Goss Cruises on Mound as RiverDogs Top Wood Ducks 3-1

holycitysinner.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Related
holycitysinner.com
Piper’s Walk-Off Double Caps Shocking Comeback in Extra-Inning Victory
The Charleston RiverDogs shocked the Down East Wood Ducks with five unanswered runs in the ninth and tenth innings combined to win 8-7 on Saturday night, their fourth walk-off of the season. The game was played in front of a Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park crowd of 3,644. Down 7-3...
holycitysinner.com
Baker & Brewer Partnering with Charleston Power Yoga for New “Yoga in the Yard” Series
The teams behind Baker & Brewer and Charleston Power Yoga (CBY) are partnering to host Yoga in the Yard every Sunday morning* at Baker & Brewer. The series begins on August 7th 10 am. All yoga participants will receive 10% off their food and beverage order the day of each...
holycitysinner.com
Kwakwa, Williams Score as Battery Fall 2-4 to Sacramento
The Charleston Battery came up just short Saturday night, losing 2-4 to Sacramento Republic FC at Patriots Point. Early leads by the Battery, off the feet of Enock Kwakwa and Augustine Williams, were overcome by Sacramento goals as the visitors would see things out 2-4 for the win. The evening...
holycitysinner.com
This Month in SC History: The H.L. Hunley Sinks for the First Time in the Charleston Harbor
Brought to you by the South Carolina Historical Society. Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on February 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holycitysinner.com
Tanger Outlets Celebrates New School Year with Back-To-School Bash and Tax-Free Weekend
Tanger Outlets Charleston invites shoppers to kick-off the start of the school season with its Back-to-School Bash on Friday, August 5th from 5 pm to 8 pm, which also coincides with South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend. For one weekend only (from August 5th to 7th), Tanger shoppers will receive tax savings on all clothing and footwear purchases individually priced at $100 or less.
holycitysinner.com
Town of James Island, Lowcountry Local First Announce New Partnership
A new partnership between the Town of James Island and Lowcountry Local First is now offering localized business training and strategic small business support. The annual partnership includes a Community Storefront Challenge and the business training and support of the nonprofit organization’s Good Enterprises Initiative. “We are thrilled to...
holycitysinner.com
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byars
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byars. The pair discuss the Ashley River Park and more. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
holycitysinner.com
Lung Cancer is Leading Cause of Cancer Deaths in SC, Yet Survey Reveals that Most are Not Concerned About Getting the Disease
Here in Charleston and across the nation, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, however survey data released today show that only 40% of Americans are concerned that they might get lung cancer and only about one in five has talked to their doctor about their risk for the disease. Today on World Lung Cancer Day, the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative released the 2022 Lung Health Barometer, a national survey that examines awareness, attitudes, and beliefs about lung cancer.
Comments / 0