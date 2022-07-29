ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Tuesday: Sunny, hot

LANSING, Ill. (August 1, 2022) – A predicted high of 87 degrees will hit Lansing Tuesday afternoon. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:. Have a Lansing...
Sunday: Another nice day to be outside

LANSING, Ill. (July 30, 2022) – Sunday in Lansing is predicted to reach a high of 83 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
Thornton Township continues ‘Days in the Park’ tradition at Lansing’s Fox Pointe

LANSING, Ill. (July 30, 2022) – “Thank you Village of Lansing for having us!” posted Thornton Township on their Facebook page during the July 29 Day in the Park at Fox Pointe. “As always, we look forward to bonding with our communities and community leaders while bringing our neighborhoods together for good food, family, friends & fun at Day’s in the Park!!”
Obituary: Judith J. Fuentes

Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Judith Joyce Fuentes (nee Myszka) of Dolton, IL, passed away on July 17 2022, at the age of 78. Judy was born in 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Paul Myszka and Victoria Smith. Growing up, Judy immersed herself in school and language, eventually learning to speak Spanish fluently. She adored Mexican culture, even traveling to Mexico on her own as a young lady. Throughout her life, working brought her joy. Her first job, across from the Marina Towers in Chicago, was no exception. It was in the city that Judy met the love of her life, Oscar Miguel Fuentes (dec. 1984).
Obituary: Joyce E. Deinema

Joyce E. Deinema, nee Van Schouwen, age 89, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 28, 2022. Beloved wife of Wayne Deinema. Loving mother of Beth (late Peter) Nyquist, Marcia (Randal) Tamminga, and Janice (Timothy) Van Zuidam. Cherished grandmother of Sarah (Josh) Huisman, Jill (Kevin) Schwendeman, Lauren (Aaron) Carter, Lindsey (Anthony) Kritikos, Elizabeth (Xavier) Counts, Nathan (Katie) Van Zuidam, Erica (Luke) Tambrini, and Jamie (Luke) Jansma; great-grandmother of Tyler, Jordan, Marybeth and Alyssa Huisman, Grant and Anders Schwendeman, Olivia and Elle Carter, Ava Van Zuidam, Jackson, Annika, Aubrey Kritikos, Lily and Michael Tambrini, Laney Jansma, James and Davis Counts. Dear sister of the late Shirley Van Baren and late Joseph Van Schouwen Jr. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph Sr. and Elizabeth Van Schouwen.
