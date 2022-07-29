Active shooter training at Hutchinson High School

A local man is out a laptop computer after it went missing from his room at a south Salina hotel. The 46-year-old Salina man told police that he left his room at the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. Ninth Street, at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. When he returned about 8 p.m., he noticed that the nightstand drawer was open and that his Dell Latitude 5580 laptop was missing from a computer bag on the sofa, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

