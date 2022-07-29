ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Chase Ends with Two vehicle Collision

By Eric Criswell
 4 days ago
Sheriff Reports Three Arrests

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Charles B. Young of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified), theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to appear. Young was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle and 3 counts of failure to appear-for citations on misdemeanor offenses.
MONTICELLO, KY
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
Sheriff Reports Arrests from the Weekend

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Jacob R. Small of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for assault-1st degree (domestic violence). Debora A. Roysdon of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 4 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrests for...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Glasgow man arrested on DUI, drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police arrested a man on several charges Saturday. On July 30, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Pritchardsville Road. According to a release by GPD, an officer made contact with Robert Fields, 59, of Glasgow and determined Fields was impaired and had five outstanding warrants.
GLASGOW, KY
Bond Is Set For Wrong-Way-Driver In Crash That Killed Three People

The driver accused in a wrong-way-crash that killed three people appeared in court Friday. 21-year-old Joshua Poore, from California, is charged with three counts of murder. Investigators believe Poore was drunk at the time of the crash. Last week police released a short clip that appears to show Poore’s truck heading north in the southbound lane near the Laurel County weigh station on I-75. Three people in an oncoming vehicle were killed, Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s from the Chicago area. Poore was released Wednesday night from UK Hospital and is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. In court on Friday, a not guilty plea was entered for Poore and his bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to be in court again for a preliminary hearing on August 9th.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Clinton County man faces attempted murder charge after police pursuit

A Clinton County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit in Wayne County. Kyle J. Matthews, age 30 of the Alpha community, is charged with attempted murder, speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or more offense, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County to be Temporarily Closed

SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County will be temporarily closed to through traffic starting Wednesday. The closure is necessary for crews to add a left turn lane on Oak Leaf Lane at...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
KSP looking for escaped inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
RICHMOND, KY
KSP: 3 Elizabethtown men arrested, charged with murder in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Hart County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police conducted a death investigation in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community on Friday. Police found a dead male in a yard near a home.
HART COUNTY, KY
Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury

Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Russell Springs man arrested on drug charges Sunday

A Russell Springs man was arrested on several drug-related and other charges by Russell Springs Police on Sunday evening, according to jail records. Leeonious Collins, age 40, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
KSP releases new details in deadly Hart Co. shooting

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Hart County after he confronted three people stealing items. According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened Friday evening at a home on Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community. When investigators arrived, they found a...
HART COUNTY, KY
Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
More than $60K in cash, suspected drugs seized from Oneida home

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – A tip to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office regarding the alleged sale of narcotics led a sergeant and team of deputies to an Oneida residence on Sunday, where they seized more than $60,000 cash and substances believed to be methamphetamine. One suspect has been arrested. A social media post shared by […]
ONEIDA, TN

