Massive Power Outages Plague The Lake Area Friday Morning

www.krmsradio.com
Related
KRMS Radio
Weekend Fire Destroys Residence in Camden County
It’s an early wake-up call this past Sunday for Mid-County firefighters after a reported residential structure fire on Mission Hills Road west of Camdenton. Chief Scott Frandsen says the call came in around 4:45am and, upon arrival, the single-story home was fully involved with flames already showing through the roof. Water had to be shuttled in and the blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The residence was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries. Assisting at the scene were personnel from Osage Beach, the Camden County Ambulance District and Southwest Electric. Sunrise Beach firefighters moved up to cover for Mid-County. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and under investigation.
KYTV
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
KRMS Radio
Guilty Pleas, Sentencing Set for Eldon Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall and Urgent Care Building in Osage Beach
An Eldon man accused of ramming his pick-up in reverse into the Lake Ozark City Hall and Police Department building will find out his fate in late September. Jarod Long entered an open guilty plea in Miller County Circuit Court to a felony property damage charge. Long’s alleged damage spree back in February of this year then continued at the Boone Medical Group Urgent Care building in Osage Beach which also drew an open guilty. The buildings were not occupied at the time and there were no injuries reported. For the two guilty pleas in Miller County, following a sentence assessment report, Long could be sentenced up to four years in prison on each charge. Formal sentencing is set for September 27th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to helping man escape area following murder
A Jefferson City woman accused of helping a Boone County murder suspect escape the area is sentenced. It was last week when Sarah Beth Malki, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of hindering prosecution. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge stems from Malki helping Robin Morales-Sanchez...
koamnewsnow.com
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
One SUV ends up on top of another in Columbia crash
One SUV ended up partially on top of the hood of another SUV after a crash in Columbia on Thursday morning. The post One SUV ends up on top of another in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
187 Run Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
Amazing lake front home now available and priced to sell! Lots of updates including hardwood floors, custom tile work, fresh bathrooms, new roof in 2014, new HVAC system 2015, new refrigerator in 2019. The dock has been increased in size with two PWC slips that are covered and new lifts included along with an oversized swim platform. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a great balcony that is perfect for morning coffee, two guest bedrooms and full bath located on the main level. The lower level is airy and bright with features that include high ceilings, crown molding, gas fireplace and updated kitchen. A large deck overlooking the no wake cove with year round deep water. The furniture is included per the inventory list along with the appliances, washer and dryer. Also included is the second tier lot that offers more parking and is ideal to add a garage or large metal building for toys and storage. Perfect vacation home or full time residence, don't wait!
krcgtv.com
One person dead after serious boating accident
One person is dead after being ejected from their boat after hitting a wake Friday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks. Involved in the crash were Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50. Ridens was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 a.m....
kjluradio.com
Man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in tools from construction site in Cooper County
One man is arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from a construct site in Cooper County. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office says $80,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a Missouri River Bridge Construction site off I-70 on June 1. Several of the stolen items were found in Cooper and Howard Counties and were returned to the victims.
Columbia Police investigating shooting at Douglass Park
Columbia Police are investigating a shooting at Douglass Park Saturday around 8 p.m. The post Columbia Police investigating shooting at Douglass Park appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
MyHouse nightclub relaunches in Columbia after two-year absence
The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed the past two years. Owner Dan Rader said he is rebranding the club at 119 S. Seventh St. near the MU campus to appeal to a wider audience. “MyHouse, first and foremost, has been...
myozarksonline.com
Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges
An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
krcgtv.com
Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot increases Mid-Missouri lottery ticket sales
COLUMBIA — Anticipation was building Friday with a Mega Millions jackpot of more than a billion dollars up for grabs. Friday’s prize marked only the third time the jackpot has crossed that threshold in the game’s two-decade history. The odds of picking Friday’s payout were slim. Most...
One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash on Highway 63
A rollover crash along Highway 63 led to the temporary closure of lanes early Thursday afternoon near the Boone/Callaway County line. The post One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
Missouri man charged in murder, disappearance of overdose victim
CAMDENTON, Mo. – A man is behind bars on murder charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a man in mid-Missouri, more than a month after he was reported missing. Prosecutors have charged Eric B. Cole, 40, of Montreal, Missouri, with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit an...
Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts
Boone County sent out more than 100,000 sample ballots to prepare voters for Tuesday’s primary election, and many were surprised at what they saw. “They weren’t aware of redistricting happening,” said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. “So we had a lot of questions from people that were newly in the 3rd Congressional District that were […] The post Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Comments / 1