ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Alert Center: Police actively searching for missing Port Jervis woman

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUZzs_0gxJhWSi00

The Port Jervis City Police Department is attempting to locate Brittany Hendershot, 21, who has been reported as a missing person by her mother on July 5.

She was last seen by her mother around June 23, and spoke with her over the phone on June 24.

Brittany was last known to be frequenting the Route 211 business corridor in the Town of Wallkill and a wooded area adjacent to the Galleria Mall.

If anyone has seen Brittany or has any information that can assist in locating her, they are advised to contact the Port Jervis City Police Department at 845-856-5101.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Jervis, NY
City
Wallkill, NY
Port Jervis, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#City Police
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters injured during City of Newburgh call

NEWBURGH – Three firefighters were taken to the hospital while battling a fire at 517 South Street in the City of Newburgh around Saturday night. The two-alarm fire was reported to have begun around6:50 p.m. in the basement and spread to the attic. City firefighters were assisted at the...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two with gun detained in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – A traffic stop at South and Lander streets in the City of Newburgh late Friday night led to two men being detained. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. When officers responded, they initially called for back-up and then reported the subjects were “secured.”
NEWBURGH, NY
NBC New York

NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger

An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated. The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Caught After Ditching Stolen Vehicle Outside Port Authority Police Station Near GWB

Four juveniles and an adult were captured near the George Washington Bridge after ditching a stolen vehicle outside the Port Authority building in Fort Lee. A Port Authority officer radioed his colleagues after seeing the five occupants flee the Mercedes AMG wagon, which apparently stalled out on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valdes said.
FORT LEE, NJ
News 12

News 12

96K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy