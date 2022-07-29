ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chart Industries (GTLS) and Wolf Carbon Solutions Collaborate on Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Projects along Mt. Simon Hub System

 4 days ago
etftrends.com

The Case for Investing in the Energy Transition Portfolio

Investors are increasingly looking to couple investments in carbon-based sources of energy, such as crude oil and natural gas, with investments in renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar, and fuel cells, to fully capitalize on the energy transition. The growth of renewable capacity is forecast to accelerate in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
teslarati.com

Tesla secures long-term battery materials deal with China’s Huayou, CNGR: report

Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has signed long-term battery materials supply deals with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Material Co. The companies will reportedly provide Tesla with ternary precursor products until the middle of the decade. The reports come amidst the efforts of veteran automakers like...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Dundee named as preferred site for battery production megafactory

Dundee has been selected as the preferred site for a new factory producing batteries for the UK’s renewable energy and electric vehicle markets.AMTE Power, which develops and manufactures lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, announced the proposal to create a “megafactory” in the Scottish city after its board approved a new execution strategy.It said the plan, which will require investment of £160 million to £190 million, is a “strong stepping stone towards building gigafactories in the future”.The new megafactory will allow the company to deliver high-value battery cells quicker in order to meet growing demand, with the intended...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
TheConversationAU

Solar is the cheapest power, and a literal light-bulb moment showed us we can cut costs and emissions even further

Recent extreme weather events have underscored the need to cut the CO₂ emissions that are driving up global temperatures. This requires a rapid transition of the energy economy to renewable energy sources, the cheapest being solar photovoltaics (PV). And our newly published research points to a way we can drive down costs of the shift even further using cheaper forms of silicon for highly efficient solar panels. Australia has been leading the way with solar PV installations, but our solar energy journey is just beginning. This year, humanity hit a milestone of 1 terawatt (TW) – 1 million × 1 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Video: Airbus’ retro-looking open fan engine design could cut CO2 emissions

We all know that aviation is one of the most CO2 emitting industries, and there are various efforts to reduce the industry’s emissions or reduce them to zero. As the latest part of these efforts, Airbus and CFM International are collaborating to flight test CFM’s novel open fan engine architecture, which looks like an old propeller engine but is able to increase the engine capacity while reducing CO2 emissions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
#Finance Stocks#Carbon Engineering#Carbon Sequestration#Sustainable Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mt Simon Hub System#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Chart Industries Inc#Nyse#Wolf Midstream#Ccc
Autoweek.com

Biden Admin. Invests $102 Million in Louisiana EV Processing Plant

The Biden Administration continues pushing for EV development, closing billions in supply-chain development loans. The Department of Energy has issued a $102.1 million ATVM loan to Syrah Technology, which will construct a graphite-based active anode material processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana. Following an energy deal made in the Senate, Congress...
VIDALIA, LA
teslarati.com

Second-life EV batteries market expected to reach $34.7B by 2027

Second-life EV batteries are expected to reach over $34 million by 2027, according to a new report by Research and Markets. The global second-life EV battery market is projected to reach a total of $34,758.46 million by 2027, up from $19,717.47 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.90% during the forecast period.
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

US regulators will certify first small nuclear reactor design

On Friday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced that it would be issuing a certification to a new nuclear reactor design, making it just the seventh that has been approved for use in the US. But in some ways, it's a first: The design, from a company called NuScale, is a small modular reactor that can be constructed at a central facility and then moved to the site where it will be operated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
freightwaves.com

Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply

Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Aluminum Welding Wires Market to grow by 55.07 thousand MT, Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum welding wires market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. Aluminum is a versatile material and the second most chosen material after steel. It is used for applications in different industries such as building and construction, electrical, machinery, automotive, transportation, and other machinery. in The automotive industry, aluminum is used in many forms, such as sheets for the vehicle body. Hence, the demand for aluminum has risen globally. Lightweight vehicles use materials such as aluminum as a welding material, which helps in bringing down the overall weight of a vehicle. Moreover, the implementation of stringent standards, such as the national pollution-control standards set by the US Department of Transportation or the US Environmental Protection Agency, has fueled the demand for aluminum welding wires. The use of advanced technologies is increasing in the automotive industry, as they help in reducing emission levels, increasing fuel efficiency, and improving the driving dynamics of the vehicle.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Best Solar Companies of 2022

Whether you're looking to do something good for the environment, save some money or want to rely a bit less on your utility, 2022 might be your year to go solar. The federal investment tax credit will still give you 26% of the cost of your solar system back on your taxes, and local incentives (like net metering) are still strong, though there are some efforts to roll them back.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Valvoline Fuels Retail Drive With $2.65 Billion Lubricants Unit Sale to Saudi Aramco

(Reuters) -Valvoline Inc is selling its unit that makes lubricants, coolants and other automotive products to state-owned Saudi Aramco for $2.65 billion in cash to sharpen focus on its retail services business. The deal announced on Monday builds on the company's plan to separate the two units, with the sale...
RETAIL

