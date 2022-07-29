Effects of different exercise intensities on prefrontal activity during a dual task

www.nature.com
Adiponectin receptor agonist AdipoRon modulates human and mouse platelet function
Adiponectin, an adipokine secreted by adipocytes, has anti-atherosclerotic and antithrombotic activities. AdipoRon is synthetic small molecule adiponectin receptor agonist. In this study, we investigated the effect of AdipoRon on platelet activation and thrombus formation. Washed human platelets were prepared from the peripheral blood of healthy donors. In a series of in vitro platelet functional assays, pre-treatment with AdipoRon (10, 20, 40"‰Âµg/mL) dose-dependently inhibited the aggregation, granule secretion and spreading of washed human platelets. We showed that AdipoRon (20, 40"‰Âµg/mL) significantly inhibited AMPK, Syk, PLCÎ³2, PI3K, Akt, p38-MAPK and ERK1/2 signalling pathways in washed human platelets. In addition, we demonstrated that the phosphorylation of CKII at Tyr255 was an important mechanism of the integrin Î±IIbÎ²3-mediated platelet activation. Meanwhile, AdipoR1 deficiency impaired the inhibitory effect of AdipoRon on mouse platelets. In ferric chloride-induced carotid injury model, injection of AdipoRon (5 or 12.5"‰mg/kg, iv) significantly attenuated arterial thrombosis. In conclusion, AdipoRon attenuates platelet function via the AdipoR1/AMPK/CKII/PI3K/AKT signalling pathways, while exerting a protective effect against arterial thrombosis. This study offers new insights into the fields of cardiovascular disease and antiplatelet drug discovery.
Cross-ancestry genome-wide meta-analysis of 61,047 cases and 947,237 controls identifies new susceptibility loci contributing to lung cancer
To identify new susceptibility loci to lung cancer among diverse populations, we performed cross-ancestry genome-wide association studies in European, East Asian and African populations and discovered five loci that have not been previously reported. We replicated 26 signals and identified 10 new lead associations from previously reported loci. Rare-variant associations tended to be specific to populations, but even common-variant associations influencing smoking behavior, such as those with CHRNA5 and CYP2A6, showed population specificity. Fine-mapping and expression quantitative trait locus colocalization nominated several candidate variants and susceptibility genes such as IRF4 and FUBP1. DNA damage assays of prioritized genes in lung fibroblasts indicated that a subset of these genes, including the pleiotropic gene IRF4, potentially exert effects by promoting endogenous DNA damage.
Water stable and matrix addressable OLED fiber textiles for wearable displays with large emission area
Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) fibers with favorable electroluminescence properties and interconnectable pixel configurations have represented the potential for wearable electronic textile displays. Nevertheless, the current technology of OLED fiber-based textile displays still leaves to be desired due to several challenges, including limited emission area and lack of encapsulation systems. Here we present a fibrous OLED textile display that can attain a large emission area and long-term stability by implementing addressable networks comprised of integrated phosphorescence OLED fibers and by designing multilayer encapsulations. The integrated fiber configuration offers decoupled functional fiber surfaces for an interconnectable 1-dimensional OLED pixel array and a data-addressing conductor. Tailored triadic metal/ultrathin oxide/polymer multilayer enables not only the oxygen/water permeation inhibition but also the controllable conductive channels of dielectric antifuses. Together with reliable bending stability, the long-term operation of OLED textiles in water manifests the feasibility of the present device concept toward water-resistant full-emitting-area fibrous textile displays.
PAK6 promotes homologous-recombination to enhance chemoresistance to oxaliplatin through ATR/CHK1 signaling in gastric cancer
Chemoresistance remains the primary challenge of clinical treatment of gastric cancer (GC), making the biomarkers of chemoresistance crucial for treatment decision. Our previous study has reported that p21-actived kinase 6 (PAK6) is a prognostic factor for selecting which patients with GC are resistant to 5-fluorouracil/oxaliplatin chemotherapy. However, the mechanistic role of PAK6 in chemosensitivity remains unknown. The present study identified PAK6 as an important modulator of the DNA damage response (DDR) and chemosensitivity in GC. Analysis of specimens from patients revealed significant associations between the expression of PAK6 and poorer stages, deeper invasion, more lymph node metastases, higher recurrence rates, and resistance to oxaliplatin. Cells exhibited chemosensitivity to oxaliplatin after knockdown of PAK6, but showed more resistant to oxaliplatin when overexpressing PAK6. Functionally, PAK6 mediates cancer chemoresistance by enhancing homologous recombination (HR) to facilitate the DNA double-strand break repair. Mechanistically, PAK6 moves into nucleus to promote the activation of ATR, thereby further activating downstream repair protein CHK1 and recruiting RAD51 from cytoplasm to the DNA damaged site to repair the broken DNA in GC. Activation of ATR is the necessary step for PAK6 mediated HR repair to protect GC cells from oxaliplatin-induced apoptosis, and ATR inhibitor (AZD6738) could block the PAK6-mediated HR repair, thereby reversing the resistance to oxaliplatin and even promoting the sensitivity to oxaliplatin regardless of high expression of PAK6. In conclusion, these findings indicate a novel regulatory mechanism of PAK6 in modulating the DDR and chemoresistance in GC and provide a reversal suggestion in clinical decision.
The effect of neoadjuvant therapy on PD-L1 expression and CD8+lymphocyte density in non-small cell lung cancer
PD-L1 expression is the routine clinical biomarker for the selection of patients to receive immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). However, the application and best timing of immunotherapy in the resectable setting is still under investigation. We aimed to study the effect of chemotherapy on PD-L1 expression and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), which is to date still poorly understood. Our retrospective, single-centre neoadjuvant cohort comprised 96 consecutive patients with NSCLC resected 2000"“2016 after neoadjuvant therapy, including paired diagnostic chemo-naÃ¯ve specimens in 53 cases. A biologically matched surgical cohort of 114 primary resected cases was included. PD-L1 expression, CD8"‰+"‰TILs density and tertiary lymphoid structures were assessed on whole slides and correlated with clinico-pathological characteristics and survival. Seven/53 and 12/53 cases had lower respectively higher PD-L1 expressions after neoadjuvant therapy. Most cases (n"‰="‰34) showed no changes in PD-L1 expression, the majority of these harboring PD-L1"‰<"‰1% in both samples (21/34 [61.8%]). Although CD8"‰+"‰TILs density was significantly higher after chemotherapy (p"‰="‰0.031) in resections compared to diagnostic biopsies, this might be due to sampling and statistical bias. No difference in PD-L1 expression or CD8"‰+"‰TILs density was detected when comparing the neoadjuvant and surgical cohort. In univariable analyses, higher CD8"‰+"‰TILs density, higher numbers of tertiary lymphoid structures but not PD-L1 expression were significantly associated with longer survival. Increased PD-L1 expression after neoadjuvant chemotherapy was not significantly associated with shorter 5-year survival, but the number of cases was very low. In multivariable analysis, only pT category and age remained independent prognostic factors. In summary, PD-L1 expression was mostly unchanged after neoadjuvant chemotherapy compared to diagnostic biopsies. The sample size of cases with changed PD-L1 expression was too small to draw conclusions on any prognostic value.
Vaccination with Mycoplasma pneumoniae membrane lipoproteins induces IL-17A driven neutrophilia that mediates Vaccine-Enhanced Disease
Bacterial lipoproteins are an often-underappreciated class of microbe-associated molecular patterns with potent immunomodulatory activity. We previously reported that vaccination of BALB/c mice with Mycoplasma pneumoniae (Mp) lipid-associated membrane proteins (LAMPs) resulted in lipoprotein-dependent vaccine enhanced disease after challenge with virulent Mp, though the immune responses underpinning this phenomenon remain poorly understood. Herein, we report that lipoprotein-induced VED in a mouse model is associated with elevated inflammatory cytokines TNF-Î±, IL-1Î², IL-6, IL-17A, and KC in lung lavage fluid and with suppurative pneumonia marked by exuberant neutrophilia in the pulmonary parenchyma. Whole-lung-digest flow cytometry and RNAScope analysis identified multiple cellular sources for IL-17A, and the numbers of IL-17A producing cells were increased in LAMPs-vaccinated/Mp-challenged animals compared to controls. Specific IL-17A or neutrophil depletion reduced disease severity in our VED model-indicating that Mp lipoproteins induce VED in an IL-17A-dependent manner and through exuberant neutrophil recruitment. IL-17A neutralization reduced levels of TNF-Î±, IL-1Î², IL-6, and KC, indicating that IL-17A preceded other inflammatory cytokines. Surprisingly, we found that IL-17A neutralization impaired bacterial clearance, while neutrophil depletion improved it-indicating that, while IL-17A appears to confer both maladaptive and protective responses, neutrophils play an entirely maladaptive role in VED. Given that lipoproteins are found in virtually all bacteria, the potential for lipoprotein-mediated maladaptive inflammatory responses should be taken into consideration when developing vaccines against bacterial pathogens.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality

The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality.
Segregated cation flux by TPC2 biases Ca signaling through lysosomes
Two-pore channels are endo-lysosomal cation channels with malleable selectivity filters that drive endocytic ion flux and membrane traffic. Here we show that TPC2 can differentially regulate its cation permeability when co-activated by its endogenous ligands, NAADP and PI(3,5)P2. Whereas NAADP rendered the channel Ca2+-permeable and PI(3,5)P2 rendered the channel Na+-selective, a combination of the two increased Ca2+ but not Na+ flux. Mechanistically, this was due to an increase in Ca2+ permeability independent of changes in ion selectivity. Functionally, we show that cell permeable NAADP and PI(3,5)P2 mimetics synergistically activate native TPC2 channels in live cells, globalizing cytosolic Ca2+ signals and regulating lysosomal pH and motility. Our data reveal that flux of different ions through the same pore can be independently controlled and identify TPC2 as a likely coincidence detector that optimizes lysosomal Ca2+ signaling.
Key role of Rho GTPases in motor disorders associated with neurodevelopmental pathologies
Growing evidence suggests that Rho GTPases and molecules involved in their signaling pathways play a major role in the development of the central nervous system (CNS). Whole exome sequencing (WES) and de novo examination of mutations, including SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) in genes coding for the molecules of their signaling cascade, has allowed the recent discovery of dominant autosomic mutations and duplication or deletion of candidates in the field of neurodevelopmental diseases (NDD). Epidemiological studies show that the co-occurrence of several of these neurological pathologies may indeed be the rule. The regulators of Rho GTPases have often been considered for cognitive diseases such as intellectual disability (ID) and autism. But, in a remarkable way, mild to severe motor symptoms are now reported in autism and other cognitive NDD. Although a more abundant litterature reports the involvement of Rho GTPases and signaling partners in cognitive development, molecular investigations on their roles in central nervous system (CNS) development or degenerative CNS pathologies also reveal their role in embryonic and perinatal motor wiring through axon guidance and later in synaptic plasticity. Thus, Rho family small GTPases have been revealed to play a key role in brain functions including learning and memory but their precise role in motor development and associated symptoms in NDD has been poorly scoped so far, despite increasing clinical data highlighting the links between cognition and motor development. Indeed, early impairements in fine or gross motor performance is often an associated feature of NDDs, which then impact social communication, cognition, emotion, and behavior. We review here recent insights derived from clinical developmental neurobiology in the field of Rho GTPases and NDD (autism spectrum related disorder (ASD), ID, schizophrenia, hypotonia, spastic paraplegia, bipolar disorder and dyslexia), with a specific focus on genetic alterations affecting Rho GTPases that are involved in motor circuit development.
Effect of the side of presentation in the visual field on phase-locked and nonphase-locked alpha and gamma responses
Recent studies have suggested that nonphase-locked activity can reveal cognitive mechanisms that cannot be observed in phase-locked activity. In fact, we describe a concomitant decrease in nonphase-locked alpha activity (desynchronization) when stimuli were processed (alpha phase-locked modulation). This desynchronization may represent a reduction in "background activity" in the visual cortex that facilitates stimulus processing. Alternatively, nonphase-locked gamma activity has been hypothesized to be an index of shifts in attentional focus. In this study, our main aim was to confirm these potential roles for nonphase-locked alpha and gamma activities with a lateralized Go/NoGo paradigm. The results showed that nonphase-locked alpha modulation is bilaterally represented in the scalp compared to the contralateral distribution of the phase-locked response. This finding suggests that the decrease in background activity is not limited to neural areas directly involved in the visual processing of stimuli. Additionally, gamma activity showed a higher desynchronization of nonphase-locked activity in the ipsilateral hemisphere, where the phase-locked activity reached the minimum amplitude. This finding suggests that the possible functions of nonphase-locked gamma activity extend beyond shifts in attentional focus and could represent an attentional filter reducing the gamma representation in the visual area irrelevant to the task.
Marinacarboline glucuronide, a new member of Î²-carboline alkaloids from sponge-derived actinomycete Actinoalloteichus cyanogriseus LHW52806
A new member of Î²-carboline alkaloids, Marinacarboline glucuronide (1), along with nine known compounds (2"“10), were isolated from static liquid fermentation extracts of Actinoalloteichus cyanogriseus LHW52806 isolated from the marine sponge Phakellia fusca. Their structures were elucidated by NMR, mass spectrometry and single-crystal X-ray diffraction. All compounds exhibited neither antimicrobial activity nor cytotoxicity. Compounds 1, 8 and 10 showed anti-inflammatory potential of significant decreasing the expressions of IL- 6 in vitro at 20"‰ÂµM.
A simultaneous electroencephalography and eye-tracking dataset in elite athletes during alertness and concentration tasks
The dataset of simultaneous 64-channel electroencephalography (EEG) and high-speed eye-tracking (ET) recordings was collected from 31 professional athletes and 43 college students during alertness behavior task (ABT) and concentration cognitive task (CCT). The CCT experiment lasting 1"“2"‰hours included five sessions for groups of the Shooting, Archery and Modern Pentathlon elite athletes and the controls. Concentration targets included shooting target and combination target with or without 24 different directions of visual distractors and 2 types of music distractors. Meditation and Schulte Grid trainings were done as interventions. Analysis of the dataset aimed to extract effective biological markers of eye movement and EEG that can assess the concentration level of talented athletes compared with same-aged controls. Moreover, this dataset is useful for the research of related visual brain-computer interfaces.
Coherent helicity-dependent spin-phonon oscillations in the ferromagnetic van der Waals crystal CrI
The discovery of two-dimensional systems hosting intrinsic magnetic order represents a seminal addition to the rich landscape of van der Waals materials. CrI3 is an archetypal example, where the interdependence of structure and magnetism, along with strong light-matter interactions, provides a new platform to explore the optical control of magnetic and vibrational degrees of freedom at the nanoscale. However, the nature of magneto-structural coupling on its intrinsic ultrafast timescale remains a crucial open question. Here, we probe magnetic and vibrational dynamics in bulk CrI3 using ultrafast optical spectroscopy, revealing spin-flip scattering-driven demagnetization and strong transient exchange-mediated interactions between lattice vibrations and spin oscillations. The latter yields a coherent spin-coupled phonon mode that is highly sensitive to the driving pulse's helicity in the magnetically ordered phase. Our results elucidate the nature of ultrafast spin-lattice coupling in CrI3 and highlight its potential for applications requiring high-speed control of magnetism at the nanoscale.
On-the-fly investigation of XUV excited large molecular ions using a high harmonic generation light source
We present experiments where extreme ultraviolet femtosecond light pulses are used to photoexcite large molecular ions at high internal energy. This is done by combining an electrospray ionization source and a mass spectrometer with a pulsed light source based on high harmonic generation. This allows one to study the interaction between high energy photons and mass selected ions in conditions that are accessible on large-scale facilities. We show that even without anÂ ion trapping device, systems as large as a protein can be studied. We observe light induced dissociative ionization and proton migration in model systems such as reserpine, insulin and cytochrome c. These results offer new perspectives to perform time-resolved experiments with ultrashort pulses at the heart of the emerging field of attosecond chemistry.
Evaluation of entropy driven jet symmetry transitions
Here we determine whether entropy drives planar turbulent jets into round turbulent jets. Determining when a jet flow transitions from one symmetry to the next is an important but incompletely resolved problem. The constructal view argues that the transition between symmetries of jet flows is governed by the minimization or maximization of entropy. Here we explore whether entropy increases with the transition of a planar turbulent jet into a round turbulent jet and whether entropy maximization (or minimization) predicts the same location of symmetry transition as velocity matching. We find that entropy considerations presented do not predict this transition.
Restrictive fluid therapy and high-dose vitamin C in sepsis
Two recent randomized trials provide evidence to guide the management of sepsis. The CLASSIC trial reports that restrictive fluid therapy has no mortality benefit compared to a standard regimen in patients with septic shock, whereas the LOVIT trial reports that high-dose intravenous vitamin C might be harmful in patients with severe sepsis.
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
Inactive and active state structures template selective tools for the human 5-HT receptor
Inactive and active state structures template selective tools for the human 5-HT receptor

Serotonin receptors are important targets for established therapeutics and drug development as they are expressed throughout the human body and play key roles in cell signaling. There are 12 serotonergic G protein-coupled receptor members encoded in the human genome, of which the 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT)5A receptor (5-HT5AR) is the least understood and lacks selective tool compounds. Here, we report four high-resolution (2.73–2.80 Å) structures of human 5-HT5ARs, including an inactive state structure bound to an antagonist AS2674723 by crystallization and active state structures bound to a partial agonist lisuride and two full agonists, 5-carboxamidotryptamine (5-CT) and methylergometrine, by cryo-EM. Leveraging the new structures, we developed a highly selective and potent antagonist for 5-HT5AR. Collectively, these findings both enhance our understanding of this enigmatic receptor and provide a roadmap for structure-based drug discovery for 5-HT5AR.
