StreetInsider.com

Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Downgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Matson (MATX) Tops Q2 EPS by 122c

Matson (NYSE: MATX) reported Q2 EPS of $9.49, $1.22 better than the analyst estimate of $8.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people

Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation. Colorado taxpayers who filed before June 30 will receive $750 rebates, while joint filers will get $1,500 before the end of September. The early return for this rebate was made possible due to a new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May, according to a press release from the governor.
COLORADO STATE
StreetInsider.com

Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold

Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold

Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

