Grand Rapids, MI

Scholarship winner stays true to longtime dream

 4 days ago
First Amendment rights explored at Clark Hill conference

Clark Hill will conduct a “First Amendment Boot Camp ?for School Administrators” on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the University Club of MSU in Lansing. This half-day, in-person conference offers a deep dive into First Amendment rights in schools. Topics include:. • The First...
LANSING, MI
Davis brings deep West Mich. background to new Huntington Bank role

The new West Michigan regional president for Huntington Bank moved into the job with nearly three decades of experience in the market. Lauren Davis’ deep knowledge and understanding about the market provides continuity in leadership for Huntington, the second-largest bank operating in the Grand Rapids area that is now on its third regional president since its blockbuster merger a year ago with the former TCF Financial Corp.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids poverty rates are still double statewide levels, despite trends improving

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jaylynne Moterroso, 17, often sees the emotional impact that poverty and homelessness has on kids. As a senior at Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy, she sees homeless people lodging at the park down the street from her school all the time. She knows classmates whose families are living in poverty. She remembers her own family dealing with financial hardship in the past.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
DETROIT, MI
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jobs
Nearly half a million dollars going to rebrand ‘racist’ mascots, increase cultural awareness in Michigan schools

Six Michigan schools districts and colleges across the state are rebranding racially insensitive mascots and improving school curriculum related to the state’s 12 federally recognized Native American tribes. The changes are part of an initiative of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF), which distributed nearly $480,000 in funds to...
SARANAC, MI

