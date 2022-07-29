ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Unmitigated Disaster', 'Generational Miss', 'What Exactly the Bull Case is'... Analysts Destroy Intel, See More Downside

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago
www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Despite Facing Multiple Headwinds, Amazon Shares Soar Following a Strong Q2

Click here to read the full article. Shares for Amazon climbed 10.36% on Friday, a day after the online retailer’s second-quarter earnings beat and robust third-quarter guidance. Sales for the three months ended in June grew 7% to $121.23 billion, which was higher than Wall Street’s expected $119.09 billion. It represented Amazon’s third straight quarter of single-digit annual revenue growth. Looking ahead, Amazon’s third quarter forecast suggested growth could reaccelerate, to between 13% and 17%. The company said it projects revenue this quarter of $125 billion to $130 billion. This guidance was enough for investors to overlook the reported $2 billion loss in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Higher; Apple, Amazon Surpass Estimates

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR and Sony Group Corporation SONY. Data...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Arista Networks Faces Several Price Target Increases After Upbeat Q2 Earnings, But This Analyst Disagrees

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET reported better-than-expected Q2 results and also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates. Arista Networks shares gained 5.4% to $124.00 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Arista Networks following the release of results. Below are the analysts raising price target...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

What Cramer is watching — big beats for Apple and Amazon, huge miss for Intel

Apple (AAPL) quarterly earnings were much stronger than anyone thought because of currency hedging: India, Brazil, Indonesia and China. Extraordinary performance and installed base is now gigantic so revenues are still good. Stories: 1.8 billion active users; services $19.6 billion; advertising going higher; sales during China's "618" shopping festival were incredibly strong. Much more financials coming. Will have lifetime value of subscriber because 98% customer satisfaction.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

