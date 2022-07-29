With leveling out of markets, it is encouraging to see tenants signing new leases and renewals - by Kristie Russell

nerej.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boston Globe
Precious: A ‘Lord of the Rings’-inspired enclave has hit the market in Vermont
For those tiring of the record-high home prices in Greater Boston, it may be time to explore a market far, far away. Middle Earth, perhaps?. It may be closer than you think. Tolkein fanatics don’t have to journey to a new world to get a taste of The Shire. Located at 43 North St. in Middletown Springs, Vt., this Lord of the Rings-inspired Airbnb is less than a 3.5-hour drive from Boston, an easy commute compared with the “Hobbiton” homes in New Zealand, where “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies were filmed.
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
WMUR.com
Gunstock Area Commission formally votes to rehire management team
GILFORD, N.H. — Another emergency meeting was held Sunday by the Gunstock Area Commission in hopes to reopen the resort. That team resigned in recent weeks and said they could no longer work with the commission's chairman. The commission formally voted to rehire the management team, however, that's contingent...
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Prices on electricity bills expected to rise
If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents face higher electricity costs as more hot weather looms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Electricity rates are going up in New Hampshire as residents brace for more extreme heat this week. Utility officials said electricity supply rates are climbing for a number of reasons, with the biggest factors being the war in Ukraine and New England's reliance on natural gas.
manchesterinklink.com
Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes
MANCHESTER, NH — Housing code regulations enforced in the city are minimum standards designed to protect health and safety, according to a building department official. They do not necessarily address what an average person would consider abysmal conditions within an apartment. Michael Landry, the city’s deputy director of Building...
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
townandtourist.com
20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)
Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, July 31, 2022: Wilmington Farmers Market, Yard Sale To Benefit Local Theatre Company, Read McKinnon’s Supermarkets Weekly Flyer
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, July 31, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. A Wilmington non-profit...
WMUR.com
Manchester police get ready for National Night Out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police on Monday were gearing up for theirNational Night Out event taking place Tuesday. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Coliseum. The department is partnering with 30 community-based support service programs, showcasing expert demonstrations, specialty units and community...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire school districts, transportation companies struggle with shortage of bus drivers
BEDFORD, N.H. — Students will be heading back to school in about a month in New Hampshire, but some might have a harder time getting to class or extracurricular events because of a bus driver shortage. Some school districts are advertising on buses that drivers are needed. "We've always...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
buzznicked.com
McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious
The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire looks to rein in rising energy costs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are recommending that the state adopt policies that focus on lowering energy costs for consumers as the state pursues long-term environmental goals. A new 10-year energy strategy plan released by the New Hampshire Department of Energy calls for prioritizing the high cost...
Comments / 0