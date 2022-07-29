Couch Potato: West Bladen having ‘second chance’ physicals at 9 a.m. Friday

bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Bladen High School Teams Open Preseason Practice
The players were running … and sweating … and drinking lots of water. Coaches wanted more hustle. Players were determined to get better. So it began Monday for most East Bladen and West Bladen football, boys’ soccer, volleyball, girls’ tennis and cross country teams. The West Bladen cross country team is expected to start official workouts next week.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Falcons reportedly trying to trade one-time Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones
It was reported in late May that Jones would miss the entire offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. Jones finished first among all Falcons players in tackles for loss last season with eight and ranked second in combined tackles with 137, which was one short of his career high. Jones also contributed six passes defensed and 2.0 sacks in his 16 games played (all starts).
