.com. No Dogs...
8481 Beech Ave
Kenwood: Newly Renovated One Bedroom One Bath Available for rent! - Appreciate living within a few short minutes tall Kenwood as to offer!. Utility fee is $65 and that includes your water, sewage, parking, and trash. Availability- This unit is available now! We require the application(s), leasing agreement, and security...
120 East 13th Street
Unbelievable OTR loft with private rooftop deck! - This two floor loft in the heart of Over-the-Rhine sits in a supreme location, with absolute envious square footage (2,000sqft!), and a totally unique aesthetic!. This sprawling unit is located on the second floor of the building and features a newly remodeled...
5653-5659 Beechmont Ave
1 bedroom/large - Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed. This spacious one bedroom features a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom with new appliances, new carpet throughout, walk-in closets and other ample storage spaces, free heat, off-street parking, and is wired for high-speed cable and internet.
3054-3059 Jadaro Ct
$725 rent $15 monthly insurance ground floor unit! :) - Completely remodeled one-bedroom units are equipped with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, new flooring throughout and off-street parking. A one time $25 administration fee is applied to all new leases. Renters insurance is required for all residents. All the utility...
25 E 15th Street
Light Filled 2-Room Efficiency on 15th! - Unit #5 (3rd floor) is an updated 2-room studio apartment in the historic district of Over-the-Rhine located next to Mecca and near other local OTR favorites. This unit is light and bright, offering hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer...
24-28 E 15th
2 bedroom/1 bath in OTR - Are you looking for a remodeled apartment in the historic district of Over-the-Rhine? 26 East 15th Street is within walking distance to many OTR favorites!. This unit is located on the second floor of the building, facing South. With hardwood floors laid throughout the...
4014 Paxton Ave C
I bedroom in 4 family unit. Hardwood floors, dishwasher, additional storage locker in basement, laundry hook-ups, window A/C unit, heat included. Next to Oakley playground, walk to park and Hyde Lake Plaza. Great location, easy access to highway and just minutes to downtown. No pets. No smoking. We are not authorized to participate in vouchers or housing programs.
138 Dorchester Ave 3
READY AUG 1 MOVE IN - One of the prettiest properties in the city - a HUGE one bed unit with granite countertops and 10 ft ceilings, over 1000 sq ft. - you won't see anything else like it - ready now. Close to UC, quiet building. Water included in rent. We are adding a W/D to the unit.
2919 Victoria Avenue
2 BR WITH BALCONY IN HYDE PARK - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th, 2022! Spacious two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Hyde Park! Located on the first floor of a well maintained 4 unit building. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom has a vanity, toilet, and light fixture. Spacious closet in each...
5734 Lake Michigan Dr
Beautiful, fully renovated home in quiet neighborhood. Every detail is new top to bottom! New flooring, lighting, and paint throughout. Home features an open first floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Designated dining area and large living room with closet space. Spacious lower level for additional family room. Washer and dryer hookup. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on second level. Primary bedroom with ensuite. Full hallway bathroom. Large closets in each bedroom and hallway linen closet. Very large backyard, garage, and shed. $1,900.00/month; one year lease; $1,900.00 security deposit required. Absolutely no pets and no smoking. Tenants responsible for all utlities. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and backyard check.
4815 Glenway Avenue,
4815 Glenway Ave 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - Come check out our 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Oh! This unique home has updated flooring, newer windows, a new roof, an updated electrical and plumbing system, central air, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookups, updated bathrooms, and a full basement! The kitchen has been completely redone and is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood! Outside you'll find a storage shed, and on/off street parking! This home has everything you need and more! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
2985 Fourtowers Drive
3BR Townhome | 2985 Fourtowers | Lafeuille Terrace/Westwood | Vouchers Accepted - DescriptionPlease call (513) 909-9834 to schedule a showing or secure this Townhome instantly by applying at https://niproperties.appfolio.com/listings. Located on the west side of Cincinnati, we will have a large, 3 bed/1 & 1/2 bath Townhome. For $1169 per...
3960 Delmar Ave
CHEVIOT- UPDATED 2-3 Bed 1 BATH HOME WITH 4+ Car GARAGE - Wow! Old world charm meets all the modern conveniences. Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances. Tons of great living space. Freshly refinished hardwood floors. THe first floor has a flex room that would make an amazing office, or could be a third bedroom. Stained glass. Walk in closets. Huge and meticulous 4-6 car garage with power. Currently in the process of installing brand new furnace and ac.
The Somerset on Delta
Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Ferguson Road
3BR Townhome | 2527 Ferguson | Lafeuille Terrace | Vouchers Accepted - Please call or text (513) 909-9834 to schedule a showing or secure this Townhome instantly by applying at https://niproperties.appfolio.com/listings. Located in Lafeuille Terrace on the west side of Cincinnati, we will have a large 2 floor 3 bed/1...
wvxu.org
Greater Cincinnati nonprofit searches for youth housing ahead of apartment rehab
Ahmad Colvin is relaxing in one unit of a small but comfortable apartment complex near the city limits of Cincinnati. He’s 19 and learning how to live on his own for the first time. He and 21 other young people — many of whom have aged out of the...
FOXBusiness
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
