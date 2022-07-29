Scholarship winner stays true to longtime dream

legalnews.com
legalnews.com
First Amendment rights explored at Clark Hill conference
Clark Hill will conduct a “First Amendment Boot Camp ?for School Administrators” on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the University Club of MSU in Lansing. This half-day, in-person conference offers a deep dive into First Amendment rights in schools. Topics include:. • The First...
mibiz.com
Davis brings deep West Mich. background to new Huntington Bank role
The new West Michigan regional president for Huntington Bank moved into the job with nearly three decades of experience in the market. Lauren Davis’ deep knowledge and understanding about the market provides continuity in leadership for Huntington, the second-largest bank operating in the Grand Rapids area that is now on its third regional president since its blockbuster merger a year ago with the former TCF Financial Corp.
Grand Rapids poverty rates are still double statewide levels, despite trends improving
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jaylynne Moterroso, 17, often sees the emotional impact that poverty and homelessness has on kids. As a senior at Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy, she sees homeless people lodging at the park down the street from her school all the time. She knows classmates whose families are living in poverty. She remembers her own family dealing with financial hardship in the past.
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15
It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
GR venue to not allow same-sex marriages despite ruling
A West Michigan wedding venue continues to state it will not allow same-sex marriages to take under its roof despite a new ruling Thursday from the Michigan Supreme Court.
lanthorn.com
GV moves COVID-19 alert level to zero, signaling widespread change for all on-campus protocols
Following two years of stringent safety protocols on the campus of Grand Valley State University aimed at minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus authorities have now rescinded restrictions and have moved the university to its lowest alert level. Approaching the fall 2022 semester, the GVSU’s Virus Action Team...
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
To The Point: Looking at two open statehouse seats
“To The Point" episode for the weekend of July 30.
Criminal trial for Howling Timbers owner sent back to Muskegon District Court
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The criminal trial of Howling Timbers owner Brenda Pearson was slated to get underway in circuit court Monday. Instead, however, Judge Arnette Smedley granted a motion to send the case back to district court for a preliminary examination to determine whether there is sufficient evidence the animals in Pearson’s care were dangerous.
Criminal trial in Muskegon for Howling Timbers owner begins Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The criminal trial for Brenda Pearson, the owner of a Muskegon's Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary is set to begin Monday morning. Pearson faces two counts, felony dangerous animal causing serious injury, and misdemeanor violation of the wolf-dog cross act. Pearson has been in and out of...
Hispanic Festival brings food, music and culture to GR
The Hispanic Festival celebrates 44 years, and organizers say this year’s event will bring in acts from around the United States and Mexico.
Nearly half a million dollars going to rebrand ‘racist’ mascots, increase cultural awareness in Michigan schools
Six Michigan schools districts and colleges across the state are rebranding racially insensitive mascots and improving school curriculum related to the state’s 12 federally recognized Native American tribes. The changes are part of an initiative of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF), which distributed nearly $480,000 in funds to...
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
Michigan restaurant owners are watching the state Court of Claims closely for possible reprieve from a ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers.
Kent County prosecutor discusses vehicle thefts
Vehicle thefts across Kent County are continuing to trouble law enforcement and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.
Law enforcement, communities set to gather for National Night Out
Law enforcement across the country will be focusing on crime prevention and bringing the community together on Tuesday.
GRPD: Weekend shooting death ruled a homicide
A death in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.
