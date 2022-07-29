www.capegazette.com
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in August
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book Festival
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their community
Your Guide to Local Restaurants Near Ocean City, Maryland
History Book Festival Marks Sixth Year With Return to Live Author Presentations
delawarepublic.org
21st annual Special Olympics Delaware summer camps happening at Camp Barnes
After missing a year due to COVID and seeing activities restricted last year, Special Olympics Delaware returns to Camp Barnes this summer. The 21st annual Special Olympics Delaware summer camps start at Camp Barnes in Frankford next weekend. “We’re excited that we’re able to come back together and have our...
Cape Gazette
Rodney Edward Hance, loved the water
Rodney Edward Hance, 87, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Mutual, Md., the son of the late James and Hazel (Hutchins) Hance. Rodney was born and raised in Calvert County, growing up on the family's sprawling tobacco...
Cape Gazette
Anthony Longo, devoted family man
Anthony Longo, 74, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, July 28, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with leukemia and heart disease. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pa. Anthony made a career as a carpet and flooring installer, operating Tony’s...
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Cape Gazette
UD Osher Lifelong Learning sets Lewes open house Aug. 8
UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members to an open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Faith Christian Center, 15516 New Road, Lewes. Visitors can tour OLLI classrooms, meet volunteers and fellow participants, and pick up a program catalog. In-person registration assistance will...
Cape Gazette
Susan Wood Zacharias Calloway, DuPont Co. retiree
Susan Wood Zacharias Calloway, 81, of Laurel, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022, at ChristianaCare Hospital in Wilmington. Susan was born March 31, 1941 in Salisbury, Md., to the late Otto Duker Zacharias and Francis Wood Zacharias. She attended Lewes High School. Her first job was as a volunteer...
Cape Gazette
Marjorie Joan Czerwinski, retired nurse
Marjorie “Marj” Joan Czerwinski (nee Derrickson), 82, of Millsboro, and formerly of Wilmington, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Monday, July 25, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born and raised in the Browntown section of Wilmington, Marj was very active in the Girl’s Club on Brown...
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian Schools appoints high school principal
Delmarva Christian Schools, a non-denominational Christian school with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, announced the appointment of Nathan Benjamin to high school principal. Over the past 25 years, Benjamin's positions as teacher and instructional resource teacher at the elementary, middle and high school levels, combined with owning and operating his...
Cape Gazette
Milton majors eliminated from state tournament
The Milton Major League All-Stars fell short in the state tournament, falling 4-1 to Naamans July 30 in Newark. With the win, Naamans advances to the regional tournament. Milton struck first, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning. Trizton Willey reached base on an error, then Trey Dickinson walked to put runners on first and second. Two batters later, Joe Ruark grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Willey and moving Dickinson to third. After another walk, Naamans’ pitcher struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
outandaboutnow.com
Something’s Brewing in Middletown
Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
Cape Gazette
Connecting Generations honors Cape district mentors
Three Cape Henlopen School District mentors have been recognized by Connecting Generations for their work in local schools in the program’s first year. Connecting Generations operates the Creative Mentoring program for adaptation in Sussex, Kent and New Castle county schools. Cape launched its mentoring program in November 2021. Mentors...
WMUR.com
WATCH: Brave beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — Brave beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, helped to rescue a shark that had a fishing line hook stuck in its mouth. The group pulled the shark out of the water and video shows they worked to free the shark of the hook.
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island dinner to toast Tröegs lager collab Aug. 3
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager. Tröegs owner John Trogner will be the special guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Thompson Island Brewing. Cost is $60 per person. For tickets, go to thompsonislandbrewing.com.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/2/22
The City of Lewes will host Lewes National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. at George H.P. Smith Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Celebrations are set to take place at Blockhouse Pond, located within the park, and will feature music from DJ Spig-1, Copy Cat face painting, a bounce house, giveaways, and food.
Cape Gazette
Lewes couple bestows donation to assist future pilots
A Lewes couple has bestowed the largest cash donation to the Delaware State University aviation program in its 36-year history. Bob and Karen Fischer said they had no idea at the time that their $100,000 gift was the largest the program had received. A commercial pilot for more than 40...
WMDT.com
Raffle fundraiser supports Seaford man battling stage 4 brain cancer
SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, a raffle is now underway in support of a Seaford man battling Glioblastoma Stage 4 brain cancer. Garrett Anderson started experiencing serious headaches back in April, which soon after lead to his diagnosis. In July, he underwent surgery to have a brain tumor removed.
Cape Gazette
U.S. Navy Band Country Current to perform in Milton Aug. 17
The United States Navy Band Country Current, the Navy’s only country-bluegrass ensemble, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Milton Memorial Park. All U.S. Navy Band performances are free and open to the public. The family-friendly event connects members of the community to their...
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
Cape Gazette
Kudos to Pam Bounds for summer crush column
I just finished reading Pam Bounds' Around Town feature “A fond look back on a summer crush.” What a delightful, sweet, nostalgic reminiscence on life growing up in Sussex County! Not only is it well-written, it's a good read, evoking all the emotions and flavors a slice-of-life piece should embody. Anyone growing up during that era can easily relate to many of her emotions and antics that bring not only a chuckle, but a tear to the reader as well. In this time of rages and rants on social media, Pam's column is a welcome respite from the slings and arrows we deal with on a daily basis. Please keep Pam Bounds around to abound!
The Green Stinger Will Move to Felton Next Year
The neighborhood sports bar & grill has plans to take over the former Seafood City in 2023
