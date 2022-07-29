Chase Ends with Two vehicle Collision

z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Three Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Charles B. Young of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified), theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to appear. Young was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle and 3 counts of failure to appear-for citations on misdemeanor offenses.
Sheriff Reports Arrests from the Weekend
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Jacob R. Small of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for assault-1st degree (domestic violence). Debora A. Roysdon of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 4 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrests for...
Glasgow man arrested on DUI, drug charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police arrested a man on several charges Saturday. On July 30, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Pritchardsville Road. According to a release by GPD, an officer made contact with Robert Fields, 59, of Glasgow and determined Fields was impaired and had five outstanding warrants.
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
Bond Is Set For Wrong-Way-Driver In Crash That Killed Three People
The driver accused in a wrong-way-crash that killed three people appeared in court Friday. 21-year-old Joshua Poore, from California, is charged with three counts of murder. Investigators believe Poore was drunk at the time of the crash. Last week police released a short clip that appears to show Poore’s truck heading north in the southbound lane near the Laurel County weigh station on I-75. Three people in an oncoming vehicle were killed, Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s from the Chicago area. Poore was released Wednesday night from UK Hospital and is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. In court on Friday, a not guilty plea was entered for Poore and his bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to be in court again for a preliminary hearing on August 9th.
Clinton County man faces attempted murder charge after police pursuit
A Clinton County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit in Wayne County. Kyle J. Matthews, age 30 of the Alpha community, is charged with attempted murder, speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or more offense, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County to be Temporarily Closed
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County will be temporarily closed to through traffic starting Wednesday. The closure is necessary for crews to add a left turn lane on Oak Leaf Lane at...
KSP looking for escaped inmate
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
KSP: 3 Elizabethtown men arrested, charged with murder in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Hart County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police conducted a death investigation in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community on Friday. Police found a dead male in a yard near a home.
Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury
Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
Russell Springs man arrested on drug charges Sunday
A Russell Springs man was arrested on several drug-related and other charges by Russell Springs Police on Sunday evening, according to jail records. Leeonious Collins, age 40, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOCATED IN CRUISER AFTER FEMALE SUBJECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY ON WARRANT OF ARREST IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested Nikki Fairchild age 50 of Corbin, KY early Sunday morning July 24, 2022 at approximately 1:20 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West...
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers. He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY. The Coroner’s Office...
KSP releases new details in deadly Hart Co. shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Hart County after he confronted three people stealing items. According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened Friday evening at a home on Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community. When investigators arrived, they found a...
ARREST: Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia seized in Southern Kentucky during an Investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization
SOMERSET, KY (July 28, 2022) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest of a Waynesburg man on drug charges in the early morning hours Wednesday, following a joint investigation with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Speck reports the case began when Detectives from the Pulaski...
Alleged drunk man charged after deadly wrong-way crash in London
Officials said Poore was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, north in the southbound lane when it crashed into a Nissan Altima.
Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
More than $60K in cash, suspected drugs seized from Oneida home
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – A tip to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office regarding the alleged sale of narcotics led a sergeant and team of deputies to an Oneida residence on Sunday, where they seized more than $60,000 cash and substances believed to be methamphetamine. One suspect has been arrested. A social media post shared by […]
