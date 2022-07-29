West Bladen Tryout Dates & Times for Fall Sports

bladenonline.com
bladenonline.com
East Bladen Girls Soccer Wins Ethics & Sportsmanship Award
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The United Soccer Coaches announced the winners of their Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Awards for the winter and spring seasons. East Bladen’s girls’ soccer team received a Silver Award for the 2022 season. Teams receive platinum awards for playing an entire season without...
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Bladen High School Teams Open Preseason Practice
The players were running … and sweating … and drinking lots of water. Coaches wanted more hustle. Players were determined to get better. So it began Monday for most East Bladen and West Bladen football, boys’ soccer, volleyball, girls’ tennis and cross country teams. The West Bladen cross country team is expected to start official workouts next week.
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: With Heat Index Values Around 100, It’s Time For Fall Sports Practices
Today’s weather forecast calls for a high near 94 with heat index values as high as 100, which can mean only one thing … it’s time to start practice for high school fall sports teams. Nothing says fall sports season like a steaming, humid August day outside...
Laurinburg native, East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd has 5th surgery since July 23 boat crash
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native, went through his fifth surgery on Sunday following a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, who graduated from Scotland County High School, was flown from Bath to Greenville after suffering serious leg injuries in the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, […]
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: News And Notes From Under The Cushions
Here’s some news and notes from under the couch’s cushions:. • Tough loss Saturday for the Bladen County Majors team, but it’s a new day and a new game. Bladen County is scheduled to play the Alabama state champion at 3:15 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game. A win gives the team a bye Monday and a spot in the semifinals Tuesday. Games are being streamed online by JockJive Sports for a one-time $25 charge. Go to https://www.jockjive.com/dixie-youth-baseball-2022.html to register.
bladenonline.com
Thoughts While Shaving For August 1
Bladen County’s Dixie Youth baseball team, playing in the Majors Division 2 World Series, came back strong Sunday after losing a close game the day before … Bladen County 13, Alabama 3 … Will leave details to folks covering the game … WOW … The team, playing in South Carolina, gets the day off today, will return to action Tuesday … Go Bladen County…
WITN
ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd recovers from boating accident with help from family and friends
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parker Byrd has been a household name to know in our state over the past few years. The Laurinburg native spent his high school days at Scotland High School, where he became one of the state’s brightest stars. From breaking records to being recognized as...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County To Play Amelia, Virginia In DYB World Series
ANDERSON, SC — It will be battle between North Carolina and Virginia teams on Tuesday in the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 World Series. A berth in the championship game will be on the line. Bladen County is scheduled to play Amelia, Virginia at approximately 12:15 p.m. The...
bladenonline.com
4-H Teams Win State Livestock and Poultry Contests
The Bladen 4-H youth livestock and poultry teams competed in several competitions this summer and brought home a lot of awards. They did a great job competing at these state level events against other 4-H teams. The youth put a lot of work into learning all about chickens, beef cows, goats, sheep and pigs. Many things they learn are things taught at a college level.
bladenonline.com
Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 World Series: Bladen County 13, Alabama 3
ANDERSON, SC –Bladen County pounded out 13 hits – 9 during a pivotal 9-run 3rd inning rally – and claimed a 13-3 mercy rule victory Sunday over the Alabama state champions in the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 World Series. Bladen County will have a bye...
bladenonline.com
New Kings Drone Summer Camp & Backpack Giveaway
Today marks a new summer camp focused on STEM (Science Technology Engineering Technology), and attempting to make it fun for all kids. The new STEM camp is planned and hosted by Future Kings, a program based in Northern Virginia and dedicated to making STEM fun for kids and trying to get them interested in programs that may be considered boring to some students.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Aug. 2:. 1. Blood Drive: Today, 12:30-4 p.m., Bladen County Hospital, 501 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown. Information: Sharon Meismer 910-862-5201 or smeis@capefearvalley.com. 2. Bladen Community College Fall Enrollment: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. on campus. Food, live music. Information: 910-879-5584 or email bccadvising@bladencc.edu. (
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Monday
1. Youth Soccer Registration: Through Aug. 19. Bladen County Recreation Department, King Street, Elizabethtown or click here to register online. Information: 910-862-6770. (. 2. Bladen County Commissioners Meeting: Today, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown. (READ MORE) 3. Kid Gala: Saturday,...
WECT
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
Smithfield’s marks grand reopening
Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand reopening of the location at 1101 Gum Branch
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Morning Fire
One woman was burned in an early morning housefire in Whiteville this morning (Sunday). Whiteville Fire Marshal Hal Lowder said three people lived in the home in the 100 block of Sellers Street. The injured woman awoke to find her bedroom on fire, and was helped out of the home by one of the other residents, he said. The two firefighters on duty at the fire station arrived about the same time.
bladenonline.com
Community Unites to Fundraise for Melissa Hall
Melissa Hall is a Roseboro resident, dedicated wife, mother of three, and registered nurse. Hall has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. Her community is coming together in order to host a fundraiser on August 6, 2022, to help offset the financial stress of loss of income and to help with medical bills. The fundraiser will include various events such as selling BBQ Chicken plates and baked goods, hosting a motorcycle ride, holding a silent auction, and multiple raffles.
nrcolumbus.com
County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief
Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
WRAL
Fayetteville mall making comeback
Many large department stores and malls struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, consumers were already signaling that they preferred online shopping. Now, as the pandemic changing shopping behaviors, many people stopped shopping at malls all together. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
Bee Hive store set for move
The Bee Hive Thrift Store, which provides funding for local victims of abuse, closed its downtown Clinton location on Friday. The shop will re
