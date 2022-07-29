ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Sweeney sums up summer in Rhode Island’s 2022 commercial real estate market - by Tom Sweeney

nerej.com
 4 days ago
nerej.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island governor urges electric company to provide relief to customers

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s governor is urging the state’s utility commission to reconsider a planned rate increase. Gov. Dan McKee, up for reelection this fall, said Monday he wants the Public Utilities Commission to provide relief for the state’s residents even as Rhode Island Energy has requested for a 47% rate increase that would go into effect Oct. 1.
ECONOMY
rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
WILDLIFE
WPRI 12 News

McKee celebrates 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – On a hot summer Sunday on the last day of July, Rhode Islanders no doubt welcomed a free pass to the beach where they’d likely be trying to find some relief from the heat! Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order this past week continuing the three-decade-old tradition of Governor’s Bay […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Commercial Property#Real Estate Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Curent Condition
rinewstoday.com

Top 10 dog-friendly beaches in Rhode Island

Veterinarians.org publish a list of the most dog-friendly beaches – Although it’s the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island is known for big fun in the conversations of traveling pet owners. It’s a pet-friendly destination in New England with everything from pet-friendly accommodations to dog parks. But the best part is taking advantage of the 400+ mile-long coastline with your pet.
ABC6.com

Local nonprofit bags pasta to end food insecurity in Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A local nonprofit held an event Friday to help end food insecurity in Rhode Island. We Share Hope put together six teams, competing to see who can bag 1,000 pounds of pasta the fastest. Each team scooped the pasta into bags weighing between .9...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC6.com

Rhode Island pushes back renumbering of Interstate 95 exits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Friday that the renumbering of exits along Interstate 95 will be pushed back one week. The numbers were supposed to change starting Sunday, but the department said drivers can expect to start seeing those changes Aug. 7. The...
TRAFFIC
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus, warn public to protect themselves

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting a confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus in a Rhode Island resident. Laboratory testing confirming the diagnosis was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person who tested positive was a resident of Washington County in his 50s who developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering. JCV is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy