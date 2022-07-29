A deep learning framework for epileptic seizure detection based on neonatal EEG signals

www.nature.com
Nature.com
A conditional random field based feature learning framework for battery capacity prediction
This paper proposes a network model framework based on long and short-term memory (LSTM) and conditional random field (CRF) to promote Li-ion battery capacity prediction results. The model uses LSTM to extract temporal features from the data and CRF to build a transfer matrix to enhance temporal feature learning for long serialization prediction of lithium battery feature sequence data. The NASA PCOE lithium battery dataset is selected for the experiments, and control tests on LSTM temporal feature extraction modules, including recurrent neural network (RNN), gated recurrent unit (GRU), bi-directional gated recurrent unit (BiGRU) and bi-directional long and short term memory (BiLSTM) networks, are designed to test the adaptability of the CRF method to different temporal feature extraction modules. Compared with previous Li-ion battery capacity prediction methods, the network model framework proposed in this paper achieves better prediction results in terms of root mean square error (RMSE) and mean absolute percentage error (MAPE) metrics.
Nature.com
Sand dust image visibility enhancement algorithm via fusion strategy
The outdoor images captured in sand dust weather often suffer from poor contrast and color distortion, which seriously interfere with the performance of intelligent information processing systems. To solve the issues, a novel enhancement algorithm based on fusion strategy is proposed in this paper. It includes two components in sequence: sand removal via the improved Gaussian model-based color correction algorithm and dust elimination using the residual-based convolutional neural network (CNN). Theoretical analysis and experimental results show that compared with the prior sand dust image enhancement methods, the proposed fusion strategy can effectively correct the overall yellowing hue and remove the dust haze disturbance, which provides a constructive idea for the future development of sand dust image enhancement.
Nature.com
Nature.com
Modeling geographical invasions of Solenopsis invicta influenced by land-use patterns
Research into geographical invasions of red imported fire ants (RIFAs) by anthropogenic disturbances has received much attention. However, little is known about how land-use change and the characteristics of roads with different land-use types are associated with the risk of RIFA successful invasion or remaining at the highest level of invasion (RIFA SIRH). Furthermore, it was often assumed in prior studies that the risk of RIFA SIRH had a linear association with the independent variables. However, a linear relationship may not reflect the actual circumstances. In this study, we applied linear and nonlinear approaches to assess how land-use types, distance from the nearest road, different land-use types, and spatial factors affect the risk of RIFA SIRH. The results showed that agricultural land, land for transportation usage, and areas that had undergone land-use change from 2014 to 2017 had greater odds of RIFA invasion than natural land cover. We also identified land for transportation usage and the area of land-use change from 2014 to 2017, had more than 60% of RIFA SIRH within 350Â m and 150Â m from the nearest road. This study provided important insights into RIFA invasions in an isolated island and the areas of control strategies implemented.
Nature.com
Series arc fault detection based on continuous wavelet transform and DRSN-CW with limited source data
When a series arc fault occurs in an indoor power distribution system, the temperature of arc combustion can be as high as thousands of degrees, which can lead to an electrical fire. Deep learning has developed rapidly in recent years and is widely used in fault diagnosis. The problem is that the sourced data is challenging to obtain, and few public data sources affect the application of deep learning models in arc fault diagnosis. In order to solve this problem, an arc fault detection method based on continuous wavelet transform and deep residual shrinkage network with the channel-wise threshold (DRSN-CW) is proposed. First, the grayscale images of source data features are obtained by continuous wavelet transform. Then, the feature images are data enhanced to construct the dataset. Finally, the DRSN-CW model is constructed and used to detect arc fault. The results show that the highest accuracy of arc fault detection is 98.92%, and the average accuracy is 97.72%. This method has excellent performance, which provides a new idea for arc fault detection.
Nature.com
Speckle-based high-resolution multimodal soft sensing
Skin-like soft sensors are key components for human"“machine interfaces; however, the simultaneous sensing of several types of stimuli remains challenging because large-scale sensor integration is required with numerous wire connections. We propose an optical high-resolution multimodal sensing approach, which does not require integrating multiple sensors. This approach is based on the combination of an optical scattering phenomenon, which can encode the information of various stimuli as a speckle pattern, and a decoding technique using deep learning. We demonstrate the simultaneous sensing of three different physical quantities-contact force, contact location, and temperature-with a single soft material. Another unique capability of the proposed approach is spatially continuous sensing with an ultrahigh resolution of few tens of micrometers, in contrast to previous multimodal sensing approaches. Furthermore, a haptic soft device is presented for a human"“machine interface. Our approach encourages the development of high-performance smart skin-like sensors.
