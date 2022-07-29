Alert Center: Police actively searching for missing Port Jervis woman

The Port Jervis City Police Department is attempting to locate Brittany Hendershot, 21, who has been reported as a missing person by her mother on July 5.

She was last seen by her mother around June 23, and spoke with her over the phone on June 24.

Brittany was last known to be frequenting the Route 211 business corridor in the Town of Wallkill and a wooded area adjacent to the Galleria Mall.

If anyone has seen Brittany or has any information that can assist in locating her, they are advised to contact the Port Jervis City Police Department at 845-856-5101.