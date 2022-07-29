Chart Industries (GTLS) and Wolf Carbon Solutions Collaborate on Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Projects along Mt. Simon Hub System

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum welding wires market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. Aluminum is a versatile material and the second most chosen material after steel. It is used for applications in different industries such as building and construction, electrical, machinery, automotive, transportation, and other machinery. in The automotive industry, aluminum is used in many forms, such as sheets for the vehicle body. Hence, the demand for aluminum has risen globally. Lightweight vehicles use materials such as aluminum as a welding material, which helps in bringing down the overall weight of a vehicle. Moreover, the implementation of stringent standards, such as the national pollution-control standards set by the US Department of Transportation or the US Environmental Protection Agency, has fueled the demand for aluminum welding wires. The use of advanced technologies is increasing in the automotive industry, as they help in reducing emission levels, increasing fuel efficiency, and improving the driving dynamics of the vehicle.

