Police: maroon SUV with stolen plate involved in chase

West Carrollton man charged with murder in machete attack
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suspected in a fatal attack near a park in Dayton was charged Monday. According to court records, 23-year-old Daniel Anderson, of West Carrollton, was arraigned on three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Police were called to the incident in the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue […]
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
Police are searching for a runaway juvenile from Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are asking the public for help locating a runaway juvenile from Over-the-Rhine. Delondo Henderson Jr. was last seen on July 30 at 7 p.m. Police say he has not been seen or heard from since. Delondo Henderson Jr. is a Black, 13-year-old male with black hair...
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
Cincinnati police have not released any info about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the deadly stabbing.
Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart
Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
One Killed in Head-On Collision in Ripley Co.
The crash took place Saturday afternoon on State Road 129 near Benham Road. (Ripley County, Ind.) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ripley County. The crash took place on State Road 129 near Benham Road around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, according to Indiana State Police – Versailles Post.
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Cincinnati police: Officer used racial slur twice while on duty
A Cincinnati police officer used a racial slur twice while on the job in November 2021, according to documents from the Cincinnati Police Department.
Kids playing with lighters spark fire that significantly damages Avondale home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids playing with lighters caused a Harvey Avenue home to catch on fire Monday. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cincinnati Fire Department said calls came in from people at Cincinnati Children’s saying they could see smoke and flames from a house one street over. Firefighters arrived...
Police Blotter 7/30/22
[None Provided] Batesville Police Department Law Incident Summary Report.
Former LMU Superintendent Pleads Not Guilty to 19 Felony Charges
Olin Clawson made his initial appearance in Dearborn Circuit Court on Friday. Olin Clawson. File photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Olin Clawson made his initial appearance in Dearborn Circuit Court on Friday. The former Superintendent of Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities entered a not guilty plea as he is facing three counts...
Court docs: Man accused of throwing bricks at someone from roof during fight
CINCINNATI — A man is accused of throwing bricks at someone from a roof during a fight. According to court documents, Eric Combs got into a verbal altercation Saturday that turned physical. Combs allegedly threw multiple bricks from a rooftop which hit the victim. Combs is facing a felonious...
Charges Filed Against Teens for Vandalism
— Authorities in North Vernon have arrested a North Vernon teen in connection with vandalism that occurred at the North Vernon City Park swim center last month. North Vernon police say the incident happened on Saturday, July 23rd, and that on Monday, July 25th they arrested 19-year-old Keegan Barnes for criminal trespass, a level 6 felony, and for criminal mischief. The other juvenile suspects have also been identified by police. The investigation into the incident is continuing and further charges could be filed at a later date.
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Road to recovery: Clearcreek officer discharged from rehabilitation center
During the encounter, the suspect, 65-year-old Mark Evers, fired multiple shots. Officer Ney was shot in the head and fell immediately to the ground. Another officer on scene, Sgt. Cordero, returned fire. Evers was pronounced dead on scene.
Clearcreek Township officer shot in head discharged from hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Warren County police officer has been released from rehab after being shot in the line of duty earlier this month. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on State Route 48 on July 12.
