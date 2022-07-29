ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Skyrocketing rents pain tenants as inflation rises

kvnutalk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people

Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation. Colorado taxpayers who filed before June 30 will receive $750 rebates, while joint filers will get $1,500 before the end of September. The early return for this rebate was made possible due to a new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May, according to a press release from the governor.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

U.S. job openings slid to 10.7 million in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday. In its monthly Job Openings and Labor...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy