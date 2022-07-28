ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

At least 8 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and 'hundreds will lose their homes,' governor says

By Jason Hanna, Michelle Watson, CNN
KITV.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Big Island farmers worried about a hay shortage in Hawaii

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Several ranchers, farmers and horse owners on the Big Island said they're concerned over a hay shortage. Hay is not grown locally in Hawaii – all of it is shipped from the mainland. Many farmers believe the wildfires and growing drought concerns are adding to the shortage.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Fake jewelry sellers changing strategies

HAWAII (KITV)- Fake street jewelry sales have been occurring on the Big Island and Oahu. Law enforcement and local residents say those involved are switching up their methods. "Driving down the H1, there was this white Mercedes SUV parked by the side of the road with its flashers on. This middle aged guy came out of the car and waved his arms asking for help," said Fergerstrom. He thought he would be asked to help out a stranded motorist. But this one, seemed a bit much.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
KITV.com

Back-to-school: public school keiki head back to the classroom

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The 2022-23 school year is officially underway. And for the first time since 2019, indoor mask wearing is optional. "In looking at how we were to decide on lifting that mask mandate, it definitely was an important and collaborative one. It was one to be sure, we can start to move back to that new normal," explained Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Love’s 2nd Annual Spirit of Giving program seeks nominations now

Do you know a nonprofit organization that is making a difference in our islands? You can nominate it for Love’s 2nd Annual Spirit of Giving program. Nominations for verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations across the Hawaiian Islands are being taken through August 14. Franz Family Bakery, in partnership with Love’s...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
KITV.com

The Kū Project Creator Daniel Aipa Talks About His Inspiration

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Creator of The Kū Project, Daniel Aipa talks about his inspiration and motivation. In it’s simplest form, Kū in the Hawaiian language means to stand upright, to anchor, to rise. There is a much deeper meaning and cultural significance behind Kū. The Kū Project’s...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy