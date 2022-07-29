New Low-Income Housing Has Opened in Monticello

z93country.com
z93country.com
Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
somerset106.com
Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County to be Temporarily Closed
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County will be temporarily closed to through traffic starting Wednesday. The closure is necessary for crews to add a left turn lane on Oak Leaf Lane at...
z93country.com
New Boil Water Advisory Issued
A boil water has been issued due to a line break for the customers on Beech Street. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using. The advisories will remain in effect until the situations has...
z93country.com
Back to School Orientations Begin Today
Wayne County High School Students can drop by the orientation this evening 4-7pm. Tomorrow is an orientation for Bell Elementary 1st, and 2nd Graders.
z93country.com
Applications are being accepted for JR Ambassador Program
The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Junior Ambassador Program. This competitive leadership program is open to Juniors and Seniors in Wayne County and aims to develop motivated, skilled, and effective leaders who will contribute to the growth of Monticello. Ten Ambassadors will be selected by the Chamber Board of Directors based on their application and interview.
lakercountry.com
Possible fungus infestation at Pulaski Co. beach on Lake Cumberland
A possible fungus infestation at the Pulaski County Park beach area on Lake Cumberland led to its closure on Friday, according to a report in the Somerset Commonwealth Journal. A sign was posted outside the beach area on Friday afternoon, stating that the beach was temporarily closed. Stuart Spillman, Environmental...
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Three Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Charles B. Young of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified), theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to appear. Young was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle and 3 counts of failure to appear-for citations on misdemeanor offenses.
WHAS 11
Creelsboro Country Store is a staple in Jamestown,KY
Great Day Live visits Creelsboro Country Store. Click here to plan your visit.
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Arrests from the Weekend
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Jacob R. Small of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for assault-1st degree (domestic violence). Debora A. Roysdon of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 4 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrests for...
WHAS 11
Great Day Live visits Jamestown, KY
Great Day Live explores Jamestown, KY. To learn more, or plan your visit, click here.
lakercountry.com
Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury
Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
adairvoice.com
Adair inmate charged with felony assault
Adam Harris of Columbia, an inmate in the Adair County Regional Jail, has been charged with felony assault after an altercation Sunday at the jail. Officers from the Columbia Police Department were called to the jail after midnight Sunday morning about an altercation between an inmate and staff member. The inmate was said to have created a disturbance before an altercation with a male deputy jailer, resulting in minor injuries.
‘Kentucky Cannibal’ Born in Danville Terrorized the Old West
It's hard to believe that even to survive, we would ever have to eat another human being. Just that thought of it is so sickening and out of the question that most would rather starve than ever comment such an unthinkable act. But, we really don't know what we would...
WKYT 27
KSP looking for escaped inmate
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
wymt.com
Wrong way driver officially charged with 3 counts of murder in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have officially charged the driver of a car they say caused a crash that killed three people in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 Monday night. Joshua Poore, 21, of Clovis, California was released from UK Medical Center in Lexington on Wednesday and taken...
z93country.com
Police Department Need Help Identifying Someone
Monticello Police Department needs your help with identifying this man. You will remain anonymous! We need his name, not yours.
lakercountry.com
Clinton County man faces attempted murder charge after police pursuit
A Clinton County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit in Wayne County. Kyle J. Matthews, age 30 of the Alpha community, is charged with attempted murder, speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or more offense, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Fatal crash claims 1 life in Rockcastle County
A 22-year-old has passed following a three-vehicle accident that occurred this weekend in Rockcastle County.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on drug charges Sunday
A Russell Springs man was arrested on several drug-related and other charges by Russell Springs Police on Sunday evening, according to jail records. Leeonious Collins, age 40, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
