Man Shot Walking to his Own Apartment in Dover

WDEL 1150AM
Man shot on Wilmington's East Side
Wilmington Police say they're investigating a shooting in the city's East Side neighborhood. Police found the victim at the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. They later determined he had been shot in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets. No other details were immediately released. Anyone...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating
Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
East Lansdowne Shooter Turns Himself In
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA- The East Lansdowne Police Department has arrested Tristan Armand Long on Thursday...
WDEL 1150AM
Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest
Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
WDEL 1150AM
Saturday shooting hospitalizes man
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Wilmington. City police said officers found the victim in the 800 block of West 6th Street shortly after midnight Saturday. He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital. There's no information at this point about who...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Assault First Degree, One Remains At Large
Delaware State Police have arrested Justin Locke, 20, and Jeffrey Labarge, 22, both of Claymont, DE for Assault 1st Degree after an incident last weekend. On Saturday July 23, 2022, at approximately 11:41 pm, the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit began investigating a felony level assault at the Claymont Auto Repair located in the 3500 block of Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the initial investigation, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit began to assist with the investigation. During this joint investigation, it was determined that three subjects attacked a 56-year-old victim of Claymont in the area of Claymont Auto Repair as the victim was walking south along the sidewalk. After the assault, the three assailants left the victim lying motionless on the ground of the parking lot, where the victim remained for over 25 minutes. A vehicle then pulled into the same parking lot, and subjects were observed loading the victim into the rear of an SUV. This behavior was witnesses by a passing motorist, who called 9-1-1 to report the suspicious activity.
Baby shot during party in Kensington
Police say the baby was being held by her mother when she was shot in the hand.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Arrest Made In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County man, authorities said. Miguel A Barea was located and arrested without incident, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The shooting occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of S Main Road and...
WDEL 1150AM
Man found dead along Sussex County road
Delaware State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road near Lincoln. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road around 1:30 Sunday morning. The manner of death was not immediately revealed. Investigators are also working to identify...
2 children pepper-sprayed during altercation with attempted shoplifters: Police
Authorities say a 13-year-old girl tried to stop two young women from shoplifting when an altercation ensued.
WMDT.com
18-year-old arrested on DUI and other charges
DOVER, Del. – An 18-year-old was arrested early Monday morning on multiple charges following a police chase. We’re told at around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive for reports of several subjects being loud. Officers attempted to contact the group, at which point the subjects started getting into vehicles and attempting to leave.
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
firststateupdate.com
Body Found Along Road In Lincoln, Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. Just after 1:51 on July 31, 2022, crews from the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Staytonville...
Suspect sought in double shooting in North Philadelphia
Police say a 23-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition after she was shot while in her car. A 28-year-old man who was standing nearby was also shot.
Officials: 3-year-old shot after being left alone in car with gun in Caln Township
A 3-year-old boy was shot after being left alone in a car with a gun in Caln Township, Chester County.
actionnews5.com
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A 10-month-old baby was hospitalized after being shot in the hand following a wedding celebration in Philadelphia. Keylianis Isaac still had her 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis’ blood stained on her shirt as she spoke after rushing her to the hospital Sunday morning. The baby’s hand was grazed by a bullet outside their home in the Kensington neighborhood.
WDEL 1150AM
Teenager in stable condition following shooting in Wilmington's Quaker Hill
A 16-year-old teenage boy is in stable condition after being shot in Wilmington's Quaker Hill neighborhood Monday morning. Police believe the shooting took place on the 400 block of West 7th Street at about 11:01 a.m. on August 1, 2022. The victim eventually arrived at a hospital in stable condition.
Two men arrested for rape of Annapolis woman
The Annapolis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a rape that happened Friday evening.
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
