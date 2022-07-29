Beautiful, fully renovated home in quiet neighborhood. Every detail is new top to bottom! New flooring, lighting, and paint throughout. Home features an open first floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Designated dining area and large living room with closet space. Spacious lower level for additional family room. Washer and dryer hookup. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on second level. Primary bedroom with ensuite. Full hallway bathroom. Large closets in each bedroom and hallway linen closet. Very large backyard, garage, and shed. $1,900.00/month; one year lease; $1,900.00 security deposit required. Absolutely no pets and no smoking. Tenants responsible for all utlities. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and backyard check.

FAIRFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO