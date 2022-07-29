'Unmitigated Disaster', 'Generational Miss', 'What Exactly the Bull Case is'... Analysts Destroy Intel, See More Downside

www.streetinsider.com
Related
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Soar When the Next Bull Market Starts
Amazon is a long-term winner, but the stock is down on luck as of late. AMD soared in the past decade and could be a top chip stock winner again in the 2020s. Sea's e-commerce expansion has run into some trouble, but it's refocusing on its best opportunities and has tons of potential.
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 6.60% to $14.06 in Thursday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend and announced it has advanced its Ford+ growth plan. Ford reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking, following a 34% peak drop in the Nasdaq.
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Apple Q3 Revenue Hit $83 Billion Amid Inflation — Should You Buy AAPL Stock Now?
Apple reported its earnings on July 28, posting a record revenue of $83 billion for the third quarter -- led by iPhone revenue of $40.67 billion -- which represents an uptick of 2% year-over-year...
Despite Facing Multiple Headwinds, Amazon Shares Soar Following a Strong Q2
Click here to read the full article. Shares for Amazon climbed 10.36% on Friday, a day after the online retailer’s second-quarter earnings beat and robust third-quarter guidance. Sales for the three months ended in June grew 7% to $121.23 billion, which was higher than Wall Street’s expected $119.09 billion. It represented Amazon’s third straight quarter of single-digit annual revenue growth. Looking ahead, Amazon’s third quarter forecast suggested growth could reaccelerate, to between 13% and 17%. The company said it projects revenue this quarter of $125 billion to $130 billion. This guidance was enough for investors to overlook the reported $2 billion loss in...
Benzinga
U.S. Stock Futures Higher; Apple, Amazon Surpass Estimates
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR and Sony Group Corporation SONY. Data...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Benzinga
Arista Networks Faces Several Price Target Increases After Upbeat Q2 Earnings, But This Analyst Disagrees
Arista Networks, Inc. ANET reported better-than-expected Q2 results and also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates. Arista Networks shares gained 5.4% to $124.00 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Arista Networks following the release of results. Below are the analysts raising price target...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching — big beats for Apple and Amazon, huge miss for Intel
Apple (AAPL) quarterly earnings were much stronger than anyone thought because of currency hedging: India, Brazil, Indonesia and China. Extraordinary performance and installed base is now gigantic so revenues are still good. Stories: 1.8 billion active users; services $19.6 billion; advertising going higher; sales during China's "618" shopping festival were incredibly strong. Much more financials coming. Will have lifetime value of subscriber because 98% customer satisfaction.
StreetInsider.com
Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
StreetInsider.com
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
StreetInsider.com
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
'Back on track with reaccelerating revenue': Amazon soars 11% after second-quarter earnings calm investor nerves
"We also can't remember a more anticipated period of content for Prime Video, which should pay dividends," JPMorgan said.
Comments / 0