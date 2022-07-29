Chase Ends with Two vehicle Collision

The driver accused in a wrong-way-crash that killed three people appeared in court Friday. 21-year-old Joshua Poore, from California, is charged with three counts of murder. Investigators believe Poore was drunk at the time of the crash. Last week police released a short clip that appears to show Poore’s truck heading north in the southbound lane near the Laurel County weigh station on I-75. Three people in an oncoming vehicle were killed, Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s from the Chicago area. Poore was released Wednesday night from UK Hospital and is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. In court on Friday, a not guilty plea was entered for Poore and his bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to be in court again for a preliminary hearing on August 9th.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO