QPD Blotter for July 27, 2022

HANNIBAL, Mo. — If you are a string player and have had at least one year of playing or lessons, you are encouraged to check out the Hannibal Area String Orchestra. Potential new members are invited to join current orchestra members at Huckleberry Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, for an evening filled with fun and music. Several current members will play a selection of music to expose potential members to the type, style and level of the orchestra.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO