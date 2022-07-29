Active shooter training at Hutchinson High School

jcpost.com
Related
Saline County Booking Activity, July 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Daniel Ray; 52; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Bacon,...
WIBW
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
Salina man arrested in connection to Thompson death
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Nathan Thompson. This afternoon, the Salina Police Department announced that they had "developed Joseph Benton Houseman, 48 year old, of Salina as the suspect" in the case. Houseman currently is in the Salina County Jail on unrelated requested...
Lansing inmate dies at hospital
LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Krispy Krunchy Chicken, located near 13th and Broadway in Wichita, has been closed for months. There were plans to turn the restaurant into a wings and burger joint, but that never happened. Now, residents say it has become a magnet for vandalism and even some violence in that area.
KWCH.com
S. Wichita WIC location temporarily closing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Citing staffing shortages, Sedgwick County announced effective Monday, Aug. 1, the Stanley Clinic of the Sedgwick County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program at 1749 S Martinson will be temporarily closed. “Until further notice, clients of the Stanley Clinic will be served at Sedgwick County Health...
Oaklawn shooting likely result of failed drug buy
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Oaklawn in mid-July that left a man dead was likely the result of a failed drug robbery, according to affidavits filed with the Sedgwick County court Friday. The shooting happened on the evening of July 11. Sheriff deputies found the shooting victim, 19-year-old Donovan Graves of Wichita, in […]
City of Salina announces roadway surfacing locations
Monday through Friday, APAC Shears of Salina will complete the City of Salina’s annual ultrathin bonded asphalt surface project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:. Motorists are urged to avoid work zones altogether or proceed with caution for the safety of the crews performing the work. This type...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating burglary at south Salina motel
A local man is out a laptop computer after it went missing from his room at a south Salina hotel. The 46-year-old Salina man told police that he left his room at the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. Ninth Street, at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. When he returned about 8 p.m., he noticed that the nightstand drawer was open and that his Dell Latitude 5580 laptop was missing from a computer bag on the sofa, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KWCH.com
Man found critically wounded in north Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically wounded Friday afternoon. Officers received a call about the shooting around 1 p.m. They arrived in the area of 16th and Waco to find the man in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his torso.
KAKE TV
Wichita church gives out hundreds of backpacks to refugees
Volunteers with First Presbyterian Church in Wichita spent Saturday giving out 600 backpacks to refugees in preparation for the upcoming school year. Over 400 of the students were refugees from Afghanistan. Organizers said this year’s event was twice as big as previous years. “They choose their color which…who doesn't...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Air conditioning thefts are on the rise
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a crime trend that's on the rise again and police say the thieves are hitting several small locally owned businesses in the Old Town area, but security video might help solve the case. Police say it first happened in June at 8:30 in the morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfdi.com
Douglas in Delano to Receive Road Resurfacing
Beginning Monday, August 1, Douglas, between Seneca and McLean Blvd. will receive a new asphalt surface as part of the 2022 Outsourced Pavement Preservation Program. This also includes a new surface in the parking stalls in front of businesses. Construction will close through traffic on Douglas and on-street parking in...
KWCH.com
Immunity decision overturned for Wichita police officer who shot at dog, injured girl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision on Friday that gave a former Wichita police officer qualified immunity in a shooting that injured a nine-year-old girl. In December of 2017, Dexter Betts responded to a domestic disturbance at a home. While he was inside,...
Yoder water purchase part of Tuesdays Hutchinson City Council meeting
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will consider a request from Reno County and Rural Water District 101 to provide drinking water to the area when the council meets on Tuesday. The district has been dealing with high nitrate levels for the past two years. One way around...
KWCH.com
Salina police: Inmate suspected of murder after man’s remains found in Ellsworth County
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department on Friday, July 29, identified an inmate in the Saline County Jail as a murder suspected connected with the finding of human remains earlier this month in Ellsworth County. The Salina PD requested charges including first-degree murder, aggravated arson, felony interference with...
WIBW
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Human Remains Found In Rural Ellsworth County Identified As Missing Salina Man
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural area in Ellsworth County for a report of a body being found in a field. The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office responded and located human remains in an extreme state of decomposition. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified and responded to investigate the scene.
Hutchinson woman among 2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Margaret Elizabeth Gase, 26, Huthinson, was southbound on River Park. The driver disobeyed the stop sign at Dutch Avenue and and traveled...
KWCH.com
Thefts drive E. Wichita homeowners to put electric fence around ‘Vote Yes’ sign
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An east Wichita home is catching attention with a literal shocking expression on a polarizing issue. The homeowners say what they did was a final effort to keep people from stealing the signs from their yard. In Robert and Denise Clarke’s front yard, there’s an electric...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0