Mel’s Musings – Crazy Days aren’t so Krazy anymore

kool98.com
Related
kool98.com
Mitchell City Council to consider sewer rate increase at Monday meeting
An increase in Mitchell sewer rates is on tonight’s Mitchell City Council agenda. The increase would fund a new wastewater treatment plant. The proposal would increase the base. from $20.01 to $22.01 per month and increase the per unit charge from $3.11 per. unit to $3.40 per unit. This...
kool98.com
SDABA Class B State Tournament Bracket released
MITCHELL — The 2022 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B Tournament kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Cadwell Park. On Sunday, the SDABA held a live stream to unveil this year’s tournament bracket, seen below:. Kool98.com and KUQL FM 98.3 will be broadcasting ALL games for the Plankinton...
Comments / 0