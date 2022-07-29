www.thejaxsonmag.com
Hidden problem? Florida’s history of septic tanks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are almost 3 million septic systems across the state of Florida — 90,000 in Orange County alone. Most of the systems operate efficiently, serving as a low-cost way to handle waste. However, not all systems are maintained, and when they fail, it can...
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage Site
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of covered bridges, you may think of Vermont, which has more covered bridges (over 100) than any state in America. For many people, there's something romantic and nostalgic about covered bridges, and many people enjoy visiting them.
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Seven of Florida’s Republican Representatives Voted Against Banning Ownership of Lions and Tigers – Is This a Priority?
It seems that politicians in America may have lost sight of what's most important - on July 28 members of the House voted on a bill HR263 - The Big Cat Public Safety Act, intended to introduce a ban on the private ownership of lions and tigers in the United States.
5 Florida Lotto players become millionaires following this week’s billion-dollar drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Florida had five winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million from the Friday, July 29 Mega Millions drawing. In addition to the $1.3 billion MEGA MILLIONS jackpot hit in Illinois, Friday’s drawing produced a total of 26 second-tier winners, five of them from the Sunshine State.
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
Five Floridians Have Become Millionaires Overnight, With Winning Tickets in the Mega Millions National Lottery
But nobody in Florida won the $1.28 billion jackpot. On Friday July 29 the latest draw took place for the Mega Millions National Lottery - and the record biggest ever top prize of £1.28 billion was up for grabs.
850wftl.com
Seaweed build up causing serious stench at South Florida beaches
(FORT PIERCE, FLA) — South Florida beaches are experiencing an invasion of smelly seaweed, according to coastal engineers. Hutchinson Island visitors say the decaying seaweed is causing them to cancel their beach plans. Nicole Eckerson, a resident of South Florida, said “I have family coming and they’re not gonna...
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
CBS News
Five Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
MIAMI - While jackpot winning ticket in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky Floridians also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
cw34.com
Florida's average gas price back below $4/gallon, but only in 3 of 5 counties around here
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of gas, which has been getting lower and lower, has reached a milestone in Florida. AAA reported the average price of a regular gallon in the state is now less than $4. In fact, the average was 7 cents less than $4 on Sunday, at $3.929.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL
The clamor of the earth mover begins. The diesel engine springs to life. And the operator of the Ditch Witch equipment, which looks like something out of the Mad Max universe, starts drilling into the ground, carving a space for flexible plastic piping to be inserted and dragged under the ground between the homes on Bragg, Hernando and Claude streets in a Port Charlotte community east of U.S. 41.
Gas Prices At A Florida Pump Will Be The Lowest It's Been In A Year & These Cities Are Next
Gas prices in Florida have seemingly lowered immensely in the past weeks and one gas station in Tampa is giving people a taste of what it's like not to spend so much money at the pump. A campaign led by Americans For Prosperity, the Koch brothers' primary political advocacy group,...
DeSantis reappoints Gary Nicklaus, two others to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
JUPITER — Gov. Ron DeSantis has renewed the appointment of Jupiter resident Gary Nicklaus to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Nicklaus, who has served on the commission since 2017, is a managing partner at investment firm Nicklaus Brown & Co., and a chairman at Camden Capital. A former pro golfer, he is the son of golfer Jack Nicklaus.
LGBTQ community could decide Florida governor’s race, GLAAD poll says
A new political poll of Florida voters by GLAAD said the state's governor's race might be decided by LGBTQ voters.
HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August
Andrew Was The First Named Storm In August, 1992. A Quiet July Means Nothing… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but to those enjoying their first year as South Florida residents after moving from other parts of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Deaths from COVID-19 in Florida take off amid undercounted cases in BA.5 surge
Support local journalism. Become an all-access digital subscriber to any of our Florida publications. Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths in the past two weeks than it has in months. The state's death toll climbed by an average of 452 each week from July 15 through Friday, Florida Department of Health...
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M
The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
click orlando
Supply chain issues could keep some Florida neighborhoods without power for months after a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. – As hurricane season hits its peak, Florida’s top emergency manager is warning of the potential for major electrical problems after a storm hits. “We’re in an area of which supply chain issues are becoming more and more of a problem,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said.
