At least 8 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and 'hundreds will lose their homes,' governor says

Hawaii nonprofit helping to relocate homeless to the mainland
Hawaii may be seeing a rise in tourism, but there's also more visitors with no place to go. And many of them are trying to find their way back home.
Big Island farmers worried about a hay shortage in Hawaii
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Several ranchers, farmers and horse owners on the Big Island said they're concerned over a hay shortage. Hay is not grown locally in Hawaii – all of it is shipped from the mainland. Many farmers believe the wildfires and growing drought concerns are adding to the shortage.
Fake jewelry sellers changing strategies
HAWAII (KITV)- Fake street jewelry sales have been occurring on the Big Island and Oahu. Law enforcement and local residents say those involved are switching up their methods. "Driving down the H1, there was this white Mercedes SUV parked by the side of the road with its flashers on. This middle aged guy came out of the car and waved his arms asking for help," said Fergerstrom. He thought he would be asked to help out a stranded motorist. But this one, seemed a bit much.
Murder trial of Bernard Brown begins on Maui after Moreira "Mo" Monsalve went missing in 2014
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- The high profile murder trial of Bernard Brown began August 1 on Maui. Brown is accused of killing Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, who had gone missing on January 12, 2014. Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Bernard Brown’s home in...
Celebrations held for La Hoihoi Ea, 'Sovereignty Restoration Day'
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Restoration Day has officially been recognized by the state of Hawaii as a day of remembrance. Many residents said Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea is just as important to them as Christmas. "It might be the first official one for the state but we've been celebrating...
Ex-Marine arrested for alleged plan to target synagogue, minorities in planned attack
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A former Marine based in Hawaii remains in federal custody tonight, after he was accused of planning an attack on a New York synagogue. He allegedly had plans to engage in "widespread homicide and sexual assault" against minorities, according to reports. Matthew Belanger pleaded not guilty in...
Back-to-school: public school keiki head back to the classroom
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The 2022-23 school year is officially underway. And for the first time since 2019, indoor mask wearing is optional. "In looking at how we were to decide on lifting that mask mandate, it definitely was an important and collaborative one. It was one to be sure, we can start to move back to that new normal," explained Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi.
Love’s 2nd Annual Spirit of Giving program seeks nominations now
Do you know a nonprofit organization that is making a difference in our islands? You can nominate it for Love’s 2nd Annual Spirit of Giving program. Nominations for verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations across the Hawaiian Islands are being taken through August 14. Franz Family Bakery, in partnership with Love’s...
The Kū Project Creator Daniel Aipa Talks About His Inspiration
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Creator of The Kū Project, Daniel Aipa talks about his inspiration and motivation. In it’s simplest form, Kū in the Hawaiian language means to stand upright, to anchor, to rise. There is a much deeper meaning and cultural significance behind Kū. The Kū Project’s...
