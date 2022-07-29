NDOT Hay Permit Applications Accepted Online Beginning July 30

sandhillsexpress.com
Public Areas in Panhandle Closed Due to Wildfires
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point Wildlife Management Area, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
Funeral Services for Elinor J. “EJ” Dean, age 94
Shortly after Elinor J. Dean began her long duet with dementia, she finished her Thanksgiving Day meal — napkin folded primly on her lap — and boldly pronounced, “Variety is the spice of life.” Perhaps she was eyeing the weather; she’d always fancied Nebraska’s changing seasons. Maybe she was impressed by the food; the glistening spread would have shocked her 12-year-old self, already charged with cooking dinners on the farm. Or maybe she was simply embracing the moment: the panting dog, the visiting family, the percolating coffee, her old Desert Rose dinnerware now smeared with pumpkin pie and clinking with every bite.
Dramatic video shows 83-year-old being airlifted from flooded Kentucky home
New video shows the dramatic helicopter rescue of an 83-year-old woman from the roof of a home that was devastated by the deadly flooding in Kentucky. A clip posted by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team on Sunday showed rescue workers lifting the woman from the roof of a home that was nearly fully submerged in the floodwaters, which have killed at least 37 people.
