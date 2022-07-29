BorgWarner (BWA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO