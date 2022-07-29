Chart Industries (GTLS) and Wolf Carbon Solutions Collaborate on Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Projects along Mt. Simon Hub System

www.streetinsider.com
The Gas Industry Is Pumping Money Into A Tiny Local Race To Crush A Climate Champion
Alex Ramel took the lead on electrifying buildings in Washington state — and fossil fuel interests want to make an example of him.
etftrends.com
The Case for Investing in the Energy Transition Portfolio
Investors are increasingly looking to couple investments in carbon-based sources of energy, such as crude oil and natural gas, with investments in renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar, and fuel cells, to fully capitalize on the energy transition. The growth of renewable capacity is forecast to accelerate in the...
teslarati.com
Tesla secures long-term battery materials deal with China’s Huayou, CNGR: report
Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has signed long-term battery materials supply deals with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Material Co. The companies will reportedly provide Tesla with ternary precursor products until the middle of the decade. The reports come amidst the efforts of veteran automakers like...
Dundee named as preferred site for battery production megafactory
Dundee has been selected as the preferred site for a new factory producing batteries for the UK’s renewable energy and electric vehicle markets.AMTE Power, which develops and manufactures lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, announced the proposal to create a “megafactory” in the Scottish city after its board approved a new execution strategy.It said the plan, which will require investment of £160 million to £190 million, is a “strong stepping stone towards building gigafactories in the future”.The new megafactory will allow the company to deliver high-value battery cells quicker in order to meet growing demand, with the intended...
Solar is the cheapest power, and a literal light-bulb moment showed us we can cut costs and emissions even further
Recent extreme weather events have underscored the need to cut the CO₂ emissions that are driving up global temperatures. This requires a rapid transition of the energy economy to renewable energy sources, the cheapest being solar photovoltaics (PV). And our newly published research points to a way we can drive down costs of the shift even further using cheaper forms of silicon for highly efficient solar panels. Australia has been leading the way with solar PV installations, but our solar energy journey is just beginning. This year, humanity hit a milestone of 1 terawatt (TW) – 1 million × 1 million...
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
Video: Airbus’ retro-looking open fan engine design could cut CO2 emissions
We all know that aviation is one of the most CO2 emitting industries, and there are various efforts to reduce the industry’s emissions or reduce them to zero. As the latest part of these efforts, Airbus and CFM International are collaborating to flight test CFM’s novel open fan engine architecture, which looks like an old propeller engine but is able to increase the engine capacity while reducing CO2 emissions.
The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
Autoweek.com
Biden Admin. Invests $102 Million in Louisiana EV Processing Plant
The Biden Administration continues pushing for EV development, closing billions in supply-chain development loans. The Department of Energy has issued a $102.1 million ATVM loan to Syrah Technology, which will construct a graphite-based active anode material processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana. Following an energy deal made in the Senate, Congress...
teslarati.com
Second-life EV batteries market expected to reach $34.7B by 2027
Second-life EV batteries are expected to reach over $34 million by 2027, according to a new report by Research and Markets. The global second-life EV battery market is projected to reach a total of $34,758.46 million by 2027, up from $19,717.47 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.90% during the forecast period.
Ars Technica
US regulators will certify first small nuclear reactor design
On Friday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced that it would be issuing a certification to a new nuclear reactor design, making it just the seventh that has been approved for use in the US. But in some ways, it's a first: The design, from a company called NuScale, is a small modular reactor that can be constructed at a central facility and then moved to the site where it will be operated.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
freightwaves.com
Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply
Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
Aluminum Welding Wires Market to grow by 55.07 thousand MT, Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum welding wires market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. Aluminum is a versatile material and the second most chosen material after steel. It is used for applications in different industries such as building and construction, electrical, machinery, automotive, transportation, and other machinery. in The automotive industry, aluminum is used in many forms, such as sheets for the vehicle body. Hence, the demand for aluminum has risen globally. Lightweight vehicles use materials such as aluminum as a welding material, which helps in bringing down the overall weight of a vehicle. Moreover, the implementation of stringent standards, such as the national pollution-control standards set by the US Department of Transportation or the US Environmental Protection Agency, has fueled the demand for aluminum welding wires. The use of advanced technologies is increasing in the automotive industry, as they help in reducing emission levels, increasing fuel efficiency, and improving the driving dynamics of the vehicle.
CNET
Best Solar Companies of 2022
Whether you're looking to do something good for the environment, save some money or want to rely a bit less on your utility, 2022 might be your year to go solar. The federal investment tax credit will still give you 26% of the cost of your solar system back on your taxes, and local incentives (like net metering) are still strong, though there are some efforts to roll them back.
StreetInsider.com
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Like Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings? Also look at EVA, RMO, FUV, LTHM.
US News and World Report
Valvoline Fuels Retail Drive With $2.65 Billion Lubricants Unit Sale to Saudi Aramco
(Reuters) -Valvoline Inc is selling its unit that makes lubricants, coolants and other automotive products to state-owned Saudi Aramco for $2.65 billion in cash to sharpen focus on its retail services business. The deal announced on Monday builds on the company's plan to separate the two units, with the sale...
Neoen Australia battery to provide grid stabilisation service in world first
MELBOURNE, July 27 (Reuters) - Neoen SA has won approval for its big battery in South Australia to provide inertia service to stabilise the grid, a world first for battery energy storage in the push to replace fossil-fueled generators, the French firm said on Wednesday.
Fast Company
Park this electric car in the sun and it uses solar to give itself an extra charge
From a distance, the Sion looks like an ordinary black car. But when you walk closer to the new electric car from the Germany-based startup Sono Motors, you might notice solar cells covering the doors, hood, roof, and the rest of the surface—456 solar half-cells, to be exact. When...
Louisiana graphite plant that supplies EV manufacturers will receive federal and state incentives
(The Center Square) — A graphite processing facility in Louisiana will use a $107 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to drastically ramp up production to supply the electric vehicle market. The loan, the first in 10 years through a special Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program,...
