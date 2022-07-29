hackernoon.com
For the Story Teller: Chapter 12 - Making Over Stories
For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. Chapter XII - MAKING OVER STORIES.
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter IV - Humor
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series.
The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 9
To set about getting rich in a scientific way, you do not try to apply your will power to anything outside of yourself. You have no right to do so, anyway. It is wrong to apply your will to other men and women, in order to get them to do what you wish done.
‘Only Murders in the Building’: Why is Mabel So Rude About Theo’s Deafness?
Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 7 “Flipping the Pieces” should have been my favorite installment of the Hulu charmer yet. After all, it’s a Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) centric episode, revealing that our favorite smart ass millennial began repressing memories as a coping mechanism after her father died when she was a child. And I’m a smart ass millennial who has repressed memories from when family died, too! I should have been wholly on Mabel’s side throughout this dramatic episode of my favorite cozy murder mystery comedy show.
The Essays of Adam Smith: Part VII, Section IV
IT was observed in the third part of this discourse, that the rules of justice are the only rules of morality which are precise and accurate; that those of all the other virtues are loose, vague, and indeterminate; that the first may be compared to the rules of grammar; the others to those which critics lay down for the attainment of what is sublime and elegant in composition, and which present us rather with a general idea of the perfection we ought to aim at, than afford us any certain and infallible directions for acquiring it.
