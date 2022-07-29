ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Couch Potato: West Bladen having ‘second chance’ physicals at 9 a.m. Friday

bladenonline.com
 4 days ago
Couch Potato: Bladen High School Teams Open Preseason Practice

The players were running … and sweating … and drinking lots of water. Coaches wanted more hustle. Players were determined to get better. So it began Monday for most East Bladen and West Bladen football, boys’ soccer, volleyball, girls’ tennis and cross country teams. The West Bladen cross country team is expected to start official workouts next week.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Falcons reportedly trying to trade one-time Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones

It was reported in late May that Jones would miss the entire offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. Jones finished first among all Falcons players in tackles for loss last season with eight and ranked second in combined tackles with 137, which was one short of his career high. Jones also contributed six passes defensed and 2.0 sacks in his 16 games played (all starts).
ATLANTA, GA

