Divergent synthesis of benzazepines and bridged polycycloalkanones via dearomative rearrangement

The introduction of small insertion/deletion (indel) mutations in the coding region of genes by the site-specific nucleases such as Cas9 allows researchers to obtain frameshift null mutants. Technically simple and costly reasonable genotyping methods are awaited to efficiently screen the frameshift null mutant candidates. Here, we developed a simple genotyping method called DST-PCR (Double-strand break Site-Targeted PCR) using "face-to-face" primers where the 3' ends of forward and reverse primers face each other at the position between 3-bp and 4-bp upstream of the PAM sequence, which is generally the Cas9-mediated double-strand break site. Generated amplicons are directly subjected to TBE-High-Resolution PAGE, which contains a high concentration of bis-acrylamide, for mutant clones detection with 1-bp resolution. We present actual cases of screening of CRISPR/Cas9-engineered knockout (KO) cells for six genes, where we screen indels to obtain potential KO cell clones utilizing our approach. This method allowed us to detect 1-bp to 2-bp insertion and 1-bp to 4-bp deletion in one or both alleles of mutant cell clones. In addition, this technique also allowed the identification of heterozygous and homozygous biallelic functional KO candidates. Thus, DST-PCR is a simple and fast method to screen KO candidates generated by the CRISPR/Cas9 system before the final selection of clones with sequencing.

