Damian Bradford, involved in 2005 murder-for-hire plot, charged with shooting trooper in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was shot in Aliquippa early Friday morning, allegedly by a man who admitted to killing a doctor on the Ohio Turnpike in 2005.

Police said troopers on patrol along Franklin Avenue saw 41-year-old Damian Bradford pull out a gun and confront people outside the Franklin Mini-Mart just after midnight. Troopers approached 41-year-old Damian Bradford, who ran into the store.

Sources tell KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borraso that a police investigation shows Bradford brandished a .9 millimeter firearm inside and outside the min-mart.

According to court paperwork, when troopers tried to restrain Bradford, he "violently struggled" before Bradford shot trooper Jonnie Schooley in the leg.

The criminal complaint said Bradford also tried to grab another trooper's gun and taser before he was finally arrested with the help of a civilian.

Sources tell KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso that the bullet exited Schooley's leg and he immediately applied his own tourniquet. Bystanders, including the store owner, rendered aid before police and medics arrived.

Schooley, who sources said had lost a lot of blood, was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He's had at least one surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Bradford was taken into custody and is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, several counts of recklessly endangering another person and attempted homicide.

Sources confirmed to KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso that Bradford is the same man who admitted to shooting and killing Dr. Gulam H. Moonda along the Ohio Turnpike in 2005.

Bradford testified against Moonda's wife, Donna, telling authorities that it was a murder-for-hire case. The two were having an affair.

Bradford was released from prison in 2021. Donna Moonda is serving a life sentence for her role in her husband's death.

"I want to thank the citizens of Aliquippa, several of which came to the aid of our troopers," said Lt. Colonel Jeremy Richards. "This sense of community and support of our police departments must overcome the sense of fear that gun violence produces."

However, residents say they're concerned about a rise in violence.

"It's really too much down here, it's not right," said Marie Philips. "I don't want this to turn into the wild west down here when there's progress being made. I don't know what the answer is but there are too many guns down here floating in Aliquippa and in the wrong hands."

