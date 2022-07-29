The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 6

hackernoon.com
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter IV - Humor
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series.
For the Story Teller: Chapter 12 - Making Over Stories
For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XII - MAKING OVER STORIES.
Language: An Introduction to the Study of Speech: Chapter 11 - Language and Literature
Language: An Introduction to the Study of Speech, by Edward Sapir is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XI: Language and Literature.
Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: VOL. VI, NO. 3 - The Readers' Corner
Since sending you "Manape the Mighty," I have read of a Russian scientist who removed the brain from a dog and kept both alive for some hours, which only goes to prove that science outstrips the wildest dreams of the fictionist, and a yarn that may be astounding and unusual when written, may be commonplace, and the knowledge of the man in the street, by the time the story goes to press. People read every day of "miracles" and scarcely give them a second thought, while a hundred years ago their perpetrators would have been destroyed as witches.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living - Table of Links
Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living, by Henry Theophilus Finck is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. Title: Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living Author: Henry Theophilus Finck Release Date: March 31, 2020 [EBook #61719] Language: English.
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast August 1st to 7th, 2022
Mercury enters Virgo this week, assisting us in being more astute. Additionally, most of the alignments are made by Venus, Mercury, and Mars, which causes us to concentrate on motivation, communication, love, and money.
The Essays of Adam Smith: Part VII, Section III, Chapter III.
Ⅰ. According to some the principle of approbation is founded upon a sentiment of a peculiar nature, upon a particular power of perception exerted by the mind at the view of certain actions or affections; some of which affecting this faculty in an agreeable and others in a disagreeable manner, the former are stamped with the characters of right, laudable, and virtuous; the latter with those of wrong, blamable, and vicious. This sentiment being of a peculiar nature distinct from every other, and the effect of a particular power of perception, they give it a particular name, and call it a moral sense.
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVIII.
1. Ideas of Proportional relations. BESIDES the before-mentioned occasions of time, place, and causality of comparing or referring things one to another, there are, as I have said, infinite others, some whereof I shall mention. First, The first I shall name is some one simple idea, which, being capable of parts or degrees, affords an occasion of comparing the subjects wherein it is to one another, in respect of that simple idea, v.g. whiter, sweeter, equal, more, &c. These relations depending on the equality and excess of the same simple idea, in several subjects, may be called, if one will, PROPORTIONAL; and that these are only conversant about those simple ideas received from sensation or reflection is so evident that nothing need be said to evince it. 2. Natural relation. Secondly, Another occasion of comparing things together, or considering one thing, so as to include in that consideration some other thing, is the circumstances of their origin or beginning; which being not afterwards to be altered, make the relations depending thereon as lasting as the subjects to which they belong, v.g. father and son, brothers, cousin-germans, &c., which have their relations by one community of blood, wherein they partake in several degrees: countrymen, i.e. those who were born in the same country or tract of ground; and these I call NATURAL RELATIONS: wherein we may observe, that mankind have fitted their notions and words to the use of common life, and not to the truth and extent of things. For it is certain, that, in reality, the relation is the same betwixt the begetter and the begotten, in the several races of other animals as well as men; but yet it is seldom said, this bull is the grandfather of such a calf, or that two pigeons are cousin-germans. It is very convenient that, by distinct names, these relations should be observed and marked out in mankind, there being occasion, both in laws and other communications one with another, to mention and take notice of men under these relations: from whence also arise the obligations of several duties amongst men: whereas, in brutes, men having very little or no cause to mind these relations, they have not thought fit to give them distinct and peculiar names. This, by the way, may give us some light into the different state and growth of languages; which being suited only to the convenience of communication, are proportioned to the notions men have, and the commerce of thoughts familiar amongst them; and not to the reality or extent of things, nor to the various respects might be found among them; nor the different abstract considerations might be framed about them. Where they had no philosophical notions, there they had no terms to express them: and it is no wonder men should have framed no names for those things they found no occasion to discourse of. From whence it is easy to imagine why, as in some countries, they may have not so much as the name for a horse; and in others, where they are more careful of the pedigrees of their horses, than of their own, that there they may have not only names for particular horses, but also of their several relations of kindred one to another.
The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter I - EGYPTIAN MEDICINE
The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. EGYPTIAN MEDICINE. OUT of the ocean...
Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 55
Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter LV.
MyoSuite: A Poem
We were and are at the beginning of pure-proprioceptive signs; signals not-near gloved close to wrist-based wests at-scale cross-stacks in-silico. The first finger embodied a neutral neural input way embedded for virtue's virtual keyboard, kept specific to each chapter's domain. And another, embodied electrical signal's sixth vibrotactile actuator wherein a...
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages
I live and breathe EdTech, so I got interested in how big companies optimize their landing pages for conversion. A 0.5% change in a landing page conversion could result in tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in income, depending on a company’s size. I’ve analyzed landing page...
Social Tokens and SocialFi: An Epiphany for the Creator Economy
We are undoubtedly living in the era of the creator economy. Anyone can become a public figure, as long as they have access to an internet-connected device. Long gone are the days of CNBC or BBC being the only trustworthy news source, or TV commercials being the only path towards exposure and fame.
Calling All Linux Lovers: Answer These Simple Questions to Win from $3,000!
Today, Linux powers most of the internet; in fact, it is being used everywhere - from your laptops to cars to mobile devices. What makes it a preferable choice for so many users? Why is it everyone’s favorite?. Here at HackerNoon, we are looking for some interesting stories on...
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Metaverse
Our digital lives are expanding exponentially, with each new technology. The internet of things augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. is the next stage of our digital lives, bringing further immersion, access, and opportunity. The metaverse has the potential to revolutionize how we live. Every word of the story is going to have a conjoined digital experience in the metaverse.
Are NFTs More Than Just Art
If you saw this post sometime last year or very early this year, it would probably begin with "What is an. ?" and probably go on to talk about non-fungible tokens, what they are, types, what determines the price, and a lot of other stuff that seems confusing on the first encounter. Although NFTs are still quite controversial, with recent developments, it is agreeable at every point that they've evolved widely beyond expectations.
Alan Turing Was Right—a Machine Could Think
In March 1943, the best minds of England, including the brilliant mathematician Alan Mathison Turing, were gathered in Bletchley Park, where work was concentrated on breaking the ciphers and codes of the Axis countries. Turing developed a number of breaking methods used to break the German Enigma cipher. The Turing...
