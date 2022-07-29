ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

London Fire Brigade demands ‘total ban’ on disposable barbecues

By Saphora Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWAMo_0gxKFLdk00

The London Fire Brigade is calling for a “total ban” on disposable barbecues after it experienced its busiest days since the Blitz tackling an unprecedented number of fires during the extreme heat last week.

With more dry and sunny weather forecast, and climate crisis only making heatwaves more likely , firefighters are concerned that disposable BBQs could spark grass fires as vegetation in London’s parks and commons is like a “tinderbox”, the fire brigade said in a statement.

Last week, as temperatures soared across the UK, London firefighters attended more than 1,000 fires, of which 34 were grass fires, received more than 8,000 calls and attended more than 3,000 incidents. The number of 999 calls was more than double the number taken in the same period last year, the fire brigade said.

Disposable barbecues can cause grassland fires if they are not put out properly, and firefighters are also warning Londoners not to have BBQs on balconies or open fires in parks and public spaces.

The barbecues retain heat long after they’ve been put out, and the fire brigade said it is backing a petition by a man whose son was severely burned by a disposable barbecue for a complete ban on the sale and use of them in the UK.

London’s Fire Commissioner, Andy Roe, said despite issuing grass fire warnings, the London Fire Brigade still see some people behaving “carelessly and recklessly”.

On Saturday 23 July, firefighters prevented a serious blaze at Wanstead Flats caused by using a disposable barbecue, he said.

“We need urgent action now to see a national ban on the sale of disposable barbecues,” he said, adding that they could be bought for as little as five pounds and can cause “untold damage”.

“Last week is another example of how we are increasingly being challenged by new extremes of weather as our climate changes and we’re developing long-term strategies to deal with more incidents like this in the future,” he said.

Temperatures reached 40.3C at Coningsby in Lincolnshire on 19 July, setting a new record for the UK. The Met Office confirmed the new record on Thursday, following what it described as a rigorous process of analysis and quality control.

The Met Office issued its first extreme heat weather warning last week, and the government announced the first national heatwave emergency for 18 and 19 July.

Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that heatwaves across the world are getting longer, hotter and more likely due to climate change. A rapid analysis published on Thursday found that the climate emergency had made the heatwave in the UK 10 times more likely.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fiery moment furious Chinese workers order an ABC journalist to stop filming on public land - before threatening to 'get tough' and tussling with the Aussie camera crew

Shocking footage has aired of the heated moment Chinese construction workers confronted an Australian camera crew filming a major Beijing-backed project in the Solomon Islands. The South Pacific region was rocked earlier this year when the communist superpower signed a bilateral security pact with the Solomon Islands, sparking fears of...
CHINA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Drivers' fury as six police cars and 12 officers are used to stop drivers over minor offences including one who was fined £100 for his mis-spaced number plate

An assistant chief constable has been forced to defend his force's tactics after six police cars and 12 officers were sent out to an operation which ended in someone getting a ticket over a mis-spaced number plate. Former union official Glen Dyson, 66, of Lowton, Warrington, Cheshire, was stunned to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British inventor who claims to be the secret son of DeLorean motor mogul is banned from using its branding on his Back to the Future-style Reliant Robins after being sued by US car giant

An inventor making bizarre Back to the Future DeLorean cars out of converted Reliant Robins has been banned from carrying on his business by a judge. Tyler Delorean was ordered to remove all DeLorean Motor Company signs from his cars, website and merchandise, and has been banned from using the DeLorean as a trademark.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Warning#Barbecues#Grass Fire#The London Fire Brigade#Blitz#Londoners#Wanstead F
TheConversationAU

Hidden women of history: Kudnarto, the Kaurna woman who made South Australian legal history

Kudnarto, a Kaurna woman, married shepherd Thomas Adams on 27 January 1848. Theirs was the first legal marriage between an Aboriginal woman and a colonist under colonial law in South Australia. The occasion was recorded by The South Australian. The bride, who took the name Mary Ann Adams, wore a neat gown and low boots. She wore no bonnet, but her hair was carefully dressed; and her whole appearance denoted cleanliness and comfort. She was deemed “remarkedly good looking”, hardworking and well-tempered. Her English as she repeated her vows was clear. Kudnarto was able to apply for Aboriginal reserve land for farming...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Defence head admits ‘teething problems’ in £26-billion Australia warship project

Britain’s head of the armed forces has assured Australia that a troubled British-designed frigate project is on track despite “teething problems”.The £26-billion-pound project which the British company BAE Systems won the Australian contract for four years ago was under renewed focus during Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin’s visit Down Under.In an interview with the news service of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Sir Tony conceded that the UK’s parent programme was experiencing “teething problems” but insisted the joint project was on track.“The overall programme is in a good shape, but what you inevitably see with a first-of-class,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

China kindergarten stabbing: Three killed and six wounded in attack on Jiangxi school

Three people have been killed and another six were injured in a knife attack on a kindergarten in China’s southeastern Jianxi province on Wednesday, police have said.A 48-year-old “gangster” wearing a cap and a mask stormed the private nursery school in Anfu county, officials posted on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo.After barging in, the suspect, who has been identified by police as Liu Mouhui, stabbed and killed at least three people. The ages of the victim have not yet been confirmed.The suspect is at large after escaping from the scene.“Public security organs are making every effort to hunt down the suspect,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Planned strike ‘threatens Tube’s financial recovery’

A planned strike on London Underground increases the risk of its financial recovery, officials have warned.Transport workers on London Underground and the Overground network will take 24-hour strike action in separate disputes later this month.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on August 19, in between strikes on August 18 and 20 on Network Rail and 14 train operators in the long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.Tube workers have been locked in a dispute over pensions and jobs for over six months while Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London will strike over pay.Andy...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Hosepipe ban to be imposed in Kent and Sussex after driest July on record in southern England

A hosepipe ban has been announced for Kent and Sussex after southern England recorded its driest July on record. South East Water became the latest company to announce water restrictions, which will come into effect on Friday 12 August and remain in place until further notice.Millions of people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight had already faced a hosepipe ban from 5 August.The bans come after England’s driest July since 1935, and the driest on record for southeast and southern England.Southeast England has recorded only 8 per cent of average rainfall in July, the Met Office said on Monday,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Dev Patel tried to break up fight before man was stabbed in Australia

Dev Patel tried to break up a fight in Adelaide, Australia, before witnessing a man get stabbed in the chest on Monday, 1 August.The actor’s representatives said he tried to “de-escalate” the altercation, which broke out at around 8:45pm outside a convenience store.South Australia Police said a woman was arrested after the fight between the couple led to a 31-year-old man being hospitalized with non-life threatening stab injuries.Patel’s team said he “acted on his natural instinct” to try and help, and there were “no heroes” in the situation.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Police say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldNancy Pelosi says US wants Taiwan to have ‘freedom with security’Nancy Pelosi sends ‘unequivocal message’ that ‘America stands with Taiwan’
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s family begged hospital to let brain damaged boy go to hospice

Archie Battersbee’s family claim they have been refused a request for the brain-damaged boy to be moved to a hospice after his life support is turned off. The High Court has given doctors permission to stop treating the 12-year-old despite his parents’ wishes, saying this was in Archie’s best interests. A London hospital is set to turn off life support from 11am on Wednesday, following weeks of legal disputes over his care. Hollie Dance, his mother, said she had asked the Royal London Hospital to allow them to move Archie to a hospice.“Heartbreakingly, the hospital trust have told us...
HEALTH
The Independent

Instagram boss to move to London after outrage over app’s recent changes

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is reportedly moving to London later this year amid the platform’s stiff competition with rival app TikTok.The planned move, which would be a temporary relocation, comes days after Instagram faced widespread criticism for its recent updates.Several users and influencers on the platform, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, raised complaints that the app was focusing more on videos than photos and that the interface had become similar to TikTok.The company had also received backlash for an announcement last week that it would dramatically increase the number of posts in people’s feeds from accounts they don’t...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Edinburgh Festival performers shocked at budget train’s ‘airline style’ luggage limit

Some Edinburgh Festival performers have been shocked to learn that a major train operator for the London to Scotland route has a strict baggage limit similar to a budget airline.Budget operator Lumo trains caps its travellers’ belongings at “a maximum of ONE medium sized suitcase (height 63cm x width 41cm x depth 27cm) and ONE small bag, rucksack or holdall” per person.Performer Victoria Leyton, told The Independent that she was unaware of this, and has always been able to bring reasonably large amounts of luggage up to the August fringe festival from London.“I booked my trains through thetrainline.com and...
WORLD
The Independent

Akwasi Brenya-Mensa on Tatale: ‘My work is about what African cuisine will look like in 30 to 50 years’ time’

Chef Akwasi Brenya-Mensa is tucking into his lunch at 4.20pm on a Monday afternoon when we meet at his restaurant in Southwark, half a mile from the Thames in south London. His newest venture, Tatale, has been open and fully booked for just over three weeks now, as interest in the pan-African eatery reaches a fever pitch. He’s feeling the pressure, but today is a rest day and calls for a bowl of comfort.At first glance, his lunch appears unassuming – it looks like a simple linguine with prawns in a tomato sauce. But it’s the aroma of the dish...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Man caught at Windsor Castle with crossbow charged with treason and threatening to kill the Queen

A man caught at Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow has been charged with a treason offence and making threats to kill the Queen.Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, was arrested at the official royal residence on Christmas Day - when the 95-year-old monarch was present at the castle celebrating with family. Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, he has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.Mr Chail, from Southampton, is accused of “being near to the person of the Queen, wilfully producing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy