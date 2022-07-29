ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ivan Bates to be new Baltimore City state's attorney after Roya Hanna drops out

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago
www.wbal.com

WBAL Radio

Latest murder in Baltimore happened Sunday

Violence continued on Sunday as Baltimore City police are investigating a shooting that happened in Northeast Baltimore. Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds along Mannasota avenue around 4:30 in the afternoon. Homicide detectives were called due to the extent of his injuries. This report will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore to appear in Montgomery County August 1

the Democratic Party nominee for Maryland governor, will appear at a rally in Silver Spring Monday night, August 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM. The rally will be held at Veterans Plaza at 1 Veterans Place in downtown Silver Spring. Also scheduled to appear, are U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Democratic Maryland Comptroller candidate Brooke Lierman. The event is scheduled to run from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Two Frederick County Incumbents Lose Their Re-Election Bids

That’s according to the unofficial final ballot count. Frederick, Md (KM) The final unofficial count of the 2022 primary election was completed on Friday, and two incumbent members of the Frederick County Council have lost their re-election bids. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer lost the Democratic Primary race in District Three To Jazmin Di Cols by three votes. . The winner will face Republican Shelley Aloi in the general election on November 8th.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

BPD addresses crime-filled weekend

From July 29 through July 31, Baltimore City experienced multiple shooting incidents that included five homicide victims, nine non-fatal shooting victims, and 17 confirmed robberies. During that time, officers made more than 40 arrests; one homicide arrest, two attempted murder arrests, 22 aggravated assault arrests, two handgun violation arrests, four...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Delegate Busted For Theft, Embezzlement For Misusing State Funds: Prosecutor

A Maryland delegate is facing charges of abusing his office and misusing state funds, according to top prosecutor Charlton Howard III announced. In Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Richard K. Impallaria, Maryland State Delegate representing District 7, was charged with multiple counts of misconduct in office, felony theft, and embezzlement, prosecutors announced on Wednesday, July 27.
MARYLAND STATE
630 WMAL

PRESS RELEASE: Governor Hogan Announces $10 Million in Grant Awards to Combat Opioid Epidemic

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Tuesday, Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) announced $10 million in block and competitive grant awards to help support programs around the state to address the opioid crisis. The grant funding, which will be distributed between July 2022 and June 2023, will be used to support the Hogan-Rutherford administration’s policy priorities of Prevention & Education, Enforcement & Public Safety, and Treatment & Recovery.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Two pedestrians struck in Baltimore County hit and run

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two pedestrians were struck in Baltimore County Friday night. According to police at about 11:45 p.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to a motor vehicle accident near Joppa Road in Towson. Once on scene, officers located two pedestrians that had been struck by a vehicle that...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Jayne Miller goes 1-on-1 for last time with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott offered some perspective during a conversation about the city's future. Baltimore has seen much change, but also a stubborn inability to solve some big problems. My conversation with the ninth mayor I have covered started with a question sure to provoke strong opinions in the public:...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Body found on side of Baltimore County road

Baltimore County homicide detectives are working to identify a man's body found on the side of a roadway. Investigators say, around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, they were called to the 1400 block of Diffendall Road where a body was discovered. It is unknown how long the body had been...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Exclusive: Photos appear to show assailants in quadruple shooting

As many as five people were killed in the past two days as a result of violent crimes in Baltimore City. Two people were killed Friday morning in a quadruple shooting on West North Avenue, and what appears to be the assailants are pictured in exclusive photos obtained by 11 News from surveillance video that captured people with guns near the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD

