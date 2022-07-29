Commercial real estate: Market update The secret about Rte. 2: It’s primed to pop - by Nate Nickerson

The hotel debuted its new look on Monday. A Cambridge hotel on the Charles River with sweeping views of the Boston skyline debuted a multi-million dollar renovation on Monday. The 479-room Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge, operated by Davidson Hotels and billed as the largest hotel in Cambridge, just completed technology improvements, a redesign of the hotel’s front entrance and lobby, a new restaurant and state-of-the-art fitness center, and an overhaul of the property’s meeting and event spaces.

