Teen driver treated and released following two-vehicle collision

wrtv.com
VERSAILLES — A Bartholomew County man has been killed after a two-vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, according to Indiana State Police. Initial investigation showed that a blue 2006 Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on State Road...
ripleynews.com
A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
WLWT 5
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Fox 19
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
Man shot dead by Greenfield cop during hostage situation, state police say
A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart
Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
eaglecountryonline.com
The crash took place Saturday afternoon on State Road 129 near Benham Road. (Ripley County, Ind.) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ripley County. The crash took place on State Road 129 near Benham Road around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, according to Indiana State Police – Versailles Post.
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Man dies after motorcycle involved crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle that left a man dead Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of Morgantown Road and Mount Pleasant Center Street at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday. According to police, a white Honda Pilot was heading north on Morgantown Road, […]
WLKY.com
Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.
Woman charged with murder after fatal West End Shooting
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane in West End, Cincinnati police said.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police make arrest after man shot to death in West End
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning in the West End. Police say they have arrested 37-year-old Ronneceia McCrary in the death of Aaron Zander, 44. Authorities say Zander was shot around 3 a.m....
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
ISP investigate fatal motorcycle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to INDOT, the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the collector ramp of I-465 near East 56th Street and Shadeland Avenue in the southbound lane. No other details have been provided. This story […]
2 overnight crashes claim 2 lives
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have died after separate crashes early Saturday morning. The first came in Boone County just after midnight when a single vehicle accident claimed a life of one individual, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred on I-865 in between Zionsville Road and Cooper Road in Boone County. Police […]
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Fox 19
Driver dies in downtown Cincinnati crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver died after a crash occurred southbound on Interstate-471 near the Fifth Street Exit Saturday morning. Officers say that around 3 a.m. the driver of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound Interstate 471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
Cincinnati police have not released any info about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the deadly stabbing.
