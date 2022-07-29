Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Judith Joyce Fuentes (nee Myszka) of Dolton, IL, passed away on July 17 2022, at the age of 78. Judy was born in 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Paul Myszka and Victoria Smith. Growing up, Judy immersed herself in school and language, eventually learning to speak Spanish fluently. She adored Mexican culture, even traveling to Mexico on her own as a young lady. Throughout her life, working brought her joy. Her first job, across from the Marina Towers in Chicago, was no exception. It was in the city that Judy met the love of her life, Oscar Miguel Fuentes (dec. 1984).

DOLTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO