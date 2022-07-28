QPD Blotter for July 27, 2022

muddyrivernews.com
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal police takes juvenile into custody after burglarizing two businesses
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Detectives with the Hannibal Police Department took a juvenile into custody on Thursday for burglarizing two area businesses over a two-day period. The first incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday, July 22. The juvenile located an unsecured door at a closed business in the 3600 block of Stardust. While inside the store, the juvenile took several items.
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from July 8-28, 2022
A boy was born at 3:03 p.m. July 8 to Dustin T. Dean and Breeanna M. Whitten of Kahoka, Mo. A boy was born at 8:49 p.m. July 8 to Dallas and Rebecca Haerr of Taylor, Mo. A girl was born at 3:48 a.m. July 17 to Andrew Gosney and Lexie Alexander of Ursa.
wlds.com
Quincy Teen Missing For More Than Two Months
It’s been more than 2 months since a Quincy, Illinois teen has been seen. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported 16 year old Aliyah Morrison as a missing and/or runaway juvenile back on June 16th. Morrison was last seen in the Quincy area on May 24th. Morrison is...
Officer in the hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mexico early Saturday morning
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico Public Safety Officer is in the hospital after being ran over by a car early Saturday morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Monroe at Casey's General store when an officer found 30-year-old DeMarko T. Walls passed out inside a 2014 Ford. The officer was checking on The post Officer in the hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mexico early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Macomb man charged in fatal stabbing
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man is behind bars facing a murder charge following a weekend stabbing that left a man dead. The stabbing happened on Sunday around 1:49 a.m. in the 100 block of N. Lafayette Street. When officers arrived, they found the stabbing victim lying on...
muddyrivernews.com
Camp Point woman doesn’t expect dream-come-true moment to settle in ‘for a while’ after winning Adams County Fair pageant
MENDON, Ill. — Understandably, CayLee Hughes needed a moment to collect her thoughts. “My gosh,” she said. “I just feel overwhelmed.”. Hughes does not expect her feet to touch the ground for quite a while after being named the 57th Miss Adams County Fair Pageant winner in front of a Wednesday night crowd of about 750 people.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Area String Orchestra asking potential new members to attend Aug. 19 event
HANNIBAL, Mo. — If you are a string player and have had at least one year of playing or lessons, you are encouraged to check out the Hannibal Area String Orchestra. Potential new members are invited to join current orchestra members at Huckleberry Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, for an evening filled with fun and music. Several current members will play a selection of music to expose potential members to the type, style and level of the orchestra.
khqa.com
Police ask public's help to identify person
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — The Palmyra Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person captured in surveillance photos related to case. In the early morning hours of Monday, police say the person in the pictures illegally entered Palmyra Middle School and stole several items. The...
muddyrivernews.com
Free art festival for kids Aug. 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The 2022 Wild and Wacky Art Adventure, a free art festival for kids 3 to 12 and their families, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, August 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park, Fourth and Broadway. This year’s theme is “Candy Land.” The Hannibal Arts...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN This Week: Sayeed Ali
Sayeed Ali discusses his tenure as Quincy School Board president as it draws to a close. MRN This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old
Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Hospital earns national High Performing hospital recognition from U.S. News & World Report
QUINCY — U.S. News & World Report, known for its annual rankings and consumer advice, has named Blessing Hospital as a 2022-23 High Performing hospital in the following care areas:. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Colon cancer surgery. Heart attack. Heart failure. Kidney failure. Stroke. The announcement was made Tuesday,...
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Hospital earns Magnet recognition, nation’s top honor for nursing excellence
QUINCY — Blessing Hospital has achieved Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the highest national honor awarded for nursing excellence. Of the more than 6,300 hospitals in the country, only 591 (9.4%) achieve Magnet recognition. The announcement of Blessing’s achievement was made Monday, July 25. Research...
