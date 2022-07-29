Concurrence percolation threshold of large-scale quantum networks

www.nature.com
Evaluation of entropy driven jet symmetry transitions
Here we determine whether entropy drives planar turbulent jets into round turbulent jets. Determining when a jet flow transitions from one symmetry to the next is an important but incompletely resolved problem. The constructal view argues that the transition between symmetries of jet flows is governed by the minimization or maximization of entropy. Here we explore whether entropy increases with the transition of a planar turbulent jet into a round turbulent jet and whether entropy maximization (or minimization) predicts the same location of symmetry transition as velocity matching. We find that entropy considerations presented do not predict this transition.
A tunable bilayer Hubbard model in twisted WSe
MoirÃ© materials with flat electronic bands provide a highly controllable quantum system for studies of strong-correlation physics and topology. In particular, angle-aligned heterobilayers of semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenides with large band offset realize the single-band Hubbard model. Introduction of a new layer degree of freedom is expected to foster richer interactions, enabling Hund's physics, interlayer exciton condensation and new superconducting pairing mechanisms to name a few. Here we report competing electronic states in twisted AB-homobilayer WSe2, which realizes a bilayer Hubbard model in the weak interlayer hopping limit for holes. By layer-polarizing holes via a perpendicular electric field, we observe a crossover from an excitonic insulator to a charge-transfer insulator at a hole density of Î½"‰="‰1 (in units of moirÃ© density), a transition from a paramagnetic to an antiferromagnetic charge-transfer insulator at Î½"‰="‰2 and evidence for a layer-selective Mott insulator at 1"‰<"‰Î½"‰<"‰2. The unique coupling of charge and spin to external electric and magnetic fields also manifests a giant magnetoelectric response. Our results establish a new solid-state simulator for the bilayer Hubbard model Hamiltonian.
Robust prediction of force chains in jammed solids using graph neural networks
Force chains are quasi-linear self-organised structures carrying large stresses and are ubiquitous in jammed amorphous materials like granular materials, foams or even cell assemblies. Predicting where they will form upon deformation is crucial to describe the properties of such materials, but remains an open question. Here we demonstrate that graph neural networks (GNN) can accurately predict the location of force chains in both frictionless and frictional materials from the undeformed structure, without any additional information. The GNN prediction accuracy also proves to be robust to changes in packing fraction, mixture composition, amount of deformation, friction coefficient, system size, and the form of the interaction potential. By analysing the structure of the force chains, we identify the key features that affect prediction accuracy. Our results and methodology will be of interest for granular matter and disordered systems, e.g. in cases where direct force chain visualisation or force measurements are impossible.
Multi-modal Dataset of a Polycrystalline Metallic Material: 3D Microstructure and Deformation Fields
The development of high-fidelity mechanical property prediction models for the design of polycrystalline materials relies on large volumes of microstructural feature data. Concurrently, at these same scales, the deformation fields that develop during mechanical loading can be highly heterogeneous. Spatially correlated measurements of 3D microstructure and the ensuing deformation fields at the micro-scale would provide highly valuable insight into the relationship between microstructure and macroscopic mechanical response. They would also provide direct validation for numerical simulations that can guide and speed up the design of new materials and microstructures. However, to date, such data have been rare. Here, a one-of-a-kind, multi-modal dataset is presented that combines recent state-of-the-art experimental developments in 3D tomography and high-resolution deformation field measurements.
Simulating hyperbolic space on a circuit board
The Laplace operator encodes the behavior of physical systems at vastly different scales, describing heat flow, fluids, as well as electric, gravitational, and quantum fields. A key input for the Laplace equation is the curvature of space. Here we discuss and experimentally demonstrate that the spectral ordering of Laplacian eigenstates for hyperbolic (negatively curved) and flat two-dimensional spaces has a universally different structure. We use a lattice regularization of hyperbolic space in an electric-circuit network to measure the eigenstates of a 'hyperbolic drum', and in a time-resolved experiment we verify signal propagation along the curved geodesics. Our experiments showcase both a versatile platform to emulate hyperbolic lattices in tabletop experiments, and a set of methods to verify the effective hyperbolic metric in this and other platforms. The presented techniques can be utilized to explore novel aspects of both classical and quantum dynamics in negatively curved spaces, and to realise the emerging models of topological hyperbolic matter.
Scientists create quantum computer that breaks free of binary system
Scientists have made a quantum computer that breaks free from the binary system.Computers as we know them today rely on binary information: they operate in ones and zeroes, storing more complex information in “bits” that are either off or on. That seemingly simple system is at the heart of every computer we use.Quantum computers have taken on that same system. They use qubits, which replicate the bits of a classical computer but using quantum technology.But they are built with more than just those ones and zeroes. Quantum computers are not necessarily restricted to binary, and scientists hope that breaking...
General recipe to realize photonic-crystal surface-emitting lasers with 100-W-to-1-kW single-mode operation
Realization of one-chip, ultra-large-area, coherent semiconductor lasers has been one of the ultimate goals of laser physics and photonics for decades. Surface-emitting lasers with two-dimensional photonic crystal resonators, referred to as photonic-crystal surface-emitting lasers (PCSELs), are expected to show promise for this purpose. However, neither the general conditions nor the concrete photonic crystal structures to realize 100-W-to-1-kW-class single-mode operation in PCSELs have yet to be clarified. Here, we analytically derive the general conditions for ultra-large-area (3~10"‰mm) single-mode operation in PCSELs. By considering not only the Hermitian but also the non-Hermitian optical couplings inside PCSELs, we mathematically derive the complex eigenfrequencies of the four photonic bands around the Î“ point as well as the radiation constant difference between the fundamental and higher-order modes in a finite-size device. We then reveal concrete photonic crystal structures which allow the control of both Hermitian and non-Hermitian coupling coefficients to achieve 100-W-to-1-kW-class single-mode lasing.
Author Correction: Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31326-z, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which three data sets (represented by circles, squares and triangles, respectively) were shifted along the x-axis by one data point, leading to an incorrect representation of the "Exp. suns-Voc" data (the symbols) in Fig. 2a and 2b. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
P-type electrical contacts for two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Digital logic circuits are based on complementary pairs of...
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka, 560012, India. Premchand Rajeev,Â Nivedita Singh,Â Narendrakumar Ramanan,Â Mini JoseÂ &Â Deepak Nair. Ecole Nationale SupÃ©rieure...
Physicists develop a new quantum computer that uses full range of atoms
There's been a lot of quantum breakthroughs as of late, each promising to be the key to the technology. In May of 2022, a team of researchers from Germany's University of Innsbruck, RWTH Aachen University, and Forschungszentrum Jülich research institute proposed a method that could lead to the rise of error-free quantum computers. It consists of a computational operation that involves two logical quantum bits and can be employed for any kind of task.
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
A multi modal approach to microstructure evolution and mechanical response of additive friction stir deposited AZ31B Mg alloy
Current work explored solid-state additive manufacturing of AZ31B-Mg alloy using additive friction stir deposition. Samples with relative densities â‰¥ 99.4% were additively produced. Spatial and temporal evolution of temperature during additive friction stir deposition was predicted using multi-layer computational process model. Microstructural evolution in the additively fabricated samples was examined using electron back scatter diffraction and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy. Mechanical properties of the additive samples were evaluated by non-destructive effective bulk modulus elastography and destructive uni-axial tensile testing. Additively produced samples experienced evolution of predominantly basal texture on the top surface and a marginal increase in the grain size compared to feed stock. Transmission electron microscopy shed light on fine scale precipitation of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) within feed stock and additive samples. The fraction of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) reduced in the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The bulk dynamic modulus of the additive samples was slightly lower than the feed stock. There was a \(\sim\,\) 30 MPa reduction in 0.2% proof stress and a 10"“30 MPa reduction in ultimate tensile strength for the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The elongation of the additive samples was 4"“10% lower than feed stock. Such a property response for additive friction stir deposited AZ31B-Mg alloy was realized through distinct thermokinetics driven multi-scale microstructure evolution.
Novel transport properties of the Î±-T lattice with uniform electric and magnetic fields
We report a theoretical study of electronic transport properties of Î±-T3 lattice nanoribbons in the presence of uniform electric and magnetic fields. Landau levels with an unexcepted fashion are obtained in the system, and unique flat bands are observed due to the crossed electric and magnetic fields. We found that the nondispersive flat band of Î±-T3 lattice is distorted and split to many dispersive energy levels when electric and magnetic fields are applied. A double constriction structure of Î±-T3 lattice is considered to investigate the quantum transport in the flat band, and novel quantum transport properties are obtained, which shows great differences from conventional Dirac electrons. Our results show that the flat bands of Î±-T3 lattice can also contribute to the quantum transport properties and play an important role in the development of novel Dirac electron device.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
A conflict between spatial selection and evidence accumulation in area LIP
The lateral intraparietal area (LIP) contains spatially selective neurons that help guide eye movements and, according to numerous studies, do so by accumulating sensory evidence in favor of one choice (e.g., look left) or another (look right). To examine this functional link, we trained two monkeys on an urgent motion discrimination task, a task with which the evolution of both the recorded neuronal activity and the subject's choice can be tracked millisecond by millisecond. We found that while choice accuracy increased steeply with increasing sensory evidence, at the same time, the LIP selection signal became progressively weaker, as if it hindered performance. This effect was consistent with the transient deployment of spatial attention to disparate locations away from the relevant sensory cue. The results demonstrate that spatial selection in LIP is dissociable from, and may even conflict with, evidence accumulation during informed saccadic choices.
Modifying the yeast very long chain fatty acid biosynthetic machinery by the expression of plant 3-ketoacyl CoA synthase isozymes
Eukaryotes express a multi-component fatty acid elongase to produce very long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs), which are building blocks of diverse lipids. Elongation is achieved by cyclical iteration of four reactions, the first of which generates a new carbon"“carbon bond, elongating the acyl-chain. This reaction is catalyzed by either ELONGATION DEFECTIVE LIKE (ELO) or 3-ketoacyl-CoA synthase (KCS) enzymes. Whereas plants express both ELO and KCS enzymes, other eukaryotes express only ELOs. We explored the Zea mays KCS enzymatic redundancies by expressing each of the 26 isozymes in yeast strains that lacked endogenous ELO isozymes. Expression of the 26 maize KCS isozymes in wild-type, scelo2 or scelo3 single mutants did not affect VLCFA profiles. However, a complementation screen of each of the 26 KCS isozymes revealed five that were capable of complementing the synthetically lethal scelo2; scelo3 double mutant. These rescued strains express novel VLCFA profiles reflecting the different catalytic capabilities of the KCS isozymes. These novel strains offer a platform to explore the relationship between VLCFA profiles and cellular physiology.
High-fidelity photonic quantum logic gate based on near-optimal Rydberg single-photon source
Compared to other types of qubits, photon is one of a kind due to its unparalleled advantages in long-distance quantum information exchange. Therefore, photon is a natural candidate for building a large-scale, modular optical quantum computer operating at room temperature. However, low-fidelity two-photon quantum logic gates and their probabilistic nature result in a large resource overhead for fault tolerant quantum computation. While the probabilistic problem can, in principle, be solved by employing multiplexing and error correction, the fidelity of linear-optical quantum logic gate is limited by the imperfections of single photons. Here, we report the demonstration of a linear-optical quantum logic gate with truth table fidelity of 99.84(3)% and entangling gate fidelity of 99.69(4)% post-selected upon the detection of photons. The achieved high gate fidelities are made possible by our near-optimal Rydberg single-photon source. Our work paves the way for scalable photonic quantum applications based on near-optimal single-photon qubits and photon-photon gates.
Quantum topology in the ultrastrong coupling regime
The coupling between two or more objects can generally be categorized as strong or weak. In cavity quantum electrodynamics for example, when the coupling strength is larger than the loss rate the coupling is termed strong, and otherwise it is dubbed weak. Ultrastrong coupling, where the interaction energy is of the same order of magnitude as the bare energies of the uncoupled objects, presents a new paradigm for quantum physics and beyond. As a consequence profound changes to well established phenomena occur, for instance the ground state in an ultrastrongly coupled system is not empty but hosts virtual excitations due to the existence of processes which do not conserve the total number of excitations. The implications of ultrastrong coupling for quantum topological systems, where the number of excitations are typically conserved, remain largely unknown despite the great utility of topological matter. Here we reveal how the delicate interplay between ultrastrong coupling and topological states manifests in a one-dimensional array. We study theoretically a dimerized chain of two-level systems within the ultrastrong coupling regime, where the combined saturation and counter-rotating terms in the Hamiltonian are shown to play pivotal roles in the rich, multi-excitation effective bandstructure. In particular, we uncover unusual topological edge states, we introduce a flavour of topological state which we call an anti-edge state, and we reveal the remarkable geometric-dependent renormalizations of the quantum vaccum. Taken together, our results provide a route map for experimentalists to characterize and explore a prototypical system in the emerging field of ultrastrong quantum topology.
Coherent helicity-dependent spin-phonon oscillations in the ferromagnetic van der Waals crystal CrI
The discovery of two-dimensional systems hosting intrinsic magnetic order represents a seminal addition to the rich landscape of van der Waals materials. CrI3 is an archetypal example, where the interdependence of structure and magnetism, along with strong light-matter interactions, provides a new platform to explore the optical control of magnetic and vibrational degrees of freedom at the nanoscale. However, the nature of magneto-structural coupling on its intrinsic ultrafast timescale remains a crucial open question. Here, we probe magnetic and vibrational dynamics in bulk CrI3 using ultrafast optical spectroscopy, revealing spin-flip scattering-driven demagnetization and strong transient exchange-mediated interactions between lattice vibrations and spin oscillations. The latter yields a coherent spin-coupled phonon mode that is highly sensitive to the driving pulse's helicity in the magnetically ordered phase. Our results elucidate the nature of ultrafast spin-lattice coupling in CrI3 and highlight its potential for applications requiring high-speed control of magnetism at the nanoscale.
