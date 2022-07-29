Meet the adorable penguins living across Patagonia

www.cnn.com
Feeding Frenzy: Two Orcas Killed At Least 8 Great White Sharks Off the Coast of South Africa
Killer whales are emptying one of South Africa’s top shark-diving destinations of great whites. According to a recent study, two orcas nicknamed Port and Starboard have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks in the last five years along the Gansbaai Coast. Researchers who examined the carcasses say the killer whales are ripping out the sharks’ livers and leaving the remains to drift up on nearby beaches.
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
Introduced donkeys and indigenous pumas are helping to resurrect extinct food webs in Death Valley
Around 12,000 years ago, a diversity of horses and their kin (known as equids) roamed North and South America. These animals were hunted by large, mythical-sounding, now-extinct predators, such as saber-toothed cats and dire wolves. In a geologic heartbeat, these animals went extinct, likely due to impacts from early humans. Today, however, two species of introduced equid–domestic horses and donkeys–have established thriving populations in North America. These populations are thought to lack predators capable of hunting them, which is one reason that many conservationists consider them to be unwanted pests and why the federal government spends millions of dollars annually removing them from the wild.
Freya the walrus sinks boats and captures hearts in Norway
For a week, a young female walrus nicknamed Freya has enchanted Norwegians by basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, making a splash in the media and bending a few boats. The 600kg (1,300lb) marine mammal has been named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty. She has...
This is the only tropical rainforest located in the United States
The Caribbean National Forest of El YunquePhoto by Alessandro Cai (OliverZena); Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. North America may be the last place anyone may think about when it comes to rainforests. However, the United States (U.S.) is home to a few rainforests.
Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya
Rare twins have been born to a Maasai giraffe in Nairobi's national park, the Kenyan wildlife minister said Tuesday. "This is an extremely rare occurrence," Najib Balala said on Twitter in a post accompanied by a picture of the mother watching over her offspring. The world's tallest species was listed...
Mysterious Arctic Shark Found Thousands of Miles From Home in Caribbean Sea
A rarely sighted shark was found in Belize, in an area where the species have never been sighted before.
Check out video of a lion fighting a crocodile
As seen in the clip that has since gone viral, a lion takes on an crocodile and while some on the internet can’t watch, others can’t take their eyes off it.
Scientists Discover Strange Carnivore Plant in Borneo that Traps its Prey Underground
In the dark jungles of Borneo, a plant has adapted to an ecological niche that none of its kind or kingdom has ever entered before. An international team led by Czech scientists confirmed that Nepenthus pudica is the first species of pitcher plant, or carnivorous plant in general for that matter, ever to be found laying traps under the soil.
WATCH: Brown Bear Filmed Swimming in the Open Ocean Between Islands in the Pacific
While passing between the Shumagin Islands of Alaska, a boat crew caught sight of a brown bear making its way through the chilly North Pacific waters. Typically, we see brown bears swim in rivers or fish-filled ponds – waters that the massive animals can paddle across in just a few strokes. But rarely do we see them making treks across much larger bodies of water.
‘Face of the first European’: Archeologists in Spain may have found continent’s oldest human fossil
Archaeologists in Spain claimed to have found what could be the oldest human fossil unearthed in Europe, likely dating back some 1.4 million years ago. Researchers associated with the non-profit Atapuerca Foundation say the oldest hominid fossil found in Europe until now was a jawbone unearthed in the Atapuerca mountain range of northern Spain in 2007 that was estimated to be 1.2 million years old.The new fossil discovery, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, consists of another jawbone fragment unearthed at the same site, about 2m below the layer of earth where the 2007 jawbone...
U.K. zoo sees second orangutan birth in two weeks
July 27 (UPI) -- A U.K. zoo is heralding the arrival of a new orangutan baby, the second born at the zoo in the past four weeks. The Dudley Zoo in Dudley, U.K., announced Tuesday that Sprout, its 11-year-old Bornean orangutan, had given birth to a healthy baby. The sex...
Ice age children frolicked in 'giant sloth puddles' 11,000 years ago, footprints reveal
More than 11,000 years ago, children in what is now New Mexico splashed in muddy puddles made from sloth footprints, new research shows.
Earth's crust is dripping 'like honey' into its interior under the Andes
Earth's crust is dripping "like honey" into our planet's hot interior beneath the Andes mountains, scientists have discovered.
Turtle Leaves Record-Breaking Egg Clutch on Spanish Beach
A turtle stunned wildlife experts when she laid an astonishing 131 eggs in a single clutch on a beach in Valencia.
Tiny turtle pooed ‘pure plastic’ for six days after rescue from Sydney beach
A baby green sea turtle rescued from a Sydney beach had eaten so much plastic that it took six days for the contents to be excreted, according to Taronga zoo’s wildlife hospital. The 127-gram hatchling was found lying on its back in a rockpool near Sydney’s Tamarama beach. It...
Half-blind arctic shark that can reach 25 feet spotted in the Caribbean as fishermen left puzzled by ‘unusual’ creature
A HALF-blind arctic shark has been spotted in the Caribbean, leaving fishermen puzzled by the "unusual" creature. The shark species typically lives in Arctic waters but was found thousands of miles away - off the coast of Belize. A doctoral candidate at Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation lab...
Donkeys and Indigenous Pumas Are Trying To Revive the Extinct Food Chain Across Death Valley, Study Finds
A variety of equids, including horses and their relatives, inhabited North and South America around 12,000 years ago. Large, legendary-sounding, extinct predators like saber-toothed cats and dire wolves used to hunt these creatures. These species vanished in a geologic flash, perhaps as a result of early humans. Today, however, North...
Plesiosaur fossils found in the Sahara suggest they weren't just marine animals
Fossils of small plesiosaurs, long-necked marine reptiles from the age of dinosaurs, have been found in a 100-million year old river system that is now Morocco's Sahara Desert. This discovery suggests some species of plesiosaur, traditionally thought to be sea creatures, may have lived in freshwater. Plesiosaurs, first found in...
